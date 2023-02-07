Ellison junior Alyssa Ifill was impressive in her debut at the Region VI-5A swim meet last weekend, amassing 241 points to finish in a tie for 11th-place in the final girls individual standings.
Competing in three events, Ifill emerged from College Station’s Texas A&M Student Recreation Center Natatorium with a pair of bronze medals, accounting for the top finishes of any area athlete — girl or boy — at the meet.
Ifill placed third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.65 seconds, and repeated the feat in the 100 freestyle, completing the race in 53.35.
Both events were won by Cedar Park sophomore Ella Mongenel with times of 22.75 and 49.76, respectively, which helped her to be named swimmer of the meet with 311 points — 22 more than her closest competitor.
Additionally, Ifill was part of the Lady Eagles’ 15th-place 200 freestyle relay team.
Chaparral freshman Christine Kim delivered the area’s next best showing in her regional debut, finishing just behind Ifill in the 50 freestyle, placing fourth (24.73) to go along with a sixth-place showing (54.95) in the 100 freestyle.
Other top outings from area competitors include Belton’s Sydney Alamein, who was fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:16.45) and sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:57.30), while teammate Lili Nelson was sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:20.68) and seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:00.41).
In the boys division, Lake Belton’s David Stewart was sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:49.29), matching the finish by teammate Rylan Reasoner in the 500 freestyle (4:52.16), and Broncos junior Ehren Wetzel was seventh in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 2:08.96.
Tigers sophomore Addison Richardson was seventh in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:00.26.
While no area swimmer placed first or second in an event to instantly guarantee advancing to the upcoming state meet, hope of qualifying remains.
Along with the top two finishers, the next eight best times from across all eight regions secure a berth at the two-day Class 5A Swimming and Diving State Meet, beginning Feb. 17 at Austin.
Belton and Lake Belton also delivered in the relay races with five top-eight finishes, including all three of the Broncos’ teams.
Lake Belton’s 200 medley relay team of Jesus Sierralta-Rondon, Adam Namkung, Nicholas Williams and Wetzel combined to place fifth with a time of 1:45.93, while the quartet of Reasoner, Stewart, Wetzel and Williams were seventh (3:30.20) in the 400 freestyle relay. Additionally, Brett Waller, Stewart, Reasoner and Sierralta-Rondon were eighth (1:34.06) in the 200 freestyle relay for the Broncos.
Both the Tigers’ and Lady Tigers’ 200 freestyle relay teams were sixth. Thomas Nelson, Caleb Bovell, Timothy Jenkins and Jaxon Isbell had a time of 1:33.06 in the boys race, while Lili Nelson, Mackenzie
Gingerich, Olivia Brillhart and Alamein finished the girls race in 1:44.69.
Shoemaker was represented in six events as the Lady Grey Wolves were 12th (1:59.66) in the 200 freestyle relay and 15th in both the 200 medley relay (2:16.11) and 400 freestyle relay (5:04.52), while Trinity Cutbirth placed 10th (56.34) in the 100 freestyle.
For the Grey Wolves, the 400 freestyle relay team was 13th (4:03.86) and their 200 medley relay team was 14th (2:04.66).
Rounding out Killeen ISD’s participants, Ellison’s Joseph Oh was 16th (23.68) in the 50 freestyle, the Lady Eagles 200 freestyle relay team was 15th (2:08.87), Killeen’s boys 400 freestyle relay team was 15th (4:37.14) and the Lady Bobcats’ 200 freestyle relay team was 16th (2:11.40).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.