FLORENCE — The Goldthwaite Eagles beat the Florence Buffaloes 34-3 on Friday at Stampede Stadium by dominating on the ground offensively and not giving up much on defense.
The Buffaloes started the game well on their first drive, moving the ball around 60 yards and getting a 30-yard field goal by sophomore Angel Perez to take a 3-0 lead.
After the field goal, the Eagles (2-2) took control of the game and never looked back on the way to their second consecutive win.
Two rushing touchdowns by junior quarterback Jackson Patrick gave Goldthwaite a 14-3 lead.
The swing in the game came just before halftime after the Eagles got the ball back inside their own 40 with under two minutes to go in the half.
The Eagles got to the Florence 40 with a few runs before launching one of their few passes of the game 40 yards for a touchdown to put them up 20-3 with eight seconds remaining.
Patrick was the catalyst for the Goldthwaite offense, running for three touchdowns in addition to the passing TD. He carried 18 times for 159 yards, and completed five of six passes for 107 yards.
Junior running back Dusty Partin and junior running back Seth Gardner also stood out for the Eagles. Partin ran for 76 yards on 11 carries and Gardner was the recipient of the 40-yard strike from Jackson in the first half as well as rushing for 70 yards and a TD on 16 carries. The Eagles ran for 311 yards.
Goldthwaite outgained Florence 481-119.
On a slow night offensively for the Buffaloes, senior running back Brenden Woljevach was a bright light, rushing for 56 yards on 16 carries.
Florence fell to 0-4, but coach Drew Bridges saw improvement from his players.
“I think (they're) getting better at just doing what coaches are asking of them,” he said. “They’re doing what we ask them to do and that’s really the biggest thing.”
Bridges added that his team is putting the work in and now it just needs to make the plays in big spots on Fridays.
"It would be third-and-11 and they’d get 12 yards, or it was third-and-8 and they’d get 9, or it was fourth-and-2 and they’d get 3. So just that part of making plays. When it was time to get off the field on defense, we just couldn’t do it,” he said.
The Buffaloes have a bye next week before starting District 13-3A-D2 play against Buffalo on Oct. 2.
Bridges said the focus during the off week will be getting healthy and getting fundamental work in.
FRIDAY'S 13-3A-D2 SCORES
- Bosqueville 52, Riesel 26
- Buffalo 45, Teague 9
- Clifton 43, Tenaha 26
- Franklin 42, Troy 27
- Goldthwaite 34, Florence 3
- Lexington at Cameron Yoe, ccd.
- West 35, Rogers 29
