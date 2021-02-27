ROBINSON — Alberto Jones Jr. is not disappointed.
For the past five seasons, Ellison has put together impressive playoff runs as the program’s hopes for a state championship grew. Last year, the Eagles came within one victory of reaching the state tournament.
This year, Class 6A No. 9 Ellison fell short once again.
But not without a fight.
Playing the top-ranked team in the state, the Eagles fell into an early hole Saturday afternoon and never completely recovered as Waxahachie earned a 78-67 victory to reach the Region I semifinals.
Jones, however, did not feel defeated.
“Last year,” he said, “when we lost to Wylie, I felt like there was a whole lot more that we could have given them.
“This year, though, we lost, and I just keep thinking how we gave it our all. We gave every single thing we had against the No. 1 team in the state, and we gave them a run for their money.”
Ellison simply could not climb out of an early deficit.
Eagles senior guard Jayce Wright scored the game’s opening points, but it proved to be Ellison’s lone lead of the contest as Waxahachie responded with five consecutive points before increasing its advantage to seven, 23-16, by the end of the period.
Recording the second quarter’s first basket, the Indians’ cushion grew to 25-16, but the Eagles immediately narrowed the gap.
Ellison (27-2) scored nine of the game’s next 10 points, getting within a point, 26-25, on Jamyron Keller’s free throws with 2 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the half.
The Eagles would not get any closer, though.
Waxahachie (19-3) posted 11 unanswered points and carried a 34-25 lead into the third quarter.
“Everybody on Waxahachie’s roster can do something,” Jones said. “They got their two main guys, but after you worry about them, the three other guys on the court can all shoot.
“We couldn’t lay off them, and we couldn’t press them. They are just a good team.”
Despite making six 3-pointers in the third period, including four from Keller, the Eagles never got closer than nine points, and in the fourth quarter, they scored seven unanswered points to make it a 67-60 score with 3:06 remaining in regulation.
The Indians went on to record 11 of the game’s final 18 points, though, but it was not easy, according to Jones.
“We gave it all we had,” he said, “and I told them that I was proud of them, because they literally fought to the last second.
“It was 32 minutes of fighting.”
Wright, one of seven seniors on Ellison’s roster, finished with a game-high tying 22 points to go with five assists, three rebounds and three steals, while Keller scored 17 points. Additionally, Javon Walker contributed 15 points and three rebounds, and Trendon Stewart had eight points — six in the fourth quarter — four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Along with Wright, the loss completes the high school careers for starters Walker and Stewart, along with reserves Deondra Thomas, Kaleb Bennett, Isaiah Washington and Dante Tutein.
Plenty of potential remains, though.
Keller and starting small forward Kesean Garland are set to return, potentially alongside fellow sophomores Ja’darius Murphy and Khris Wilkerson and junior Calvin Harper.
Although it will be difficult to replicate the success, Jones believes his program is determined to try.
“It’s not about winning a district championship,” he said, “or making the playoffs or going two rounds deep. These guys wanted to get a state-title ring every year, and they wholeheartedly believed it.
“I’ve had teams in the past, and realistically, state was not our goal, but these guys have helped make that the standard at Ellison.”
WAXAHACHIE 78, ELLISON 67
At Robinson HS
No. 9 Ellison (67)
Wright 22, Keller 17, Walker 15, Stewart 8, Thomas 3, Garland 2.
No. 1 Waxahachie (78)
Noland 22, Pigford 18, Young 16, Banks 11, Roberson 7, Lake 4.
Ellison 16 9 24 18—67
Waxahachie 23 11 27 17—78
3-Point Goals—Ellison 10 (Keller 4, Walker 4, Wright, Thomas), Waxahachie 7 (Pigford 4, Roberson, Banks, Noland). Free Throws—Ellison 11-15, Waxahachie 13-17. Fouled Out—Young. Total Fouls—Ellison 14, Waxahachie 17. Technicals—Pigford.
Records—Ellison 27-2, Waxahachie 19-2.
