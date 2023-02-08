BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Harker Heights 58, Bryan 34
- Hutto 62, Pflugerville Weiss 45
- Temple 62, Copperas Cove 51
- OFF: Waco Midway
District 22-5A
- Belton 67, Killeen 34
- Chaparral 73, Lake Belton 57
- No. 2 Ellison 57, Waco University 48
- Shoemaker 76, Waco 61
District 23-4A
- China Spring 63, Salado 46
- Waco La Vega 64, Gatesville 62
District 24-4A
- Lampasas 49, Jarrell 45
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Bryan 64, Harker Heights 40
- Copperas Cove 54, Temple 31
- Pflugerville Weiss 45, Hutto 43
- OFF: Waco Midway
District 22-5A
- Chaparral 57, Lake Belton 53
- Ellison 70, Waco University 34
- Killeen 64, Belton 13
- Shoemaker 53, Waco 46
District 23-4A
- China Spring 45, Salado 38
- No. 3 Waco La Vega 83, Gatesville 23
District 24-4A
- Jarrell 57, Lampasas 50
District 5-3A
- Brady 58, Florence 38
SOCCER
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Bryan 1, Waco Midway 1, tie
- Copperas Cove 3, Hutto 2
- Temple 3, Harker Heights 2
- OFF: Pflugerville Weiss
District 22-5A
- Belton 3, Killeen 0
- Lake Belton 4, Chaparral 1
- Waco University 6, Ellison 4
District 5-4A
- Salado 2, Brownwood 1
District 25-4A
- Marble Falls 5, Florence 0
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 2, Hutto 2, tie
- Waco Midway 2, Bryan 0
District 22-5A
- Belton 1, Killeen 0
- Waco 3, Shoemaker 0
District 5-4A
- Brownwood at Salado, ppd. to Wednesday
