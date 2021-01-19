TEMPLE — Aaliyah Thomas generally doesn’t show a lot of emotion on the court. So, it wasn’t necessarily a surprise that Temple’s guard shook off what essentially was a head-on collision at midcourt with no more than a grimace and quick check for blood then stepped to the line for two free throws with 5 seconds remaining in overtime of a tie game Tuesday night.
Cool, calm and collected in the midst of entertaining District 12-6A chaos, Thomas made both, and the Tem-Cats outlasted Ellison 42-40 inside Wildcat Gym.
“I’m just confident in my free throws because that’s all I practice,” a still-stoic Thomas said after Temple (12-6, 7-2) evened the season series with the Lady Eagles (16-3, 7-2) while avenging a 50-44 overtime loss at Ellison on Dec. 15.
The Lady Eagles’ Evelyn Lorenzo, who scored a game-high 22 points and had just knotted matters at 40-all with a free throw, was called for a block on Thomas as the two crashed to the floor near midcourt, sending Thomas to the line.
After an ensuing Ellison timeout, Kaylah Cherry’s last-second, mid-range shot hit backboard, rim and then the floor to end a thrilling league tilt that left both teams tied for second and two games back of first-place Harker Heights.
“It was a hell of a game — two good teams going against each other,” said Temple head coach RaShonta LeBlanc, whose team struggled to the tune of 10-of-41 from the field and entered the fourth quarter shooting 6-of-19 from the free throw line.
However, the Tem-Cats were 15-of-19 at the free throw line over the course of the fourth and overtime periods, including a 6-for-6 performance from Nyteria Colbert — who posted a team-high 11 points.
Despite being double- and triple-teamed, post Aniah Hall added nine points and 11 rebounds for Temple. Taliyah Johnson was 3-of-4 at the foul line in the fourth and finished with seven points and six rebounds, and Thomas and Ky’Jsha Thompson each had five points.
Cherry delivered eight points and Le’Ondria Ford six for the Lady Eagles, who shot 14-of-48 from the floor and were 12-of-22 at the free throw line.
“You have to slow them down. We knew, in order to compete with them, we had to slow the pace down. They like to play fast. But we just couldn’t get anything going offensively.” LeBlanc said. “With Aniah being tripled and doubled, we were being patient on the offensive end and getting shots. We just couldn’t knock them down. It was an off night for us in that aspect.”
Both teams needed their own rally to even get to the extra session.
Lorenzo scored the first four points of the fourth to lift Ellison ahead 28-20 — the largest lead for either team all night — at the 6:30 mark. Thomas, who had been 0-for-7, made a 3-pointer with 5:40 left in regulation that not only got Temple within 28-23, but also sparked a 12-0 run that featured Colbert’s six free throws, a close-range bucket by Hall and Johnson’s free throw, which closed the flurry and put Temple up 32-28 with 1:17 to play.
“We were just lifting each other up,” Thomas said of Temple’s resurgence.
The Lady Eagles, though, countered with Lorenzo’s driving layup and Cherry’s steal-turned-layup with 43 seconds left, and to overtime they went.
“We kind of got away from the game plan and rushed some shots that we didn’t want to take and that gave them a little momentum shift,” Ellison coach Sherry McKinnon said.
Temple had its largest advantage of the contest after Johnson’s free throws made it 39-34 with 1:30 to go in OT. Ellison scored six of the next seven — but Thomas’ consecutive swishes were the final points.
“I’m glad we were able to tough it out,” LeBlanc said. “It was one that helped us out a little bit and know we just have to go focus on the next opponent, which is Copperas Cove.”
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
x-Harker Heights 9-0
Ellison 7-2
Temple 7-2
Shoemaker 5-4
Bryan 3-6
Belton 2-7
Copperas Cove 2-7
Killeen 1-8
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY"S GAMES
- Copperas Cove 47, Killeen 44
- No. 20 Harker Heights 44, Belton 31
- Shoemaker 63, Bryan 19
- Temple 42, Ellison 40, OT
