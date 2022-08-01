First-day jitters are common — even for coaches.
The offseason officially concluded Monday morning, when University Interscholastic League rules finally allowed programs across the state to begin practicing, ushering in countless possibilities for players attempting to begin or extend their careers.
Often, the moment is accompanied by a mixture of eagerness, apprehension, anxiety and anticipation, and the feelings are not limited to athletes.
“I got zero hours of sleep (Sunday) night,” Ellison first-year head coach Shirelle Givens said, “because I was so nervous. It wasn’t in a negative way, but I was just extremely excited.
“We’ve been counting down to this all summer long, and I am filling some big shoes but to have this opportunity to continue the volleyball tradition here at Ellison is really exciting.”
Givens inherits the program after serving four years under former head coach Sarah Stolley, who helped guide the Lady Eagles to nine consecutive playoff appearances, including all seven of her seasons at the helm.
It is a position new Copperas Cove head coach Christy Thompson is familiar with.
Following a 21-year stint overseeing the Lady Bulldawgs, former head coach Cari Lowery, who transformed the team into an area powerhouse with 16 consecutive postseason berths, accepted the role as Copperas Cove’s athletic director.
Now, Thompson — Lowery’s assistant for the previous eight seasons and a former head coach — looks to maintain the high expectations.
“I’m not going to lie,” Thompson said, “I was a little nervous coming into this morning. I’ve been working with the kids all summer, and Coach Lowery always empowered me to take charge as an assistant with these kids, so this is not necessarily a new thing but being the boss is.
“But as soon as we started, and once I started coaching them up, it was like riding a bicycle.”
The ability to quickly transition into a cohesive unit is critical as teams have little time to adjust before beginning their schedules next week.
Most programs will spend the first two or three days of practice conducting tryouts before making final cuts for varsity rosters just prior to participating in scrimmages, which are permitted starting Friday. Then, a mere week after the first practice, regular-season matches begin.
It can be daunting, but Belton head coach Krystal Yerigan believes her team is prepared for the challenge thanks to her players’ dedication during months away from the game.
“It can be really tricky,” she said, “because we have to rely on our kids to prepare during the summer so that we don’t have to spend as much time on the conditioning aspect. That allows us to devote our time on team-related content.
“We just have to be able to hit the ground running. ... Everything is in fast forward and it is high intensity, and we have to include elements that will benefit us in real game situations, because we have to roll right into it.”
Adding to the complexities of the abbreviated timeline is the fact all teams must address some level of turnover, and Harker Heights is no exception.
The Lady Knights saw seven players graduate from last year’s team that fell shy of reaching the playoffs, finishing fifth in the District 12-6A standings one season after capturing the district championship. Among the departures are former all-district most valuable player Kayla Williams, an outside hitter, and Kylarr Martin, a 2021 all-district second-team member.
As a result, Harker Heights head coach Alina Wilder expects to usher several new faces onto her varsity roster, but she feels comfortable with the situation.
“We are a family,” Wilder said, “and these kids really own that and take it to heart. When new or young athletes come up to varsity, the older kids will take them under their wing and show them the way we do things, and it just passes down.
“This is my fifth year as the coach here, and I can truly see the growth we’ve had as a family and the way the girls take ownership of this program.”
UIL VOLLEYBALL KEY DATES
- FRIDAY: First day for scrimmages
- MONDAY: Opening day of regular season
