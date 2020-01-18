Reigning state triple jump champion Stacy Brown of Ellison began his senior season where he left off, winning Saturday at the Carl Lewis High School Invitational at the University of Houston.
Brown took the lead on his sixth and final attempt, going 46 feet, 6 inches to win by 2 inches over Jacob Jenkins.
Shoemaker’s Alex Duran placed eighth at 43-1. Ellison’s Kyle Thomas didn’t make the final cut, but was 10th overall at 42-5.
Ellison’s next meet is Feb. 15 at the Kingwood Invitational.
Host Salado girls edge Brownwood 2-1 for tourney championship
Mackenzie Miller scored twice and the host Salado Lady Eagles won their own Salado Eagle Classic tournament with a 2-1 win over Brownwood in Saturday’s championship game.
Maria Pauer and Anna Lesley assisted on Miller’s scores.
“Our work ethic sets us apart from other teams,” senior defender Grace Graham said. “Even when we were tied for a few minutes our team was able to keep our heads high and kept working to score one more.”
Salado went 3-0-1 in the tourney, blanking Santa Fe 4-0, playing a scoreless draw with China Spring and routing Leander Glenn 7-1.
Madison Spradlin scored four times against Glenn on Friday night. Anna Lesley scored twice against Santa Fe on Thursday.
Belton soccer girls blank Harker Heights 3-0
Abby Lucksinger and Abby Cargile each had a goal and assist Saturday to help the Belton Lady Tigers beat Harker Heights 3-0.
The game was originally slated for Friday night at Harker Heights but was postponed because of unplayable field conditions and moved to Buckley Stadium.
Lucksinger scored about 20 minutes in, assisted by Cargile, for the only goal the Lady Tigers needed to improve to 2-0 in District 12-6A.
Rachel Mahan tapped in a rebound 10 minutes into the second half to make it 2-0.
Cargile capped the scoring, making a nifty move to create separation from a defender before launching a 20-yard curling shot inside the back post.
After an uneventful first half, Belton keeper Katelyn Chrisman made some difficult stops to gain her second straight shutout.
Harker Heights fell to 1-1 in 12-6A.
