After two decades, Alexis Hanks ended the Lady Eagles’ drought.
In the early 2000s, Ellison girls wrestling was in its prime, producing three state champions in a two-year span with Angela Whitley and Kisha Wilson taking titles in the 165-pound and 185 divisions, respectively, in 2002 before Lakeshia Wilson won the 185 weight class the following season.
In the 20 years since, only one Killeen ISD girls wrestler — Shoemaker’s Emerald Solomon (2005) — experienced such success; until Saturday.
Competing at Cypress, Hanks, a senior, capped off a perfect season by defeating Amarillo Palo Duro junior Victoria Vasquez to claim the University Interscholastic League Class 5A Wrestling State Tournament 114 championship.
En route to completing her career with 43 consecutive victories, Hanks handed Edinburg Vela junior Danielle Silva, who entered the tournament with the field’s second best record, just her third loss of the season with a pinfall victory in the semifinals.
Killeen ISD also secured two silver medals, including one by another Ellison athlete.
Eagles senior Francisco Limon fell just short of a state title, losing to Uvalde sophomore George Rodriguez by pinfall in the 120-pound final. The outcome gave Limon an overall record of 42-2 for the season.
Shoemaker senior Wilbert Martin improved to 39-2 before placing second in the 285 weight class to account for the Grey Wolves’ only appearance at the meet.
Ellison, however, was heavily represented.
Along with the pair of silver medalists, eight additional Eagles and Lady Eagles were in attendance. No other area school sent more than seven wrestlers.
Eagles seniors Gian Rangel (126) and Emmanuel Ramos (150) were each third in their respective divisions, while teammate Aodhan Jimenez, a sophomore, was fourth after falling to Salado freshman Keagan Sieracki by decision in the 106 weight class in the bronze-medal match.
Additionally, junior Ethyn Ramey (132) fell in the consolation third round, and senior Justin Bass (113) lost in the consolation second round for the Eagles, while the Lady Eagles trio of sophomore Darlah Louis-Charles (100), junior Natalya Travis (185) and senior Olivia Fischer (165) were each eliminated in the opening match of the consolation bracket.
As a team, the Eagles finished sixth in the final standings with 80.5 points. The Lady Eagles recorded 29.5 points to place 20th.
Amarillo Tascosa (112) claimed the boys team championship, and Justin Northwest scored 71 points to win the girls division.
Chaparral only sent one wrestler to the meet, but freshman Ava Milliner capitalized on the opportunity, bouncing back from just her second loss of the season to place fourth in the 120 weight class, while Salado sophomore London Woods (132) and Lampasas sophomore Charlie Freese (126) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Freese became the first Lampasas wrestler to place at state.
Badgers junior Derrick Winfree (150) lost in the consolation first round, and Killeen had three wrestlers — seniors Charles Diers (165) and Seth Priest (157) and junior Geordan Bigalbal (132) — reach the bracket’s second or third round.
Shoemaker junior Jamiya Thompson (138) was the only other area athlete at the meet, falling in the consolation first round.
HEIGHTS PLACES PAIR IN 6A TOP SIX
The Knights and Lady Knights sent seven wrestlers to the Class 6A state tournament, and two finished among the top six of their weight classes.
Kiahna Gonzales, a senior, experienced her first loss of the season before placing third in the 107 division, while counterpart Jack Hughes was sixth in the 165 weight class.
All of Harker Heights remaining wrestlers were eliminated in the consolation bracket.
Knights seniors Jailen Alon (144) and Micah Thomas (150) fell in the first round, while Lady Knights junior Daniela Martinez (114) suffered a second-round loss and sophomore Sadie Wright (120) and senior Keana Anderson (152) were defeated in the first round.
For Copperas Cove, junior Tristen Bigger (126) reached the consolation third round, and senior teammate Jayden Copeland (113) was knocked out in the bracket’s first round, where Lady Bulldawgs freshman Erin Sewell (165) and sophomore Evelyn Stack (235) also saw their runs end.
Temple junior Joel Aguilar was the only other area athlete in attendance, placing fifth in the 138 weight class.
Allen scored 201.5 points to win the boys team title and shared the girls championship with El Paso Eastwood after tallying an identical 67.5 points apiece.
