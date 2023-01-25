BASKETBALL
Boys
District 12-6A
- Pflugerville Weiss 55, Copperas Cove 54
- No. 19 Harker Heights 73, Hutto 57
- Temple 59, Waco Midway 39
District 22-5A
- No. 2 Ellison 57, Belton 46
- Shoemaker 48, Chaparral 44
- Waco University 58, Lake Belton 49
District 23-4A
- Gatesville 57, Robinson 55
- Waco Connally 60, China Spring 46
- Waco La Vega 66, Salado 32
District 24-4A
- Georgetown Gateway 54, Jarrell 51
- Lampasas 64, Lago Vista 48
- Marble Falls 49, Burnet 48
District 5-3A
- Llano 55, Florence 33
TCAF-D2, District 4
- Memorial Christian 47, Taylor St. Mary’s 45
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Pflugerville Weiss 53, Copperas Cove 45
- Waco Midway 41, Temple 34
District 22-5A
- Ellison 48, Belton 16
- Shoemaker 53, Chaparral 37
- Waco 53, Killeen 52
District 23-4A
- Robinson 56, Gatesville 25
- Waco Connally 47, China Spring 32
- No. 3 Waco La Vega 70, Salado 30
District 24-4A
- Lampasas 43, Lago Vista 30
District 5-3A
- Brady 66, Comfort 22
- Llano 32, Florence 25
SOCCER
BOYS
- Lampasas 6, Founders Classical Academy - Leander 1
District 12-6A
- Bryan 6, Temple 2
- Pflugerville Weiss 4, Harker Heights 1
- Waco Midway 2, Hutto 0
District 22-5A
- Belton 3, Ellison 1
- Lake Belton 1, Waco University 1, Lake Belton wins 4-3 on penalties
- Shoemaker 5, Chaparral 1
- Waco 4, Killeen 0
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Bryan 3, Temple 1
- Pflugerville Weiss 3, Harker Heights 0
- Waco Midway 4, Hutto 0
District 22-5A
- Belton 5, Ellison 0
- Waco 7, Killeen 1
