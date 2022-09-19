Ellison senior Aaron Crittenden rewrote the record books last week, when he won the Waco Invitational championship.
Racing along a three-mile route at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex, Crittenden coasted to the individual title, setting school and course records with a time of 14 minutes, 53.0 seconds.
His closest competitor was sophomore teammate Ethan Carranza, who crossed the finish line almost a minute later, posting a time of 15:45.7.
Crittenden placed 50th at last year’s Class 6A state cross country meet before finishing third in the 800-meter run at the state track meet.
While the showings were impressive, they were not enough to emerge with the team championship.
Behind four top-eight finishers, Belton tallied a field-low 31 points, edging out the second-place Eagles (37) by six points.
Briac Ybanez, a junior, paced the Tigers with a time of 15:51.7 to place third overall, while teammates Clayton Oaks (4th, 16:24.9) and John Zachary Moehlenbrock (5th, 16:44.9) immediately followed with sophomore David Shelburne (8th, 17:17.5) finishing three spots behind. Ethan Vasquez-Miranda rounded out Belton’s scoring, placing 13th with a time of 17:29.0.
Along with Crittenden and Carranza, junior Jesus Molina (9th, 17:22.3), sophomore Marques Kelley (12th, 17:26.1) and senior Corahn Evans (16th, 17:42.4) contributed to Ellison’s team total.
With sophomore Izaiah Rodriguez leading the way by placing seventh overall with a time of 17:09.9, Lake Belton scored 69 points to finish third as a team. Daniel Bernhard (11th, 17:25.1), Mario Padmanabhan (15th, 17:39.6), Joshua Briggs (20th, 18:03.1) and Cavan Pilkington (21st, 18:14.0) rounded out the Broncos’ scoring.
In the girls division, the roles were reversed atop the standings.
Despite Belton sophomore Olivia Brillhart’s championship time of 18:08.3, the Lady Tigers finished second to Ellison thanks to all five Lady Eagles runners placing in the top 10.
Kera Harvey, a senior, was the first runner to complete the course for Ellison, delivering a second-place time of 19:27.6, while freshman Lauren Pardo (4th, 20:04.9), sophomores D’Angeleigh Dombkowski (5th, 20:08.2) and Lillianna Lecounte (9th, 20:36.5) and junior Samantha Harvey (10th, 20:37.3) completed the Lady Eagles’ scoring.
Belton tallied 38 points to finish second with Hailey Schutz (6th, 20:25.3), Liliana Nelson (8th, 20:30.8), Kaeli Scarlett (11th, 20:37.6) and Reyna Trevino (12th, 20:49.1) each placing in the top dozen.
Lake Belton produced a pair — freshmen Parker Ling (3rd, 19:41.0) and Kate Henn (7th, 20:25.5) — of the top 10 performers en route to earning bronze medals with 58 points in the four-team field. Clara Hill (13th, 20:53.1), Avelina Betancourt (16th, 21:26.6) and Deja Cavazos (20th, 21:42.1) rounded out the Lady Broncos’ total.
HORNETS THRIVE AT HOME
Gatesville hosted the annual Bill Bradley Invitational on Saturday, capturing both individual championships and a team title.
Hornets senior Carlo Martinez claimed the boys title, his fourth straight, by more than 90 seconds, finishing the 5,000-meter run in 16:06.6, while sophomore Vania Martinez won the girls two-mile race in 12:09.5, also her fourth straight win.
Complemented by freshman Jastin Muegge, who was the boys runner-up with a time of 17:41.4, the Hornets also won their fourth consecutive team title. Gatesville scored 51 points — three fewer than second-place Leander Founders Classical Academy.
Jack Armstrong (13th, 19:36.7), Asa Hardcastle (14th, 19:38.7) and Abraham Almendariz (21st, 20:02.2) were responsible for the remainder of the Hornets’ points.
Waco Live Oak Classical won the girls division with 49 points, while Georgetown Grace Academy (56) and Gatesville (70) followed.
Lillian Kinder (16th, 14:39.9), Valeria Jimenez (17th, 14:46.8), Lacy Campos (20th, 14:50.7) and Grace Penrod (28th, 15:19.2) complemented Vania Martinez’s outing.
