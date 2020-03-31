Stacy Brown might not get the opportunity to defend his state championship, but he will compete again.
Like countless other athletes across the country, the Ellison senior triple jumper’s high school career is in jeopardy after sports were recently silenced by the COVID-19 pandemic engulfing the globe.
Now, Brown simply waits to find out if a trip to Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium — home of the annual state track and field meet — is even a possibility.
Sooner or later, however, he will return to the University of Texas’ campus.
Brown secured certainty in unsure times by signing to jump for the Longhorns, inking the letter of intent prior to the coronavirus’ full emergence, and he is thankful for the timing.
“I’m really grateful for the way things worked out,” Brown said. “This is an unprecedented situation, and I’m glad I was able to sign when I did, because things went downhill quickly.
“This could be the end for my senior season, but I’ll compete again.”
Brown cleared 49 feet, 6½ inches to win the 2019 Class 6A state title in the triple jump, establishing himself as one of the event’s premier athletes after entering the meet as an underdog.
The outcome was not enough to satisfy, though, and the approach let Ellison head coach Jared Shaw know Brown’s future was limitless.
“After the state meet,” Shaw said, “all the coaches were telling him, ‘Hey, it’s OK to smile. You’re the best triple jumper in the state of Texas!’
“He literally told me, ‘I know, Coach, but I wanted to get 51 feet.’ So, for him to win a state championship and it’s not a big enough goal just showed me the maturity and potential he had.”
Brown was on pace to repeat the feat.
Among other accomplishments, Brown won gold at the season-opening Carl Lewis High School Invitational and helped the Eagles claim first place in their hometown Killeen ISD Relays with a leap eclipsing the field’s performances by more than two feet.
But all University Interscholastic League activities are halted until May 4 at the earliest, and the state meet was scheduled to begin May 8.
Although he might lose a chance to defend his state championship, Brown merely wants to compete.
“It’s tough right now,” he said. “That was a big goal of mine, but it’s because of the environment and the energy.
“I just wanted to get back there and, of course, defend my title, but I just really miss the competition, because that is what makes me better.”
The process of improvement is not stopping, though.
Brown practices his craft at every opportunity while running and lifting weights daily to stay prepared for the possibility of high school athletics returning this year.
Regardless of when or where Brown competes again, he intends to be prepared.
“It was kind of shocking to everybody around me when Texas offered,” Brown said, “but it didn’t really hit me. It kind of built up.
“But now, I’m excited for this. It’s sunk in, and I’m ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.