BOYS

Cy-Fair ISD tournament

Fifth-place game

  • Harker Heights 73, Klein 33

Hamilton tournament

  • Lampasas 59, Hamilton 49

Championship

  • No. 24 Gatesville 67, Academy 50

Lago Vista North Shore Classic

  • Salado 76, Austin Hyde Park 48
  • Salado 55, Lago Vista 46

Pflugerville Holiday Classic

Championship game

  • Coppell 61, No. 5 Ellison 60

San Antonio ISD tournament

Third-place game

  • Seguin 70, Belton 64

Taylor Invitational

  • Georgetown East View 61, Chaparral 45

GIRLS

Jarrell tournament

  • Austin Savio 50, Gatesville 47
  • Jarrell 36, Gatesville 29
