The throne is being threatened.
For the past two seasons, Harker Heights has dominated on the court, losing just two District 12-6A games en route to winning consecutive championships.
This year, however, the Lady Knights are being challenged.
With three games remaining in the regular-season schedule, Ellison, which last claimed a district title in 2018, is tied with Harker Heights atop the standings with identical 9-2 records.
But tonight, the deadlock will be broken.
After defeating the Lady Knights 56-44 in the first encounter, the Lady Eagles host Harker Heights with an opportunity to capture control of its championship destiny.
Should Ellison be victorious, the Lady Eagles would take sole possession of first place and hold the tiebreaker against the Lady Knights. The result would allow Ellison to clinch the title by winning just one of its final two games or having Harker Heights lose a game.
The Lady Eagles conclude the season by playing Belton at home and traveling to Killeen, while the Lady Knights host Killeen and Temple, which are tied for fourth place, to close district.
If the Lady Knights win tonight, though, they will split the season series with Ellison, leaving the potential for a tiebreaking contest to decide the champion.
And it is just one of many pivotal games on the schedule as the season approaches its end.
GIRLS
COPPERAS COVE AT BELTON: The Lady Tigers can inch closer to ending a five-year playoff drought and simultaneously eliminate the Lady Bulldawgs from postseason contention with a victory tonight.
Situated three games behind Killeen and Temple, Copperas Cove’s playoff hopes are already bleak with a 3-8 record. The Lady Bulldawgs must win out and have both the Lady Kangaroos and Tem-Cats lose out to even have a chance.
The odds are not favorable, and Belton (7-4) has plenty to play for.
The Lady Tigers’ season can technically still swing either way with Belton mathematically eligible to still win a district championship or miss the playoffs.
BURNET AT SALADO: The Lady Eagles take a four-game winning streak into tonight’s game against first-place Burnet (5-0), winning each of their previous two contests by at least 16 points.
Senior post Kenslee Konarik is coming off a 28-point, 13-rebound double-double during Salado’s 59-37 victory at Lake Belton on Friday, and a similar performance could help place the Lady Eagles (4-2) within reach of the District 19-4A championship.
Salado has a bye Friday before concluding its regular-season schedule against Jarrell (3-3), while Burnet plays Taylor (1-5) and Lake Belton (1-4).
BOYS
ELLISON AT NO. 22 HARKER HEIGHTS: The Eagles are surging as they look to capture a third consecutive district championship after losing three of their first four district games.
Since losing to then-unranked Belton for the first time in school history, Ellison (6-3) has won five games in a row by a combined 91 points, but the Knights will try to stop the streak after winning the first-round matchup 65-57. Splitting the series would be crucial for the Eagles’ title hopes as they attempt to catch Harker Heights (7-2) and first-place Belton (9-1) in the standings.
If Ellison loses, it could be sitting just a game ahead of both Bryan (4-5) and Shoemaker entering Friday’s road contest against the Tigers.
SHOEMAKER AT KILLEEN: The Grey Wolves (4-5) are fighting for fourth place in the standings, positioned among four teams within two games of each other, and they will need to play nearly flawlessly as the season concludes to earn the berth.
Luckily, their schedule is favorable.
Shoemaker cannot afford to falter down the stretch, especially against the struggling Kangaroos. Killeen (1-8) has won just one game since Dec. 29.
Then, the Grey Wolves host Temple (3-6) and Copperas Cove (2-7) before traveling to No. 21 Belton and Bryan to finish the district schedule. Shoemaker went 3-2 during the five-game stretch in the first round.
TUESDAY’S BOYS SCHEDULE
District 12-6A
- Ellison at No. 22 Harker Heights
- No. 21 Belton at Copperas Cove
- Shoemaker at Killeen
- Temple at Bryan
District 6-4A
- Brownwood at Gatesville
- Stephenville at Lampasas
District 19-4A
- Burnet at Salado
- Lake Belton at Taylor
District 19-3A
- Florence at Caldwell
TUESDAY’S GIRLS SCHEDULE
District 12-6A
- Harker Heights at Ellison
- Copperas Cove at Belton
- Killeen at Shoemaker
- Bryan at Temple
District 6-4A
- Brownwood at Gatesville
- No. 15 Stephenville at Lampasas
District 19-4A
- Burnet at Salado
- Lake Belton at Taylor
District 19-3A
- Florence at Caldwell
