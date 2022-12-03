BOYS

Academy tournament

Championship

  • Chaparral 48, Academy 22

Cedar Creek tournament

Championship

  • Cedar Creek 58, Belton 56

Holland tournament

  • Bremond 50, Florence 43

Lorena tournament

Silver bracket championship

  • Lake Belton 56, Burnet 50

Mansfield ISD tourney

Third-place game

  • No. 5 Ellison 41, 6A-No. 11 South Grand Prairie 35

Seventh-place game

  • Frisco Liberty 63, No. 22 Harker Heights 60

Salado Coach Smith Tournament

  • Austin LASA 68, Salado 49
  • Bastrop 59, Lampasas 56

Championship

  • Gatesville 74, Pflugerville 59

South San Antonio tournament

  • Killeen 68, SA MacArthur 27

GIRLS

Glen Rose tournament

  • FW Nolan Catholic 55, Gatesville 26

Pflugerville tournament

  • Plano 76, Shoemaker 45

SA Edgewood tournament

Third-place game

  • No. 16 Lampasas 54, El Paso 32

Thrall tournament

  • Round Rock Stony Point 48, Chaparral 28
