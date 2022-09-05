Ellison has already entered the eye of its season-long storm.
While it always varies slightly, bye weeks are typically situated near the middle of a team’s schedule, allowing players and coaches an opportunity to rest before enduring the conclusion of their campaign.
Just two games into the season, however, the Eagles have entered their only respite before playing eight consecutive weeks to end the regular season. Making matters slightly more complicated is the fact each remaining contest is part of District 4-5A, Division I play.
Ellison head coach Danny Servance believes the closing stretch of the schedule will be intense, but he also knows it could be worse.
“This is going to be a grind,” Severance said, “but I’ve done the same scenario before except my open date was the last week of the season. Now, that was a real grind. At least we get a little break.
“We just have to make sure our kids know what our focus is.”
The Eagles enter the bye with their attention set on hosting Red Oak in the district opener Sept. 16, and the team intends to maintain the momentum generated in Saturday’s victory at Pflugerville Hendrickson throughout the break.
Inclement weather Thursday forced the game to be postponed, but Ellison did not struggle with the change, scoring on offense, defense and special teams en route to a 34-7 victory.
Considering what awaits the team, Servance was pleased with the way his players handled the adversity.
“They did a great job of still being prepared,” he said. “We came in and practiced on Friday to just polish things we may have overlooked or needed to correct. Then, they traveled really well and did a great job of getting themselves mentally prepared to play the game.
“It’s just an incredible feeling as a coach, because those are the things you want from your football team.”
After playing to a 0-0 tie through the first quarter, the Eagles (1-1) exploded for 14 unanswered points before halftime and added to the advantage with a 14-7 third-period surge.
With senior defensive lineman Brendan Bett’s interception, sophomore Joseph Fowlkes’ kickoff return and senior Zy’Aire King’s punt return each accounting for touchdowns, Ellison only needed 231 total yards of offense in the win.
Khamani Debrow, a senior receiver, finished with five catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns, hauling in scores from quarterbacks Sidney Holland and Amontae Allen. Senior running back Emory Watson accounted for 45 of the Eagles’ 94 rushing yards on seven carries.
Although Ellison’s collective focus is forward, Servance admits it was important to enter the bye on a high.
“You just feel so much better about yourself,” he said. “You don’t want to be coming off a loss and dwell on it for an extra week, but we are still approaching things business as usual.
“We’re going to keep practicing like always and get ready for Red Oak.”
Prior to the Hawks arriving at Leo Buckley Stadium, though, Red Oak (2-0) will attempt to maintain its unblemished record Friday, when it hosts Lake Belton (2-0) in both teams’ district openers.
Regardless of the outcome, the Eagles will exit the eye of its season-long storm in Week 4, and they will not be afforded another break until at least early November.
It will not be easy, but Servance feels his players will be prepared.
“We’re not going to be getting these kids up every day at 5 a.m.,” he said. “We’ve got to let them rest a little bit and stretch a lot. We don’t look at things as treatments. We see them as recoveries.
“It’s all about making sure they get their legs back each week and making sure we address any little injuries they might have. Their bodies have to be fully recovered and ready to go.”
