BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Bryan 63, Copperas Cove 60
- No. 7 Harker Heights 70, Waco Midway 49
- Pflugerville Weiss 70, Temple 59
- OFF: Hutto
District 22-5A
- Ellison 100, Lake Belton 55
- Belton 61, Shoemaker 43
- Waco 53, Waco University 51
District 23-4A
- China Spring 55, Gatesville 39
- Waco Connally 73, Salado 39
District 24-4A
- Lampasas 76, Burnet 67
District 5-3A
- Blanco 61, Florence 42
GIRLS
Class 6A bi-district
- DeSoto 81, Harker Heights 30
Class 5A bi-district
At Rockdale HS
- Killeen 50, A&M Consolidated 49
At Rudder HS, Bryan
- Montgomery Lake Creek 61, Shoemaker 47
At Hearne HS
- Montgomery 52, Ellison 41
SOCCER
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Bryan 5, Harker Heights 2
- Hutto 0, Pflugerville Weiss 0, tie
- Temple 5, Copperas Cove 1
- OFF: Waco Midway
District 22-5A
- Belton 3, Shoemaker 0
- Chaparral 3, Killeen 1
- Ellison 1, Lake Belton 0
- Waco University 4, Waco 2
District 5-4A
- Brownwood 3, Gatesville 0
- Lampasas 2, Little River Academy 1
- Salado 2, Stephenville 0
District 25-4A
- Lago Vista 3, Florence 1
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Bryan 2, Harker Heights 0
- Copperas Cove 5, Temple 0
- Hutto 2, Pflugerville Weiss 0
- OFF: Waco Midway
District 22-5A
- Belton 15, Shoemaker 0
District 5-4A
- Brownwood 3, Gatesville 0
- Lampasas 6, Little River Academy 1
- Stephenville 2, Salado 0
SOFTBALL
- Gatesville 16, McGregor 5, 5 innings
- Georgetown 2, Lake Belton 0
- Harker Heights 14, China Spring 4
- Salado 2, Georgetown East View 1
- West 10, Copperas Cove 7
