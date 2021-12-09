Sherry McKinnon cannot explain it.
Since taking over the program in 2006, Ellison’s head coach has experienced almost everything possible.
She has won district championships, guided deep playoff runs, received lofty awards and groomed some of the most talented players in the area’s history.
She has witnessed miraculous comebacks, been a part of stunning collapses, won and lost games on buzzer beaters and celebrated at countless college commitment ceremonies.
McKinnon, however, is currently in a situation she cannot explain.
“It has been a really long time since I have had a team like this,” McKinnon said. “The score does not matter, because these girls are going to fight to the very end. In probably half our games, we have had to fight out of a deficit, and that takes a lot of confidence.
“You can’t teach playing with heart. It is just intrinsic in people, and for whatever reason, these kids have it.”
While the Lady Eagles’ roster is filled with seniors, it is deceiving because a number of upperclassmen were ushered onto the team from subvarsity programs after six key players departed due to graduation. In all, only five of 14 players from last year are back on the team.
Pillars remain, though.
Starting guard Evelyn Lorenzo and swing player Kaylah Cherry, who were each placed on the 12-6A All-District First Team last year, return for their senior seasons along with post Kira Bass and guard Daejah Hackney.
Talent is only partially responsible for Ellison’s successful start to the season, according to Lorenzo.
“We’ll fall down by 10 points at halftime,” she said, “but we have the mentality to make a comeback in the third quarter by getting buckets, getting stops and never giving up.
“We all have the same goal, and we all just want to win at the end of the day.”
The attitude was on full display at last weekend’s 32-team Katy Classic, where the Lady Eagles placed fifth overall, going 4-1 with their lone defeat occurring against eventual champion Katy Seven Lakes.
Ellison (12-5) opened with a 50-37 win versus Katy Mayde Creek before beating Galena Park North Shore 51-48. Then, Katy Seven Lakes earned a three-point win, 47-44, against the Lady Eagles, propelling it to the tournament title and the 19th spot in the current Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A poll.
Despite the defeat, Ellison rebounded, beating Colleyville Heritage 48-35 and San Angelo Central 43-31 in the fifth-place bracket, and although the goal was to hoist the championship trophy, the loss helped prove a point.
“Sometimes we can get a little off track,” said Bass, who was placed on the all-tournament team, “but we also have players who know when to step up and hold people accountable.
“That allows us to get back where we need to be.”
Now, the Lady Eagles turn their attention toward their ultimate destination – the playoffs.
After finishing third in district last season, Ellison takes its first step toward another top-four finish Friday, when it travels to Bryan. The Lady Eagles follow with a game at Temple on Tuesday before hosting Shoemaker on Dec. 17.
Then, the holiday break halts district competition, allowing Ellison to take part in College Station’s Aggieland Invitational before resuming the district schedule Jan. 4 against visiting Copperas Cove.
While nothing is guaranteed, McKinnon has no doubt her team will compete in every contest.
“I’m not worried about anybody coming in between these players and their goals,” she said. “Naysayers can have their opinions, but there is a confidence there, and it is not over the top.
“They just simply believe that if they have enough time, they can win.”
