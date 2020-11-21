Jamyron Keller scored 27 points, Javon Walker added 24 — all on 3-pointers — and 10th-ranked Ellison rallied in the second half to beat San Marcos 72-65 on Saturday.
Ellison (3-0) had little time to get ready for the Rattlers following Friday night’s emotional victory — No. 300 for EHS coach Alberto Jones Jr. The Eagles were also without senior guard Trendon Stewart, who was injured in Friday’s game.
The Eagles opened with a 27-19 lead after one quarter, but fell behind, 39-33, at halftime. Ellison outscored San Marcos 21-6 in the third period to take command.
After a break today, the Eagles will get busy again starting Monday with a noon home game against Waco University. Ellison plays at Waco on Tuesday at 5 p.m. before a weeklong Thanksgiving break.
LATE FRIDAY
Memorial Christian wins opener: Caden Clark scored 11 points and the Warriors won their season opener 56-31 over the Austin Royals.
Josiah Escoffery added 10 points for Memorial Christian.
ELLISON 72, SAN MARCOS 65
No. 10 Ellison (72)
Keller 27, Garland 8, Walker 24, Wright 7, Bennett 2, Murphy 4.
San Marcos (65)
Williams 4, Vega 3, Perleins 9, Gumbs 24, Presley 22, Harris 5.
Ellison 27 6 27 12—72
San Marcos 19 20 6 18—65
3-Point Goals—Ellison 13 (Walker 8, Keller 4, Wright), San Marcos 3 (Williams, Perleins, Gumbs). Free throws—Ellison 9-12, San Marcos 16-27. Fouled Out—Wright. Total Fouls—Ellison 20, San Marcos 16. Technicals—None.
Records—Ellison 3-0.
FRIDAY’S LATE BOYS SUM
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 56, AUSTIN ROYALS 31
Austin Royals (31)
Richardson 6, Carrano 10, Wilson 2, Zitko 2, Miller 5, Dean 2, Clark 2, Brewster 2.
Memorial Christian (56)
Lewis 6, Smith 7, Tompkins 0, Armstrong 6, Williams 2, Wardrop 4, Escoffery 10, I.Rosales 1, Clark 11, Jackson 9.
Royals 2 10 5 14—31
Memorial 18 8 17 13—56
3-Point Goals—Royals 3 (Richardson 2, Carrano), Memorial 3 (Escaffery 2, Smith). Free throws—Royals 10-19, Memorial 9-15. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Royals 15, Memorial 17. Technicals—None.
Records—Austin Royals 0-4, Memorial Christian 1-0.
