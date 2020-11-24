Jamyron Keller scored 23 points, Javon Walker added 16 and the 10th-ranked Ellison Eagles rolled to a 74-38 win at Waco on Tuesday.
The Eagles won their 26th consecutive regular season game with good offensive balance. Jayce Wright scored nine points. Kesean Garland, Kaleb Bennett and Ja’Darius Murphy each scored eight.
Ellison hosts 5A-No. 9 Manor next Tuesday.
SALADO BOYS 59, MCGREGOR 45: At McGregor, Josh Goins tossed in 22 points to lead the Eagles to their second straight win. Noah Self added 13 for Salado.
SALADO GIRLS 49, LA GRANGE 41: At Salado, Lorena Perez had 14 points and 12 rebounds to help send the Lady Eagles into the Thanksgiving break with a 5-1 record.
Katie Law and Amanda Cantu each added nine points for Salado.
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
BOYS
- Belton 84, Elgin 46
- No. 10 Ellison 74, Waco 38
- Lampasas 60, Austin Achieve 27
- Round Rock Stony Point at Killeen, ccd.
- Salado 59, McGregor 45
GIRLS
- Copperas Cove 45, Waco Connally 28
- Lampasas 47, Lake Belton 30
- Liberty HIll 42, Belton 33
- Lorena 42, Gatesville 41
- Salado 49, La Grange 41
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SUMS
ELLISON 74, WACO 38
No. 10 Ellison (74)
Keller 23, Garland 8, Walker 16, Wright 9, Bennett 8, Murphy 8, Washington 2.
Waco (38)
Alexander 11, Riley 1, Brooks 14, Johnson 2, Jackson 10.
Ellison 21 25 20 8—74
Waco 9 4 12 13—38
3-Point Goals—Ellison 7 (Walker 4, Keller 2, Murphy), Waco 2 (Brooks 2). Free throws—Ellison 19-21, Waco 4-8. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Ellison 8, Waco 17. Technicals—None.
Records—Ellison 6-0.
