After months of anticipation, the new season has arrived, and area fans do not have to wait long for big matchups.
Ellison and Harker Heights clash at Leo Buckley Stadium tonight, and state-ranked Belton opens at Pflugerville Hendrickson for anyone interested in a road trip.
Then, two more Killeen ISD programs – Killeen and Chaparral – collide to highlight the first illumination of Friday night lights, while Joseph L. Searles III Stadium plays host to Florence as the Buffaloes prepare for 10 straight away games.
Furthermore, Shoemaker and Lake Belton look to defend their positions in the preseason poll, while Copperas Cove tries to pull off a road upset following a two-win campaign.
THURSDAY
No. 22 BELTON AT PFLUGERVILLE HENDRICKSON
The Tigers are coming off their best season in recent history, going undefeated en route to the District 11-5A, Division II championship – their first outright title since 1999 – and winning a playoff game for the first time since 2016. Belton will try to overcome recent history, though, en route to extending its streak of six consecutive regular season wins. The previous three encounters have been decided by a touchdown or less.
ELLISON AT HARKER HEIGHTS
The defending District 12-6A champions underwent a massive overhaul during the offseason as four NCAA Division I commits among others graduated before longtime head coach Jerry Edwards departed for Colleyville Heritage. Now, Mark Humble looks for a successful start to his stint overseeing the program, while the Eagles attempt to win their second season opener to begin head coach Danny Servance’s tenure at Ellison.
FRIDAY
CHAPARRAL AT KILLEEN
Something about the city’s oldest and newest programs opening the season against each other just feels right, and each has a lot to prove after combining for just five wins a year ago. The Bobcats struggled to average 12 points per game in their 2022 debut, and while the Kangaroos won last year’s matchup 42-6 and were 3-1 overall, they followed with five consecutive defeats.
No. 22 SHOEMAKER AT SAN ANGELO CENTRAL
The Grey Wolves are eager to return to the field and attempt to recapture some of the momentum generated last year, when they lost just two regular season games by a combined eight points. Shoemaker also had three wins determined by one score, including a 31-24 home victory versus the Bobcats, who lost their final four games last season.
COPPERAS COVE AT No. 17 GEORGETOWN
After winning two of their first four games last year, the Bulldawgs hit a skid, suffering six losses by a total score of 297-99, and snapping the streak will be difficult. The Eagles return a number of offensive playmakers from a unit that averaged 43.7 points, and head to head, Georgetown is 3-0 in the previous three years. Copperas Cove possesses plenty of talent but cohesion will be key as the program enters the second season under head coach Tony Johnson.
TEMPLE AT McKINNEY BOYD
Following three straight seasons with at least a share of the district championship, the Wildcats were denied the District 12-6A title by Harker Heights, and now, Temple has something to prove, which is not good for the struggling Broncos. After averaging 21.4 and allowing 39.5 points a year ago, Boyd graduated 13 starters from a roster that won two games.
LEANDER ROUSE AT No. 19 LAKE BELTON
Last season, the Broncos burst onto the scene as a UIL program by upsetting the then-No. 8 Raiders 47-21 on the road, triggering a series of three losses in their first four games. Rouse can now potentially return the favor after Lake Belton broke into the preseason poll. The Broncos do not allow teams to create separation, though. Their only two regular-season losses last year were by a combined three points.
ELGIN AT LAMPASAS
The Badgers were stunned in their 2022 opener, losing 29-20 to the Wildcats, who were coming off a winless season. If Lampasas was fooled by the record, it will not happen again. Elgin went on to win eight games last year and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Badgers are looking to avoid losing a third consecutive season opener.
TAYLOR AT GATESVILLE
A one-point, 22-21, victory at Taylor to start last year triggered a series of five wins in the Hornets’ first six games before they finished with their most victories (7) since 2017. Now, Gatesville looks to build on showing, but the Ducks are entering the season with momentum too after winning five games for the first time since 2017.
SALADO AT FREDERICKSBURG
After defeating the Billies 53-17 to start last season and following with a 38-28 win at Bryan Rudder, the Eagles struggled, collecting just one more victory. Now, they look to end their current four-game losing streak with another impressive outing against Fredericksburg. Salado scored 35 unanswered points to start the game and return quarterback Luke Law, who had 382 yards and five touchdowns passing in the win.
FLORENCE VS. SAN SABA AT SEARLES STADIUM
The Buffaloes’ will not play a home game this season after their field was fried by sweltering conditions and parched due to watering restrictions, and the reality is about to set in as Florence attempts to earn a win in first of several homes away from home. New head coach Robert Draper will unveil his slot-T offense in the contest, which the Armadillos won 46-14 last year.
