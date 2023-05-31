Danny Servance’s secondary is first priority.
On the heels of a 4-4 showing in District 22-5A that left Ellison just outside the playoff picture, the Eagles recently began working toward next season, conducting a series of spring practices.
Not everyone was on hand, though.
Graduation robbed the roster of numerous standouts, including every single member of the secondary, and the extreme turnover created an additional need for Ellison’s head coach to begin transitioning immediately.
“We have a really big void,” Severance said. “These are all new faces back there, and we had a lot of growing up to do over the spring, but we saw them do that. They still have a long way to go, though.
“We’ve got to get better in a hurry, but I think we can take a lot of pressure off them thanks to our guys up front, who also had a great spring.”
While the secondary was ravaged, the Eagles’ defense as a whole was depleted with only one of the top 12 tacklers from last season returning.
Middle linebacker Kesean Meeks was second on the team with 123 total tackles, including 92 solo, with three caused fumbles, two recovered fumbles and a pair of sacks.
No other returning player recorded more than 23 total tackles a year ago.
Servance, however, is not solely concerned with statistics as he oversees spring practices.
“The reason we have spring ball is to see guys step up and fill roles,” he said, “especially when you have lost as many guys as we did. You go into things a little leery, wondering if you are going to be able to replace all those guys.
“But we had a lot of younger guys do a lot of favorable things, and you just hope that you can get as close to the same performance from the last year.”
Among the losses, 4-5A, Division I All-District Co-Defensive Player of the Year Brendan Bett, a defensive end, and first-team selections Matthew Moore and Steve Albert, who are both linebackers, and strong safety Tyrone Osberry graduated defensively.
Additionally, receivers Khamani Debrow and Bobby Williams, nose guard Jevon Custus, cornerback De’Andre Reed, safety Isaiah Hagan, center Jordan Bass and athlete Zy’aire King have each concluded their high school careers.
While part of replacing the talent is seeing guys assuming new roles, Servance admits players must be processing information as well.
“We’re trying to just teach these young kids the speed and physicality of the game,” he said, “but execution is probably the biggest thing we look to improve during the spring. From the start of spring ball to the end, I thought the kids really learned their techniques and how to read and react to certain things.
“I was just really pleased with the progress we made.”
Along with Meeks, the Eagles will also be building around incoming juniors defensive end Sema’j Howard, who was named all-district defensive newcomer of the year, quarterback Sidney Holland, who returns as the team’s leading passer, running back Daryl Cannie Jr. and senior receiver Tay’Veon Johnson.
The contingency helped usher in the new era at Ellison by taking part in the spring game to culminate their weeks of practices. The contest was broken into segments of scripted plays from different areas on the field under a variety of time constraints.
Servance was pleased with most everything that happened, but more importantly, he was pleased with what did not occur in the game.
“The biggest thing is that we did not have any injuries,” Servance said. “Ultimately, you just want to get out of that game injury free, and we were able to do that. … We were all just really pleased to not have any injuries during that game.”
