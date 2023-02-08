BASKETBALL

BOYS

District 12-6A

  • Harker Heights 58, Bryan 34
  • Hutto 62, Pflugerville Weiss 45
  • Temple 62, Copperas Cove 51
  • OFF: Waco Midway

District 22-5A

  • Belton 67, Killeen 34
  • Chaparral 73, Lake Belton 57
  • No. 2 Ellison 57, Waco University 48
  • Shoemaker 76, Waco 61

District 23-4A

  • China Spring 63, Salado 46
  • Waco La Vega 64, Gatesville 62

District 24-4A

  • Lampasas 49, Jarrell 45

GIRLS

District 12-6A

  • Bryan 64, Harker Heights 40
  • Copperas Cove 54, Temple 31
  • Pflugerville Weiss 45, Hutto 43
  • OFF: Waco Midway

District 22-5A

  • Chaparral 57, Lake Belton 53
  • Ellison 70, Waco University 34
  • Killeen 64, Belton 13
  • Shoemaker 53, Waco 46

District 23-4A

  • China Spring 45, Salado 38
  • No. 3 Waco La Vega 83, Gatesville 23

District 24-4A

  • Jarrell 57, Lampasas 50

District 5-3A

  • Brady 58, Florence 38

SOCCER

BOYS

District 12-6A

  • Bryan 1, Waco Midway 1, tie
  • Copperas Cove 3, Hutto 2
  • Temple 3, Harker Heights 2
  • OFF: Pflugerville Weiss

District 22-5A

  • Belton 3, Killeen 0
  • Lake Belton 4, Chaparral 1
  • Waco University 6, Ellison 4

District 5-4A

  • Salado 2, Brownwood 1

District 25-4A

  • Marble Falls 5, Florence 0

GIRLS

District 12-6A

  • Copperas Cove 2, Hutto 2, tie
  • Waco Midway 2, Bryan 0

District 22-5A

  • Belton 1, Killeen 0
  • Waco 3, Shoemaker 0

District 5-4A

  • Brownwood at Salado, ppd. to Wednesday
