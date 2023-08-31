The season is only entering Week 2, but playtime is almost over.
Despite still being in the infancy of the season, four area teams – Shoemaker, Killeen, Ellison and Lake Belton – are on the verge of beginning their marathon eight-game District 4-5A, Division I schedule next week, giving them just one more opportunity to evaluate before every outcome matters.
While other programs have time remaining before district begins, plenty of intrigue surrounds the remainder of this week’s slate of games as, among other storylines, Harker Heights hosts a state-ranked
opponent, Belton attempts to earn a measure of revenge, Copperas Cove tries to obtain a milestone moment and Florence continues its season-long road trip.
THURSDAY
PFLUGERVILLE HENDRICKSON (0-1) AT ELLISON (0-1)
Last year, the Eagles suffered a 33-7 loss to Harker Heights in the opener, and last week, they repeated the feat as the Knights earned a 57-13 victory. Now, Ellison hopes Week 2 is also a similar showing to last year. In 2022, the Eagles bounced back with a 34-7 win against the Hawks, who were held scoreless in the second half of last week’s 35-27 home loss to Belton.
KILLEEN (1-0) AT ROUND ROCK STONY POINT (1-0)
The Kangaroos have the opportunity to start a season with consecutive wins for the first time since 2012, when it helped propel them to the playoffs. A similar defensive showing could do the trick after the Tigers scored just 24 points in a three-point win against Austin last week. The Maroons were outscored by an average of 41.0 to 13.8 points en route to two wins in 2022.
FRIDAY
SHOEMAKER (1-0) AT CHAPARRAL (0-1)
Do not show up late, because based on both teams' philosophies, this game could be over quickly. The Bobcats operate offensively out of a rush-heavy slot-T formation, and the Grey Wolves proved capable of running the ball efficiently last week, accumulating a whopping 349 yards rushing on 40 carries (8.7 average). Jerrod Hicks-Maddox was responsible for 168 yards and four touchdowns in the 34-27 win at San Angelo Central.
5A, DI No. 9 SMITHSON VALLEY (0-1) AT HARKER HEIGHTS (1-0)
Knights new head coach Mark Humble has an early opportunity to produce a signature win as the Rangers come to town with a lot of hype despite falling 17-16 to San Antonio Reagan last week and slipping three spots in the rankings. Smithson Valley won 12 games last year and has not suffered more than three losses in a season since 2019. Harker Heights scored 57 points in Humble’s debut.
BRENHAM (1-0) AT BELTON (1-0)
Sandwiched around the program’s only outright district title since 1999 and its first playoff victory since 2016, the Tigers suffered massive heartache due to the Cubs, who earned a pair of one-sided wins in 2022, including ending Belton’s campaign in the area round. The Tigers were outscored 73-17 in the games despite averaging 33.0 and allowing 21.0 points for the season, and now, they are looking for redemption.
LAKE BELTON (1-0) AT BUDA JOHNSON (1-0)
The Broncos’ opener ended when a power outage stopped play with approximately a minute remaining in the first half against visiting Leander Rouse, but even without lights, the outcome was apparent. Lake Belton had 359 total yards and led 34-10 as junior Eli Mascarenas accounted for 271 yards and a score passing to go with 52 yards and two touchdowns rushing. The Jaguars beat San Antonio Clark 28-0 last week.
COPPERAS COVE (0-1) AT GEORGETOWN EAST VIEW (0-1)
The Bulldawgs have yet to win a road game under second-year head coach Tony Johnson, but that could change this week. Last season at home, Copperas Cove easily beat the Patriots, winning 39-9 to account for the first of only two victories in 2022. The Bulldawgs struggled offensively last week, though, failing to score until 142 seconds remained in a 37-7 loss at Georgetown.
TEMPLE (1-0) AT WILLIS (1-0)
Going back to last year, the Wildcats have topped 55 points in each of their last two regular-season games, closing 2022 with a 69-7 win at Copperas Cove before opening 2023 by beating McKinney Boyd 57-34 last week. Extending the streak could be possible as the Wildkats allowed two opponents to post 60 points against them last season.
GATESVILLE (1-0) AT GLEN ROSE (0-1)
In the previous five seasons, the Tigers won every encounter by a combined score of 242-82, but Glen Rose has already lost as many regular-season games as it did a year ago, when it was 13-2. Then-Class 3A, Division I No. 9 Grandview beat the Tigers 35-7 last week, while Gatesville won its third consecutive opener, beating Taylor 34-27.
AUSTIN NORTHEAST (0-1) AT LAMPASAS (1-0)
Since 2015, the Raiders have failed to finish a season with more than four wins, and outside of a three-year window from 2014-2016, they have a combined 30 victories since 2003. If last season is any indication, the Badgers will not help reverse the trend. Lampasas beat Northeast 48-0 a year ago, and the Badgers have not lost a Week 2 game since 2016.
BRYAN RUDDER (0-1) AT SALADO (1-0)
The Eagles need to capitalize against the struggling Rangers, because their schedule is about to get drastically more difficult. After Rudder, which is on a seven-game losing streak dating back to last year, the Eagles play three ranked opponents – Class 3A, Division I No. 5 Malakoff, Class 4A, Division I No. 4 Boerne and Class 3A, Division I No. 6 Hitchcock – in the following four weeks.
FLORENCE (0-1) V. BRUCEVILLE-EDDY (0-1)
Last week, Leo Buckley Stadium did not serve as a friendly home away from home for the Buffaloes, whose field is deemed unplayable for the entire season, as San Saba cruised to a 40-3 victory. So, now Florence will see if Jarrell’s stadium is more welcoming as a temporary home site, but location has been irrelevant in this series. The Buffaloes are 6-1 in the last seven encounters, winning 26-14 last season.
