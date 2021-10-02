Trailing 23-20 and facing a second-and-goal from the 10-yard line, Ellison Eagles quarterback Kason Sims found a hole and kept it himself, fighting for the final few yards into the end zone for a walk-off win in the second overtime period Friday evening against the Killeen Kangaroos.
The Eagles, who gave up 20 unanswered points in the second half and scored on a long touchdown to tie the game late, beat the Kangaroos 28-23 for a crucial win in the District 12-6A standings.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 2-3 overall, 1-1 in the district, putting them in a tie for fourth place due to losses by Copperas Cove and Bryan, which are now 0-2 in the district. The final result also dropped Killeen to 0-2 in the district.
“I’m telling you, they had a never-say-die attitude tonight and they fought their butts off,” said Ellison head coach Danny Servance of his players following the win. “Their intestinal fortitude and character showed tonight and I’m so proud of them.”
Per University Interscholastic League rules, the Eagles were forced to go for the two-point conversion, since some tiebreaker scenarios rely on a point differential to determine final standings.
The UIL uses NCAA rules with some modifications.
On the two-point attempt, Wilson Darius took the handoff around the end to put a stamp on the game.
“Tonight, it was a grind-it-out, dirty, get-down, blue-collar win,” Servance said.
It was a series of big plays that led the Eagles and Kangaroos to the double-overtime outcome, beginning with the final play of regulation.
Driving deep into Killeen territory, the Eagles had the ball at the 10-yard line. On a pass, with just under 20 seconds remaining, the Kangaroos were flagged for pass interference giving the Eagles the ball at the 1-yard line with 13 seconds left.
Though the clock was stopped by the penalty, the Eagles called their final timeout with 13 seconds left. On the ensuing play, Sims was stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Unable to stop the clock for a potential winning field goal attempt, the seconds ticked away to overtime with the score tied 20-20.
Calling the final timeout while the clock was stopped was a calculated risk that Servance said after the game he just had to take.
“Well, you know, I wanted to try to instill some confidence in our offense from the 1-yard line, and that’s why we went for it,” Servance said. “And, you know, it’s something that I want them to understand that I’m behind them and I believe in them.”
Being a first-year coach at Ellison, Servance said he had to do it to “win them over” and to show his players the confidence he has in them to make plays when they are needed.
In the first overtime period, the teams traded turnovers — interceptions in the end zone on fourth-down plays.
First, Killeen’s Tyquan Scoby intercepted a Sims pass in the end zone on an Ellison fourth-and-goal from the 21-yard line.
Then, with a chance to win the game, Killeen’s Cade Searcy threw an interception to Ellison’s Isaiah Hagan in the end zone on fourth-and-16 from the 31-yard line.
In the second overtime period, Killeen started with the ball. Unable to pick up a first down on offense, the Kangaroos called upon kicker Uriel Gomez to give them the lead, which he did.
Gomez sneaked a 39-yard field goal just over the crossbar of the goal posts to give Killeen a 23-20 lead.
After being held to just 13 yards of total offense and being shutout in the first half, the Killeen Kangaroos got things going in the second half, moving the ball on the ground and picking up numerous first downs.
Injuries forced Killeen head coach Neil Searcy to put in Cade Searcy at quarterback. The sophomore is listed as a wide receiver on the Killeen roster, but he played the quarterback position on the freshman team, the coach said after the game.
At halftime, facing a 13-0 deficit, Neil Searcy said he told his team that if the defense held firm, the offense was going to score.
“And we did that,” the coach said after the game.
Two big plays set up the third touchdown for the Kangaroos to give them the lead late in the game.
Following an Ellison punt, Tekoree Landours rushed 69 yards downfield to get the Kangaroos to the Eagle 21. On the next play, De’Van’Te Johnson ran for a tough 20 yards to get the ball down to the 1-yard line.
From there, Cade Searcy went under center and punched it in from 1 yard out. Holding onto an 18-13 lead, the Kangaroos went for it. Cade Searcy kept it himself and stretched the ball over the goal line for the two-point conversion to give Killeen a 20-13 lead with 3:49 left in the game.
Early in the second half, Cade Searcy gave the Kangaroos a spark offensively.
After a lengthy drive deep into Ellison territory, Cade Searcy faked a handoff and kept it himself around the edge, walking it in from 9 yards out. The extra point attempt was blocked, and the Eagles clung to a 13-6 lead.
Later in the fourth quarter, Cade Searcy found Jacobia Thomas on a 13-yard pass. The two-point conversion attempt was no good, and the Eagles held a 13-12 lead.
Neil Searcy said he was proud of how his young sophomore quarterback rallied the troops.
“The way he came in and played tonight in a varsity football game — kind of throwing him in the fire — I was proud of the way he played,” Neil Searcy said.
In the end, it was the Ellison offense that stepped up when it needed to.
After Killeen took the 20-13 lead late in the game, the Eagles immediately struck back.
On the ensuing drive, Sims threw a bomb to Darius on the far sideline for a 74-yard touchdown to tie the game.
“We’ve been talking about this ever since I got here, and that’s football is schizophrenic,” Servance said. “I mean, you don’t know what’s going to happen during the game, but you can’t let the emotions of the game determine how you play the game.”
In the first half, both defenses — for the most part — dictated the tempo, as the teams combined for nine punts and three turnovers.
Save for two big plays by the Ellison offense, the two teams were pretty evenly matched in the first half.
After Ellison linebacker Devonte Tezino recovered a Kangaroo fumble at the Killeen 38-yard line early on the final play of the first quarter, the Eagles offense got a spark.
On the first play of the drive and the second quarter, Dominick Allison found a big hole and took the ball 31 yards inside the Kangaroo 10.
Two plays later, quarterback Sims found Zy’Aire King who leaped high to snag the pass in the corner of the end zone over a Kangaroo defender for the opening score of the game, only 49 seconds into the second quarter.
The kick by Carlos DeJesus was good, giving Ellison a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Killeen’s Emory Arthur did all he could to give the Kangaroos a spark, fielding the ball at his own 11-yard line and scampering down the sideline 83 yards to the 6-yard line of Ellison.
Killeen got as close as the 2-yard line before a loss on a rush and the second fumble for the Kangaroos.
Attempting to get to the outside on an option, Killeen quarterback Jacobia Thomas took a big hit by an Ellison defender and lost the ball around the 10-yard line. Ellison linebacker Steve Albert scooped it up and took it 5 yards to the 15, where Ellison started.
After appearing to force the Eagles to a three-and-out, the Kangaroos committed a roughing-the-kicker penalty on the Ellison punter on fourth-and-2, keeping the drive alive and moving the ball to the Ellison 38-yard line.
The penalty proved costly, however, as King lined up in the backfield and took the direct snap and weaved his way downfield 62 yards for a touchdown on the next play. The extra point attempt sailed wide, and Ellison held a 13-0 lead, which stood at half.
Later in the second quarter, as the Eagles were moving the ball in Kangaroo territory, Killeen linebacker Cameron Gee stepped in front of a Sims pass, intercepting it at the 10 and taking it all the way back to his own 46-yard line.
Unfortunately for the Kangaroos, however, the offense went in reverse, ultimately forced to punt.
Ellison’s defense limited the Kangaroo offense to just 13 yards in the first half. Offensively, the Eagles put up 202 yards in the first half.
Next week, the Eagles return to Leo Buckley for a Thursday night matchup with the Temple Wildcats that is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The Kangaroos travel to Bulldawg Stadium on Friday to take on the winless Copperas Cove Bulldawgs at 7:30 p.m.
“I was proud of the way my team played tonight,” Neil Searcy said. “You know, I thought we grew up. (We were) playing a lot of young guys — a lot of inexperienced guys — and I seen them grow up tonight. We’re resilient. We’re going to bounce back next week and be ready to go Monday getting ready for Copperas Cove.”
Offensive leaders for the Kangaroos were Johnson with 98 yards on 13 carries and Landours, who had two carries for 95 yards. Cade Searcy added 21 yards on the ground including two touchdowns. Through the air, Searcy was 5-of-15 for 56 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Offensive leaders for the Eagles were King; who carried the ball twice for 62 yards and a touchdown; Kaleb Sims, who rushed 12 times for 66 yards and Allison, who had 38 yards on six carries.
Kason Sims had 24 yards on the ground and finished 14-of-31 for 212 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
On the receiving end, King had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown, and Darius had one catch for 74 yards, which he took for a touchdown.
12-6A FOOTBALL
Belton 2-0
Shoemaker 2-0
Temple 2-0
Ellison 1-1
Harker Heights 1-1
Bryan 0-2
Copperas Cove 0-2
Killeen 0-2
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Belton 21, Bryan 14, OT
Ellison 28, Killeen 23, 2OT
Shoemaker 58, Copperas Cove 35
Temple 44, Harker Heights 34
