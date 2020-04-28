Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the morning. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.