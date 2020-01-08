Jamyron Keller led four Eagles in double figures with 15 points and sixth-ranked Ellison cruised to a 78-46 road win at Killeen on Tuesday.
Trendon Stewart added 14 points for Ellison (21-4, 6-0 12-6A), which increased their league lead by 1½ games when No. 25 Waco Midway was upset by Temple 60-55.
Deondra Thomas had 12 points for the Eagles, and Nehemiah Nuckolls 11.
Ellison led 16-2 after the opening quarter, but the Roos (0-5 12-6A) cut the deficit to 32-26 early in the second half.
“(We) didn’t guard anybody in the second quarter,” said Ellison coach Alberto Jones Jr. “Stewart played really well for us. He kind of gave us that spark we needed.”
Ellison played its second straight game without star Shamir Bogues, who is nursing a leg injury. Jones said he is day to day. Ellison has a bye on Friday and hosts Waco next Tuesday.
Xavier Reyes led Killeen with 13 points. AD Oladipo added 12.
COPPERAS COVE GIRLS 77, SHOEMAKER 36: At Copperas Cove, Kaysha McCloud had 21 points
and eight rebounds as the Lady Dawgs routed the Grey Wolves.
Leah Powell and Deja Chapman hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the game. Cove (3-4 12-6A) made three more treys in the first quarter and led 22-2.
The lead grew to 30, 42-12 at halftime.
Madisen Honea added 10 points for Cove. Livonna Wallace and Powell each had seven.
Cove set season highs with its 51% field-goal shooting and its 64% (9 of 14) 3-point shooting. The team's 19 assists was also a season best.
Shoemaker fell to 2-5 in league play.
The Lady Dawgs travel to Temple on Friday with chance to catch the Tem-Cats for a share of fourth place.
GATESVILLE GIRLS 70, MARBLE FALLS 64: At Gatesville, six players scored at least eight points, led by T'Ana Nolte's 12, and the Hornets won their final tuneup for District 18-4A play.
Allaina Jones and Josie Boyd each had 10 points for Gatesville (14-9). Marlee Ward and Alayna Washington scored nine apiece, and Lexie Smalley had eight.
The teams combined for 56 fouls, and three Hornets fouled out. Marble Falls was 13-of-34 at the foul line. Gatesville finished 21-of-35.
SALADO BOYS 63, AUSTIN ST. ANDREW'S 62: At Austin, Josh Goings scored 15 points and hit the winning free throws for the Eagles.
Cade Scallin added 13 points.
SOCCER
COPPERAS COVE BOYS 4, LAMPASAS 2: At Lampasas, Brandon Sargent broke a 2-2 tie late in
the first to help send the Bulldawgs to a win.
Jaylin Smith headed in a loose ball in the box in the second half for the final margin.
Gabriel Davis assisted on Sargent's go-ahead goal.
Cove led 2-0 on goals from Evan Thomas and freshman Kendric Steward.
Cove begins play in the Humble ISD tournament on Thursday, the Bulldawgs' final preparation for 12-6A play.
ELLISON 78, KILLEEN 46
No. 6 Ellison (78)
Harper 7, Keller 15, Nero 9, Wright 1, Nuckolls 11, Thomas 12, Stewart 14, Dillard 5, Parks 4.
Killeen (46)
Reyes 13, Simmons 5, Davis 7, Clay 2, House 2, Adkins 2, Marshall 2, AD Oladipo 12, AB Oladipo 2.
Ellison 16 16 20 26—78
Killeen 2 20 8 17—46
3-Point Goals—Ellison 7 (Keller 3, Nero 2, Harper, Nuckolls), Killeen 5 (Reyes 3, Simmons, Davis). Free throws—Ellison 11-18, Killeen 8-16. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Ellison 18, Killeen 17. Technicals—None.
Records—Ellison 21-4, 6-0 12-6A; Killeen 0-5 12-6A.
GATESVILLE 70, MARBLE FALLS 64
Marble Falls (64)
Lemon 0, Deeds 5, K.Ulbricht 7, Torns 11, Rodriguez 7, Ritchie 0, R.Ulbricht 21, Herrington 3, Kozel 1, Berkman 0, Boland 1, Nail 8.
Gatesville (70)
Warren 6, L.Smalley 8, Nolte 12, Chacon 0, Jones 10, C.Smalley 0, Ward 9, Coward 0, Washington 9, Jaynes 6, Boyd 10.
Marble Falls 15 17 7 25—64
Gatesville 17 12 12 23—70
3-Point Goals—Marble Falls 7 (K.Ulbricht 2, R.Ulbricht 2, Rodriguez, Herrington, Nail), Gatesville 5 (L.Smalley 2, Nolte 2, Jones). Free throws—Marble Falls 13-34, Gatesville 21-35. Fouled Out—Chacon, Jones, Boyd. Total Fouls—Marble Falls 27, Gatesville 29. Technicals—None.
Records—Gatesville 14-9.
TUESDAY’S AREA BOYS BASKETBALL
- Burnet 62, Gatesville 50
- Salado 63, St. Andrew's 62
TUESDAY’S AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Gatesville 70, Marble Falls 64
- Lampasas 62, Del Valle 55
- Round Rock HomeSchool 46, Florence 32
TUESDAY’S BOYS SOCCER
- Copperas Cove 4, Lampasas 2
- Little River-Academy 2, Gatesville 1
TUESDAY’S GIRLS SOCCER
- Copperas Cove 5, Lorena 0
- Lampasas 1, China Spring 1, tie
