The experience was completely overwhelming for Alexis Hanks.
During her senior season, Ellison’s standout wrestler produced an impressive resume, sitting atop the 114-pound weight class rankings all year, climbing as high as fifth in the national poll and going undefeated en route to reaching the state’s most prestigious stage.
At the University Interscholastic League Class 5A Wrestling State Tournament, she achieved the unimaginable, capturing the program’s first state championship in more than two decades by completing a
flawless season without allowing an opponent to score a single point.
Then, things became difficult.
“The recruiting process got really stressful,” Hanks said. “It wasn’t like that at the beginning of the season, but once state happened, I got flooded with calls. It was a lot, and I was just like, ‘Ahh! I need a break! Just give me a minute.’
“But Texas Woman’s University was always at the top of my list from the beginning. I just really wanted to go there.”
Now, she will.
Hanks made her collegiate decision official Wednesday afternoon during a signing ceremony inside Ellison’s gymnasium, committing to continue her wrestling career with the Pioneers, and she was not the
only athlete in attendance.
In all, eight Lady Eagles took part in the event, and Ellison athletic director Danny Servance admitted it was a special moment.
“This is what it is all about,” he said. “This is the culmination of all the hard work since the time they started playing sports. It got them to right now.
“It is just great to see it all pay off for them.”
Along with Hanks, Lady Eagles wrestler Olivia Fischer, who also competed at last month’s state meet, extended her career by signing with William Penn University (Iowa), while a trio of softball players are also now set to compete at the next level.
Ellison infielder Elayna Goff will play at Black Hills State (S.D.), while teammates Elizabeth Eakin and Sabrina Morgan are heading to Howard College and Briar Cliff University (Iowa), respectively.
Additionally, Lady Eagles runner Kera Harvey – a three-time regional qualifier in both cross country and track – committed to be a mid distance runner at Sam Houston State, and volleyball teammates Amyah Collins and Gloria Iosefo are set to split after helping Ellison reach the playoffs for a 10th consecutive
season. Collins committed to Odessa College and Iosefo signed with Lamar (Colo.) Community College.
“As athletes,” Ellison head volleyball coach Shirelle Givens said, “you are always better than what you think you are, because you are your own worst critic. You have to believe in yourself, and you have to be confident and remain confident.
“I just want both of them to play hard and go out and show them the thousands of hours they have put into this sport. They both just really deserve this moment.”
Like her softball counterparts, Harvey still has time remaining in her high school career, and like Hanks, she hopes to conclude her time at Ellison with a state championship.
Already in possession of multiple school records, Harvey could become the first Lady Eagles athlete to win a state track & field title since Alesha Walker won the Class 4A long jump in 2006.
While focused on the goal, Harvey intends to enjoy her remaining time at Ellison no matter how the conclusion of the season unfolds.
“It’s hard to believe it is almost over,” she said. “There is just so much going on, and this is such a big part of my life that I am always going to remember. So, I’m going to take in every meet. I’m going to enjoy all the hot days, all the cold days and all the rainy days.
“No matter what, I’m going to be out there running.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.