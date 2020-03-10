The Ellison boys swept all three relay races, scored big points in the 800-meter run and got a pair of victories from star jumper Stacy Brown to easily win the Killeen ISD Relays on Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The Eagles finished with 149 points, well ahead of runner-up Harker Heights’ 83. Round Rock McNeil (81), Round Rock Cedar Ridge (65) and Killeen (63) rounded out the top five. Other
12-6A schools in the meet were Belton (6th, 47) and Copperas Cove (7th, 42). Shoemaker scored nine points with a small contingent in the meet. Most of the Grey Wolves were at the Lancaster Meet of Champions.
Brown, the reigning 6A triple jump state champ, was well below his standards Friday but at 46 feet, 8 inches still won by more than 2 feet. He faced a little more competition in the long jump, but topped Killeen High’s Treyvione Bohana by 5 inches with a jump of 23-1½.
Brown added a third-place finish in the 400 with a personal-best time of 51.02 seconds.
The Eagle relay teams also won by solid margins. Ellison (42.24) led a 1-2-3 KISD finish in the 4x100. Harker Heights (42.87) edged Killeen by five-hundredths of a second for second place.
The 4x200 was another 1-2-3 KISD finish. This time the Roos topped Heights for the runner-up spot behind Ellison.
In the 4x400, Ellison won by nearly 5½ seconds over Heights.
Marble Falls’ Bryer Atkinson won the 800, but Ellison claimed the next three spots to pick up 18 points in the event. Freshman Aaron Crittendon was the runner-up, followed by Jeremiah Tomlin and Ikel Hernandez.
Harker Heights senior Luke Lawhorn won the 3,200 with a personal-best time of 10:08.33.
The Knights nearly got another victory in the 100. Davuan Bellmon-Smith posted a personal-best 10.87 but was beaten by three-hundredths of a second by St. Dominic Savio’s Daniel Mitre.
Belton’s Cade Wenberg won the 400 with PR time of 50.68. The Tigers also took the top two spots in the pole vault with Brady Shadrick (13-6) and Luke Janak (12-0).
Sophomore Noah Newman lost by six-hundredths in the 300 hurdles.
In the discus, Killeen High’s A’Joine Jones-Merrick won a tight duel with Copperas Cove’s Mckenzie Agnello. Jones-Merrick’s top throw was 126-6 to edge Agnello by 2 inches.
The race for the girls team title was close with four teams separated by just six points. Killeen’s Lady Roos swept the three relays, but Harker Heights was a little stronger overall and won 77-75 despite not winning any event. Ellison and Round Rock McNeil tied for third at 71.
Other 12-6A teams in the 12-team field were Belton (6th, 57 points), Shoemaker (7th, 48.5) and Copperas Cove (T9th, 32).
Freshman Kailynn Denney finished second for Heights in the 3,200.
The Lady Knights also placed two in the top three of the 100 hurdles with Jadah O’Quain and Bethany Kelly. Both posted personal bests.
In the 300 hurdles, Belton’s Angel Urutia (48.47) won by a tenth of a second over Ellison’s Kelyia Estell.
Shoemaker’s Cherith Hicks swept the throwing events. She blew away the shot put field with a personal-best 44-0½ that beat Belton’s Campbell Burnett by 6½ feet.
Belton’s Madilyn McFeeters and Ellison’s Reagan Davis finished 1-2 in the pole vault as the only competitors to post a height.
Cove’s Ja’aliyah Segrest won the long jump with a personal-best 18-2¾.
Ellison freshman Kera Harvey placed second in the 800. Belton freshmen Sydney Phelps and Lauren Heartsfield finished 2-3 in the 1,600.
GROVES SHINES FOR WOLVES
Fresh off a win at the Plano ISD Invitational, the Grey Wolves finished fifth at the Lancaster Meet of Champions.
The Wolves didn’t win any events, but they were close. Devan Groves was second in both hurdling events. He lost by a combined seventh-hundredths of a second. He posted a personal-best 14.28 in the 110 event to finish behind the 14.23 of Fort Worth Chisholm Trail’s Nathan Franco. Matthew Strong and Omari Evans also finished in the top seven for SHS.
Groves’ PR 38.71 in the 300 was just two-hundredths behind Allen’s Raylen Sharpe. Matthew Strong (39.05) was third.
Trey Dixon placed second in the long jump at 23-10. Duncanville’s Ryan Starr took the win at 24-0¾.
SALADO SWEEPS HOME MEET
Salado’s Elizabeth Ford won all three jumping titles, the boys 4x400 relay won with a school-record time and the Eagle track teams swept the titles while hosting the Salado Invitational on Thursday.
The Salado boys finished with 207 points to finish well ahead of Lampasas (146) and Burnet (114).
Noah Mescher, Latrell Jenkins, Vincent Reid and Wrook Brown set a school mark in winning the 4x400 by more than 5 seconds over Lampasas. Their time was 3 minutes, 26.14 seconds.
The Eagles also topped the Badgers in the 4x100, winning in 43.21. Chris Bates, Jenkins, Reid and Brown ran for Salado.
The Badgers beat Salado in the 4x200, with Jaylon Porter, Cameron Everts, Cody White and Kyle Billings finishing in 1:31.28.
Reid also collected wins in the long jump and 200.
Brown and Bates finished 1-2 in the 100.
Everts won the 300 hurdles in 40.26, well off his state championship-winning time of 38.07, but still good enough for a win by 3.25 seconds. Everts also earned a silver in the triple jump, losing by just 2 inches.
Rickey Logan won the 800 and 1,600 for Salado. Cade Scallin cleared 6 feet, 3 inches to easily win the high jump. Boden Savage won the 110 hurdles.
Lampasas Koby Allen won the discus.
The Lady Eagles scored 191 points behind Ford’s three wins and a pair of relay victories. Salado was just nine-hundredths of a second from a relays sweep.
Taylor (123) finished second. Burnet (116) was third, and Lampasas (84) fourth.
Ford won the long, triple and high jumps and finished second to teammate Piper Randolph in the 100.
Jaci McGregor, last season’s state bronze medalist, cruised to a win in the 1,600, winning in 5:15.8. No one else was under 6 minutes.
Anna Lesley was similarly dominant in the 3,200, winning by more than 75 seconds.
Morgan Mays, Avery Fossum, Angie Sanders and Randolph teamed for the win in the 4x100 relay. Ellie Mescher, Mays, Fossum and McGregor earned the win in the 4x400 relay.
Burnet (1:49.59) edged Salado in the 4x200. Mays, Ford, Breigh Oliver and Sanders finished in 1:49.67.
Fossum also won the 300 hurdles.
Victoria Renteria won the 100 hurdles for Lampasas.
GATESVILLE’S SCHULTZ, MORSE WIN AT CONNALLY
Gatesville’s Madison Schultz won the discus, and Jordan Morse won the pole vault Friday at Waco Connally’s Max Hibbitts Cadet Relays.
Morse, a two-time state meet qualifier, cleared 12 feet. Schultz’s winning throw was 101-3. The duo combined for half of Gatesville’s 40 points and the Hornets finished fourth in the team standings.
