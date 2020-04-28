Another Killeen ISD girls basketball player appears headed to Western New Mexico University.
In a Twitter post Monday, Ellison senior Alina Simon announced she had committed to the NCAA Division II school in Silver City, New Mexico.
Last week, WNMU announced it had signed Harker Heights’ Cynaye Bobbitt.
The 5-foot-8 Simon, like Bobbitt, is capable of playing multiple positions, including both guard spots and small forward. Simon was named to the 12-6A All-District First Team.
In another tweet Monday, Heights senior Princess Roberts announced she will play at Southwestern University in Georgetown. Roberts was a key reserve for the 12-6A champion Lady Knights and earned a spot on the league’s second team.
On Sunday, Heights junior and 12-6A MVP Sierra Brooks tweeted that she would reveal her commitment on Friday.
