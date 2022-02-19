Ellison senior Eamonn Jimenez capped his high school wrestling career with a perfect season and Class 6A 113-pound state championship on Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.
Jimenez was a 5-3 winner over Allen freshman Kelby Bernard in the final and finished 46-0 on the season. The final was a rematch of the Region II championship on Feb. 12, which Jimenez won 7-3.
Jimenez cruised in the semifinals earlier Saturday against Keller Central junior Nikolas Govea. The match was stopped by technical fall — wrestling's version of the mercy rule — with Jimenez leading 15-0.
It's the second state championship for Jimenez, who won the 106-pound division two years ago.
Ellison junior Alexis Hanks finished third in the girls 110-pound division.
Hanks was pinned in the second round by eventual champion Bayley Trang of Southlake Carroll, but fought her way back through the losers' bracket with four straight wins.
Hanks finished 43-4 and could very well see Trang, also a junior, again next year.
SOFTBALL
SALADO 7, AUSTIN ANDERSON 0: At Salado, Bri Waters tossed a six-hit shutout and Harley Drouillard and Giselle Salazar each drove in two runs as Salado improved to 2-0.
Watters struck out 11 batters and only walked one. Four of Anderson's hits were infield singles.
Five of Salado's 13 hits went for extra bases. Drouillard and Ryley Litchfield tripled. Brooklyn Williamson doubled twice, and Salazar also had a double.
The Lady Eagles host Pflugerville on Tuesday.
Valdez and Clements win doubles title for Lampasas
The Lampasas girls doubles pairing of Abby Valdez and Kailr Clements won their first tournament of the year during a long day of tennis Friday at Copperas Cove.
"They were both aggressive at the net and held tough on pressure points in the close finals match," Lampasas coach Kenneth Peiser said. "Great match for these two."
Weather forced the tourney to start late at 9 a.m., and play in the 11-team event continued to 9 p.m.
"On these type of tournament days, the kids do a lot of watching, playing, bundling up and forging friendships," Peiser said.
Elias Arellano and James Vasquez had their best tourney of the year, according to Peiser. They had to come from behind in their second match to win in a tiebreaker. They eventually reached the boys doubles finals.
Clayton Shaw finished seventh. He won his first two matches but fell to the finalist in the quarterfinals. He went 2-2 on the day.
Caylin Watson won her first-round match against a tough Belton opponent but lost in the second round against Cedar Park Vista Ridge.
Travis Calk won his first-round match but fell in the next round.
Other Lampasas doubles entrants were Abriana Flores and Nate Champion (1-2), Allison Valdez and Luke Rogers (1-2), Alyssa Sharkey and Amore Zapata (1-1) and Clyde Ashfield and Jordan Venegas (2-2).
The Badgers will play in Georgetown next Friday.
