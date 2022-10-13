The regular season schedule is beginning to wind down, but the intensity is increasing for area teams, and fans will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the action with seven of the 10 games occurring locally.
With Harker Heights on a bye, only Chaparral, Belton and Florence depart the area, and the Bobcats play tonight, leaving Friday’s schedule even fuller.
Next week, a trio of teams are idle, leaving just seven games and three require significant travel, so fans should take advantage of this week’s convenient schedule highlighted by the city’s longest running rivalry between Killeen and Ellison.
DISTRICT 12-6A
WACO MIDWAY (1-6, 1-2) AT COPPERAS COVE (2-4, 0-2)
These former district foes reunite for the first time since 2019, when the Panthers won their eighth consecutive game in the series, but they have topped the 20-point plateau just twice this season. The
Bulldawgs average 26.5 points and desperately need a win with games against district unbeatens Harker Heights and Temple looming to close their regular-season schedule.
HUTTO (3-3, 0-2) AT TEMPLE (5-2, 3-0)
On paper, this should be a one-sided affair as the Wildcats outscored district opponents by 81 points – 20 more than the Hippos produced in district. Hutto also suffered a 48-37 loss to Midway, snapping the Panthers’ seven-game losing streak dating back to last season, when they only won a single contest. For comparison sake, Temple defeated Midway 44-10 last week.
DISTRICT 4-5A, DIVISION I
WACO (1-6, 0-5) AT SHOEMAKER (4-2, 2-2)
Situated in a four-way tie for fourth place in the district standings, the Grey Wolves cannot allow the opportunity to defeat a struggling opponent to slip by. The Lions produced double-digit points just once all season, scoring a mere 16 points in five district games. A win propels Shoemaker into next week’s contest against the district’s other winless program – Cleburne.
KILLEEN (3-3, 2-2) AT ELLISON (3-3, 2-2)
Records – even when identical – go out the window when Killeen ISD’s oldest rivals, who have evenly split the previous 18 games, including the two most recent, which were each decided by eight points or less, get together. The only significant stat separating these teams heading into their first encounter at Searles Stadium is defensively. Killeen has allowed 48 more points in district.
GRANBURY (4-2, 2-2) AT LAKE BELTON (6-1, 4-1)
Despite being in the postseason picture, the Pirates are playing poorly, losing their previous two games by a combined score of 96-29 after narrowly beating winless Cleburne 29-26 in the Yellowjackets’ only contest decided by fewer than 16 points. As a clear favorite, the Broncos must avoid the pitfall of looking ahead to a potential district-championship deciding game at undefeated Midlothian next week.
DISTRICT 11-5A, DIVISION II
CHAPARRAL (0-6, 0-3) AT LEANDER ROUSE (2-3, 1-1)
Averaging just 9.1 points, the Bobcats simply cannot produce enough offense to be competitive, being outscored by 202 points this year. The Raiders, who entered the season ranked eighth in the preseason poll, are not scoring at will by any means, but they have not been limited to a single-digit showing, recording at least 20 points in their previous three games.
BELTON (4-2, 3-0) AT PFLUGERVILLE CONNALLY (0-6, 0-2)
The Tigers begin two consecutive weeks against winless opponents as they attempt to earn the program’s first district championship since 2006, and Belton is coming off one of its strongest showings of the season, accumulating 400 total yards for the second straight week in a 43-20 victory versus Rouse. The Cougars are allowing a whopping 39.0 points per game.
DISTRICT 13-4A, DIVISION I
TAYLOR (3-3, 0-1) AT LAMPASAS (4-2, 1-0)
After traveling to Burnet and beating their longtime rival last week, the Badgers are riding a wave of momentum as they look to defeat the Ducks for a fifth consecutive year, winning by a combined score of 227-40 in the previous four encounters. Taylor has not experienced a similar showing this season, losing its three games by a total of 10 points.
DISTRICT 11-4A, DIVISION II
GATESVILLE (5-2, 0-1) AT SALADO (3-4, 1-0)
The programs have split the last two matchups, but each team sports a new head coach this season, and each is overseeing their alma mater with Aaron Hunter guiding the Hornets and Tom Westerberg taking over the Eagles. Gatesville is flawless in four road games, but Salado will be eager to defend its home turf for the first time since Sept. 16.
DISTRICT 13-3A, DIVISION II
FLORENCE (1-4, 0-1) AT ROGERS (4-2, 1-0)
History is not on the Buffaloes’ side after losing 11 of the previous 12 games in the series with their last victory occurring by a single point, 14-13, in 2016. The Eagles last seven wins, dating back to 2008, have each come by at least 20 points with four by a margin of 40 points or more. Florence is allowing 40.0 points per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.