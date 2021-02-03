Jayce Wright knew he would never play on the court again, so he made the most of it.
Class 6A No. 11 Ellison’s starting point guard recorded a game-high tying 13 points, including six in the first quarter, propelling the Eagles to a one-sided 70-45 victory against Belton in their home finale Tuesday.
Following the win, Wright admitted it was a bittersweet moment.
“This means a lot,” the senior said. “There were a lot of emotions coming into tonight.
“I just wanted to make sure we got a win.”
And it did not take long for Wright to make an impact.
Wright made his first two shots – both 3-pointers – of the contest, and the baskets ignited Ellison.
With Wright setting the tone, the Eagles released a barrage of outside shots, connecting on six of 11 attempts from beyond the arc in the opening period while constructing a 24-9 lead. Along with Wright, teammates Javon Walker (2), Jamyron Keller (1) and Trendon Stewart (1) also discovered their range early.
“I was trying not to think too much about everything that was going on,” Wright said, “but I did feel like I needed to be aggressive early.”
Ellison opened the second quarter with a 14-2 outburst, and the Tigers never recovered as the Eagles held an advantage of at least 22 points for the duration of the game.
“We were really shooting well from outside early,” Ellison head coach Alberto Jones Jr. said, “and it wasn’t just one or two guys. It was a little bit of everybody.
“Hopefully, we can bottle some of that up and continue doing that over the next couple weeks and into the playoffs.”
The Eagles made eight of their 15 3-point attempts in the first half, matching the total of 2-point field goals made during the span, and by the end of the night, seven players tallied a 3-pointer for Ellison.
“There is always the chance for a domino effect with this team,” Wright said. “If one of us gets hot, we can all get hot.”
The Eagles finished the game with a dozen 3-pointers. Wright, who also had three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks, made a trio of 3-pointers, while Walker also made three and scored 11 points.
Sophomore forward Kesean Garland, who also tallied game-highs of nine rebound and four assists, senior guard Deondra Thomas and Stewart each scored 10 points for Ellison, and Keller, a sophomore, added eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Belton (16-6, 7-4 District 12-6A) rebounded in the second half, when Trent West scored all nine of his points and teammate T.J. Johnson (8 rebounds) accounted for all 13 of his points, and were outscored by just two points.
But the damage was already done.
The loss drops the Tigers out of contention for the district title and virtually ensures Ellison (23-1, 10-1) will repeat as champions, needing to win just one of their final three games to clinch.
“This was an important game for us,” Jones said. “We knew if we lost this game, then the pressure starts to mount.
“But at this point, they are all important, so we need to rest and get ready for Killeen on Friday, because it will be equally important.”
Belton will attempt to bounce back from the defeat Friday at Bryan as it battles for positioning in the district standings.
While the Eagles must still win to ensure their district reign continues, Wright is confident.
“There is blood in the water,” he said. “We can taste it now.
“It is very important that we wrap it up immediately, though. We have to get one more win.”
ELLISON 70, BELTON 45
Belton (45)
TJ Johnson 13, West 9, Tr.Johnson 8, Downs 6, Jones 5, Morgan 2, Clayton 2.
No. 11 Ellison (70)
Wright 13, Walker 11, Garland 10, Thomas 10, Stewart 10, Keller 8, Wilkerson 6, Jones 2.
Belton 9 9 11 16—45
Ellison 24 17 12 17—70
3-Point Goals—Belton 7 (West 2, T.Johnson 2, TJ Johnson 2, Jones), Ellison 12 (Walker 3, Wright 3, Thomas 2, Keller, Garland, Stewart, Wilkerson). Free Throws—Belton 8-11, Ellison 4-10. Fouled Out—Walker. Total Fouls—Belton 13, Ellison 15. Technicals—None.
Records—Belton 16-6, 7-4 12-6A; Ellison 23-1, 10-1.
