FLORENCE — Florence fell 55-0 to the Bangs Dragons on Friday in the Buffaloes' home opener after a battle in the rain at Stampede Stadium.
The Dragons won by executing big plays on offense and playing shut-down defense.
The game stayed scoreless for most of the first quarter until Dragons senior quarterback Ethan Cortez found senior running back Ethan Sanchez on a screen pass that Sanchez took to the house at the 3-minute mark of the first quarter.
Following that score, the Buffaloes (0-2) drove the ball down the field and came up 2 yards short on a fourth-and-8 from inside the 20.
The next play for the Dragons was an 84-yard pass from Cortez to senior wideout Brayton Wedeman with 9:05 left in the second quarter.
That score became the turning point in the game as the Buffaloes could never dig out of the hole. Cortez, who passed for 271 yards, threw two more touchdown passes and ran for one and Sanchez scored three more times, two on the ground and one more through the air.
The Dragons (2-0) recorded their second straight shutout.
One bright spot for the Buffaloes came in the form of senior running back Brenden Woljevach who ran for 54 yards on 15 carries.
"He was in school here before I got here," said second-year Florence coach Drew Bridges, "and I know he was on varsity as a sophomore. … He’s a multi-year guy that understands the work process that goes into all of it. He’s one of our hardest-working kids, a coachable kid. "He runs hard and he’s not the biggest guy in the world. He’s a small guy but, boy, he really gets after it.”
Bridges said he liked the way his team started by getting a couple of stops defensively.
Florence travels to Eddy next Friday to take on the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“We think it’s a good matchup," Bridges said. "We think that we’re in similar places and it should be a good test for both of us."
The Dragons travel to Winters to take on the Blizzards on Friday night with kickoff scheduled for 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.