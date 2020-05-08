It was a tough 2020 season for the Florence boys soccer team, but better days appear to be on the horizon.
All seven Buffaloes on the recently released All-District 27-4A teams are expected to return next season, including three freshmen and a sophomore.
Florence won only one game. The Buffaloes, who had no seniors on the roster, were the only team to complete their 27-4A slate before the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. They finished 0-12.
Junior midfielder Jose Martinez earned a spot on the 27-4A First Team. Center back Fernando Tejeda, the sophomore, was picked to the second team along with freshmen Agustin Gutierrez and Alexander Hernandez.
Florence coach Navin Palicherla said Martinez and Tejeda carried the team on their shoulders.
“We literally grew as the season went on and stayed positive through the losses,” Palicherla added. “We expect to come back strong next year.
“It was awesome watching the older players taking the freshmen under their wing and keeping them focused.”
The Buffaloes were outscored 61-3 in district play, but provided a possible glimpse of their future in the final three games, when they were outscored only 5-1, including a pair of one-goal losses.
Freshman Angel Perez and juniors Martin Mendoza and Santiago Manzano earned honorable mention.
