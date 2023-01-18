BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Bryan 63, Temple 61
- No. 19 Harker Heights 44, Pflugerville Weiss 40
- Hutto 57, Waco Midway 48
- OFF: Copperas Cove
District 22-5A
- Belton 57, Chaparral 30
- No. 2 Ellison 70, Waco 37
- Shoemaker 81, Lake Belton 61
- Waco University 45, Killeen 42
District 23-4A
- Gatesville 94, Salado 85, OT
District 24-4A
- Georgetown Gateway 64, Lampasas 51
TCAF D2-District 4
- Belton Providence Prep 55, Memorial Christian 25
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Bryan 46, Temple 18
- Pflugerville Weiss 55, Harker Heights 38
- Waco Midway 55, Hutto 51
- OFF: Copperas Cove
District 22-5A
- Chaparral 63, Belton 29
- Shoemaker 57, Lake Belton 45
GIRLS
District 23-4A
- Salado 52, Gatesville 35
SOCCER
BOYS
- Bastrop 3, Harker Heights 0
- Copperas Cove 0, Ellison 0, tie
- Fredericksburg 1, Chaparral 0
- Gatesville 1, Mexia 1, tie
- Lake Belton 0, San Angelo Central 0, tie
- Lampasas 2, Lago Vista 2, tie
- Salado 2, Shoemaker 0
GIRLS
- Belton 4, Waco Midway 0
- Gatesville 5, Mexia 0
