Since the last time an area football team competed, the sport’s entire landscape altered.
Killeen ISD ushers in a fifth program in Chaparral, five teams are under the leadership of new head coaches, Lake Belton officially elevates to varsity competition after going 18-1 in its first two years of
existence and the University Interscholastic League completely rearranged local districts in hopes of leveling the playing field.
The multitude and magnitude of changes left lots of curiosity surrounding the upcoming season, but tonight, the questions will begin to be answered.
THURSDAY
6A NO. 33 HARKER HEIGHTS AT ELLISON
The Knights join Copperas Cove and Temple as the area’s only remaining Class 6A programs, ending some notable district rivalries, including this one, at least for the foreseeable future, but regardless of the stakes, the long-running series lives on. Relying on one of the state’s most explosive offenses, Harker Heights will provide plenty of problems for any opposition, but the Eagles traditionally compete well against the Knights with five of the last seven games determined by six or fewer points.
FRIDAY
KILLEEN AT CHAPARRAL
The Bobcats make their highly anticipated debut, and fittingly, it will be against the city’s original campus, clashing the past, present and future for one memorable contest. With so many unknowns surrounding Chaparral, emotion will help carry the team against the Kangaroos, who return raw talent while ushering in a new philosophy following the departure of former head coach Neil Searcy after eight seasons.
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL AT SHOEMAKER
Following a disappointing conclusion to last season, when they lost their final five games, the Grey Wolves look to snap the skid in their opener, but it will not be easy. Shoemaker has played the Bobcats in each of the previous six seasons, losing four times, including last year, when Central won 43-28.
GEORGETOWN AT COPPERAS COVE
The Bulldawgs are in a familiar position as they start the season with a new head coach for the third time since 2018, and like his predecessors, Tony Johnson will be tested after inheriting a team that went 1-9 last year. While Johnson has experience turning teams around, the Eagles are accustomed to dominating the series, winning by 24 points in both 2020 and 2021.
PFLUGERVILLE HENDRICKSON AT 5A, DII NO. 25 BELTON
A drop in classification brought an elevation in the rankings for the Tigers, but maintaining the lofty status will be difficult against the Hawks, who won last year’s game 17-14 at home. The defeat, however, proved to be a turning point for Belton, which won five of its next seven games and brings a fully loaded offense into the new season.
LAKE BELTON AT 5A, DII NO. 8 LEANDER ROUSE
The Broncos have been building toward this moment for two years, and they will be immediately tested in their UIL debut by a team that lost just one regular-season contest since Oct. 2, 2020. The Raiders return a wealth of talent from last season’s team that went 11-2, and while Lake Belton has enough weapons to compete, the Broncos’ lack of experience could be glaring against the powerhouse.
GATESVILLE AT TAYLOR
Following a winless season, the Hornets qualified for the playoffs in each of the last two years, but the program is starting over again after former defensive coordinator Aaron Hunter becomes the team’s third head coach in five years. The Ducks could provide an ideal starting point, though, after accumulating just seven victories in the previous four seasons.
LAMPASAS AT ELGIN
On the heels of experiencing some of the program’s greatest success, the Badgers enter the season looking to rebound from a disappointing campaign by their standards after going 5-6 last season. But by comparison, things could be worse as Lampasas opens against a team with a combined five wins through the last three seasons and is on a 10-game losing streak.
FREDERICKSBURG AT SALADO
The Eagles lost one of the program’s most successful head coaches in Alan Haire, who departed to guide Chaparral, but his replacement – Tom Westerberg – has a strong resume, including producing a 57-game winning streak, 10 district titles and four state championships as Allen’s head coach from 2004 to 2016. All that matters now, though, is defeating the Billies, who reached the Class 4A, Division I state quarterfinals last year, in Westerberg’s debut at his alma mater.
FLORENCE AT SAN SABA
With a 4-6 record, the Buffaloes collected more victories last season than during the previous three years combined, when they were 3-27, and now the goal is to not lose any of the momentum generated in the program’s most successful campaign since 2017. The Armadillos, who reached the Class 2A, Division I state semifinals in 2018, are desperate to reverse their fortunes after suffering through their worst season (2-9) since going winless in 2016.
SATURDAY
6A NO. 28 TEMPLE AT MCKINNEY
The Wildcats lit up the scoreboard, averaging 44 points per game, en route to capturing last season’s District 12-6A championship, and their high-octane ways could be on full display in the opener. The Lions allowed their opposition to score at least 28 points six times last season, and they lost five defensive starters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.