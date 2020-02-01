TEMPLE — Opportunity after opportunity, shot after shot, the Temple Lady Wildcats had nothing to show through the first 89 minutes of their District 12-6A soccer match Friday night against the Ellison Lady Eagles.
Until shot No. 29.
Nadia Mireles took a perfect pass from Kathya Soto and hit the back of the net with a minute to play to lift Temple to a 1-0 victory over Ellison at Wildcat Stadium.
The score came off a free kick at midfield taken by Emily Diaz, who passed to Soto on the right side. Soto dribbled in then connected with Mireles for the game winner for the Lady Wildcats (3-7-1, 3-1-1).
Temple had 28 previous shots but few good opportunities. The lone scoring chance in the opening 40 minutes came off the only corner kick of the first half. Mireles’ straight-on shot was blocked, as were rebound attempts by Arianna Cruz and Diaz to keep the game scoreless at halftime.
Ellison’s offense had no shots in the first half and got the ball into the penalty area only once, resulting in a free kick after its pass went out of bounds. Most of the Lady Eagles’ other chances in the half were sniffed out by Temple defenders Alexis Willis and Haley Harrison before they got near the box.
Temple remained the more aggressive team in the second half, earning three corner kicks and taking 15 shots after intermission. Prior to the lone goal, the best opportunities were a shot by Arianna Cruz that hit off the cross bar and a rebound shot by Serena Cerda that was blocked with 24 minutes to play.
Diaz had another decent opportunity with 7 minutes to go. The shot was deflected, and the ball stayed loose in front of the goal before the Lady Eagles were able to clear it.
Diaz ended the night with four shots on goal, Cruz had five and Mireles had two and the game-winner.
Ellison got its lone shot with 14 minutes to play when Addison Steffen got a clean shot, which was easily saved by Temple goalkeeper Fatima Castillo.
The Lady Wildcats travel to Waco on Tuesday to take on the Lady Lions.
