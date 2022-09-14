Shirelle Givens was not pleased with the situation, but she had no complaints about the outcome.
Looking to open its District 22-5A schedule with a pair of victories, Ellison cruised through the first two sets against visiting Belton on Tuesday, and the Lady Eagles appeared poised to complete the sweep, leading 22-19 in the third set.
But it did not happen.
The Lady Tigers rallied, scoring six unanswered points to force a fourth set.
While the rally was somewhat deflating, it did not demoralize Ellison, which immediately responded, building an early lead it would not relinquish en route to a 25-13, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17 victory.
Following the win, the Lady Eagles’ first-year head coach admitted wanting the sweep, but she also feels the team emerged with something more important.
“For them to be resilient in that moment is absolutely the best feeling,” Givens said. “Belton came out and did not let up on us. They did a fantastic job, so it was reassuring to see our girls string those little things together that lead to big plays and allowed us to come out with a victory.
“Not every play has to be a huge play, but they need to be smart plays. That was one of our goals for this particular match, and they did a great job of executing it.”
Ellison never trailed in the opening sets, using a 6-2 surge in the first set to build a 7-3 advantage that grew to seven points, 19-12, before Belton responded with a kill from junior Veronica Storey, but it did not spark a comeback. The Lady Eagles closed the set with six consecutive points punctuated by Assiah Howard’s hit.
Then, the trend repeated in the second set as Ellison scored 15 of the set’s final 20 points to snap a 10-10 tie, and the performance was followed by building a 16-12 lead in the third set.
But Belton (8-24, 1-1) rallied, tying the score 17-17 before thriving down the stretch behind junior defensive specialist Nora Halabi’s serving.
Despite entering the fourth set with momentum, the Lady Tigers could not maintain it.
The Lady Eagles won 13 of the set’s first 17 points, including compiling a streak of seven consecutive points to inflate a 13-4 cushion, to propel them to the win.
“In the huddle between sets,” Givens said, “the coaches will tell the girls what to do for about 30 to 45 seconds, and then we let the girls take over. They’ll talk about what needs to happen, what they need to
contribute, how they are going to contribute it and what needs to be executed.
“Obviously, that is something that worked tonight, and it is something we’ve been practicing a lot this year.
We want team-led discussions, and that was a big part of them coming out of the third set and playing the way they did in the fourth set.”
Now, Ellison (19-14, 2-0) will attempt to continue its undefeated start to district Friday, when it hosts Waco University. Belton looks to rebound at Shoemaker.
While Givens is happy to currently be sitting atop the standings, she knows maintaining the position will not be easy.
“It feels really good to be 2-0,” Givens said, “but it also puts a target on our backs, and that’s how we have to feel going forward. We can’t think about how we are 2-0.
“We have 10 more games left, and that means we have 10 more steps that we have to take to get where we want. That is the mentality they have during practice, and it really shows on the court, especially when we are playing from behind.”
