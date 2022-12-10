BOYS
Cy-Fair ISD tournament
Fifth-place game
- Harker Heights 73, Klein 33
Hamilton tournament
- Lampasas 59, Hamilton 49
Championship
- No. 24 Gatesville 67, Academy 50
Lago Vista North Shore Classic
- Salado 76, Austin Hyde Park 48
- Salado 55, Lago Vista 46
Pflugerville Holiday Classic
Championship game
- Coppell 61, No. 5 Ellison 60
San Antonio ISD tournament
Third-place game
- Seguin 70, Belton 64
Taylor Invitational
- Georgetown East View 61, Chaparral 45
GIRLS
Jarrell tournament
- Austin Savio 50, Gatesville 47
- Jarrell 36, Gatesville 29
