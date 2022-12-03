BOYS
Academy tournament
Championship
- Chaparral 48, Academy 22
Cedar Creek tournament
Championship
- Cedar Creek 58, Belton 56
Holland tournament
- Bremond 50, Florence 43
Lorena tournament
Silver bracket championship
- Lake Belton 56, Burnet 50
Mansfield ISD tourney
Third-place game
- No. 5 Ellison 41, 6A-No. 11 South Grand Prairie 35
Seventh-place game
- Frisco Liberty 63, No. 22 Harker Heights 60
Salado Coach Smith Tournament
- Austin LASA 68, Salado 49
- Bastrop 59, Lampasas 56
Championship
- Gatesville 74, Pflugerville 59
South San Antonio tournament
- Killeen 68, SA MacArthur 27
GIRLS
Glen Rose tournament
- FW Nolan Catholic 55, Gatesville 26
Pflugerville tournament
- Plano 76, Shoemaker 45
SA Edgewood tournament
Third-place game
- No. 16 Lampasas 54, El Paso 32
Thrall tournament
- Round Rock Stony Point 48, Chaparral 28
