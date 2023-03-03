Alberto Jones Jr. knows the end is near.
Despite being ranked second in the Class 5A state rankings, owning a 23-game winning streak, sporting a roster full of returning talent and delivering a trio of lopsided victories to start its ninth consecutive playoff appearance, Ellison is running out of time.
Ideally, the Eagles’ season will end March 11 with a win in the University Interscholastic League state tournament final, giving Killeen ISD its first boys basketball state championship.
Entering tonight’s Region III tournament opener against No. 16 Port Arthur Memorial, however, Ellison’s head coach understands the inevitable cannot be avoided.
“This is a very special group,” Jones said. “I’ve been trying to just always keep thinking of the task at hand instead of thinking how this could be the last time I’m coaching these kids. Regardless of what happens, we only have a little over a week at most left together.
“So, I want to stay focused, but I also want to enjoy these kids, because it is going to be sad to see them go.”
Three years ago, then-freshman Jamyron Keller, who is now the program’s all-time leading scorer and an Oklahoma State commit, helped the Eagles reach the Class 6A regional final, where they suffered a 50-42 defeat against Wylie.
In the seasons since, Ellison built around its standout guard, adding pieces including forwards Kesean Garland and Khris Wilkerson in 2021 and post Ademola Oladipo and point guard JoJo McIver last
season.
Now, of the quintet, only McIver, a sophomore, is eligible to return as graduation will steal the four remaining seniors along with classmates Deion Ware, Jeremiah Jones and Deric Jones.
Although Alberto Jones Jr. is being realistic about the situation, he also intends to delay any goodbyes for as long as possible.
But it will not be easy.
The Titans (30-8) have won 20 consecutive games entering the regional tournament and outscored their three postseason opponents by a combined 70 points, but the feat is topped by the Eagles, who have not lost a game since Dec. 10.
Ellison (35-3) opened the playoffs by beating Montgomery Lake Creek 66-36 before defeating Pflugerville Hendrickson 90-50 and A&M Consolidated 65-43 in the ensuing rounds for a 92-point differential.
“Memorial has a real athletic wing and a bunch of good guards,” Jones said, “and they play really good man defense, so we are going to have a task on our hands. These are two hot teams playing each other, and one of us has to lose.
“I think this winning streak we are on is an advantage for us, but by that logic, their streak has to be an advantage for them, so we will see how it plays out.”
Tip-off for tonight’s game is at 8 p.m.
Should the Eagles advance, they would face the winner between No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall (34-3) and Bryan Rudder (33-5) on Saturday at 2 p.m. with the right to return to state for the first time in 30 years.
The Eagles fell 66-57 to Converse Judson in the 1993 state semifinals, and Killeen ISD’s only other appearance at the state tournament was in 1935, when eight teams instead of four took part in the event.
Killeen suffered a 61-24 loss to Hughes Springs in the quarterfinals.
As of now, Ellison has its sights squarely set on Memorial, but Jones admits the potential quick turnaround forces the Eagles’ to split their attention.
“Due to the schedule,” he said, “we have to do our due diligence and look at the other two teams in the bracket. So, we’ve been watching some film on them, but 90 percent of our time is on Memorial.
“We are going to have an idea about Marshall and Rudder, though.”
5A REGION II SEMIFINALS
Friday
At Berry Center, Cypress
- No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall (34-3) vs. Bryan Rudder (33-5), 6 p.m.
- No. 2 Ellison (35-3) vs. No. 16 Port Arthur Memorial (30-8), 8 p.m.
Saturday
- Regional semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
