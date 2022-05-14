AUSTIN — It took everything Aaron Crittenden had to close the gap.
Ellison’s junior distance runner entered his first University Interscholastic League Class 6A State Track & Field Championships with the slowest seed time in the 800-meter field, and one lap into the race, Crittenden was situated about where expected — eighth.
During the final 200 meters, however, something changed.
With the finish line coming in sight, Crittenden began passing competitors one at a time until crossing the finish line third with a personal-record time of 1 minute, 52.49 seconds.
Following the race, he admitted it was a draining comeback.
“It is easy to get discouraged when you are last,” Crittenden said, “but I knew I just had to run my race, and so I started to turn it up. I was trying to do everything I do in practice, but I was just so tired.
“I was literally having to tell each of my legs to move one at a time, but when I finished, it felt amazing.”
Crittenden had a time of 54.62 after completing the first lap, which was almost a second behind Pebble Hills junior Omer Ibrahim, who was third at the moment with a time of 53.95.
Humble Summer Creek senior Darius Rainey won the state title, completing the race in 1:50.63, while Ibrahim (1:51.81) followed. Fourth-place King Grimm, a senior at Round Rock McNeil, finished with a time of 1:52.65 — 0.16 seconds behind Crittenden.
“I accomplished something that not a lot of people thought I could do,” Crittenden said. “My teammates knew I could do it, though, and so did my family and coaches. Then, it was just up to me to come out here and do it.”
On the heels of reaching the state cross country meet during the fall, Crittenden produced an impressiveshowing throughout the regular track season. Then, he began working toward the state meet by placing second at the District 12-6A meet with a time of 1:58.41 before shaving almost four seconds off the outing to earn the area championship with a time of 1:54.39.
At the Region II meet, he finished second in 1:54.63.
Competing at state, which can often see the stands at Mike A. Myers Stadium filled to capacity with approximately 20,000 in attendance, was unlike anything Crittenden ever experienced, though.
“I was super nervous,” he said, “because when I was warming up outside the stadium, I could hear the crowd and the roar the people created. I knew it was going to be a crazy environment.
“It was intimidating, and I had tons of butterflies in my stomach at the starting line.”
But now, he wants to do it again next season and potentially cap off his high school career with a state title.
Former Eagles standouts Lacy Lewis (1989) and Hector Hernandez (2012) hold the program’s only state championships in the 800 with Hernandez’s title serving as the most recent for any Ellison athlete.
And if all goes according to plan, Crittenden will return to the state track meet as a state cross country champion. He placed 50th overall at the fall’s state cross country meet, delivering a time of 16:00.7 for an average of 5:09 per mile.
“I’m going to celebrate this,” he said, “and I am going to digest it. I want to enjoy this, because I worked really hard for it.
“Then, in a few weeks, I’ll start training for cross country, and it will be time to get back at it again and start preparing for next season.”
6A BOYS 800
1. Darius Rainey, Humble Summer Creek, 1:50.63
2. Omer Ibrahim, Pebble Hills, 1:51.81.
3. Aaron Crittenden, Ellison, 1:52.49
4. King Grimm, Round Rock McNeil, 1:52.65
5. Aidan Killian, Atascocita, 1:53.02
6. Carlos Tello, Northwest Nelson, 1:53.52
7. Jared Laverty, El Paso Americas, 1:55.16
8. Kyle Easton, The Woodlands, 1:56.53
9. Santos Flores, Converse Judson, 1:57.75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.