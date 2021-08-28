FLORENCE — The Johnson City LBJ Eagles stopped Florence’s two-point try with no time remaining and beat the Buffaloes 14-13 in the teams’ season opener Friday at Stampede Stadium.
Florence, looking to end a 14-game losing streak, pulled within one on the final play of the game when quarterback Victor Bonilla scrambled for a touchdown. As the clock ticked down, Bonilla searched for receivers but found none. After shrugging off one tackle, he ducked and dodged his way into the end zone, sending Buffaloes fans into a frenzy.
Florence appeared ready to kick the extra point. But the Buffaloes had no interest in overtime. The trick play conversion fizzled on the sidelines and the Florence skid extended to 15 games.
The Buffaloes battled lightning delays and a frustrating number of turnovers.
Despite three possessions in the red zone during the first half, Bonilla battled consistently with high snaps and an impressive Johnson City defensive line. The Eagles did a good job of closing down running lanes and forced Bonilla to opt for passing plays. And with only seconds remaining until halftime, Bonilla connected through the air with junior running back Levi Martin for an 80-yard catch and carry, only to have the play called back for holding.
If the Buffaloes offense appeared to be at a loss, their defense put on an impressive display and completely shut down the Johnson City quarterback-wide receiver combo of Cade Boyer and Ryan Shipley. Florence seniors Enrique Palacios and Rowdy Lilley teamed up for multiple sacks and junior defensive lineman John Galvan was everywhere Johnson City wanted to be.
On the Eagles’ last possession of the half, Florence defensive back Levi Martin broke up a pass in the end zone. Junior linebacker Sam Whitson registered his first sack on the next play and Galvan on special teams blocked an Eagle field goal attempt to seal a scoreless but fiercely fought first half.
If the Buffaloes’ and Eagles’ head coaches stressed taking care of the ball during halftime, it wasn’t evident as the third quarter began. In only two minutes’ time, both teams fumbled and recovered the ball a total of four times.
Once Johnson City got rolling, it was Florence defensive back Matthew Harris who made a huge tackle in space preventing what would have been an uncontested gallop to the end zone. In the end, the Eagles burned almost seven minutes off the clock with their first good drive but came away with nothing to show for it. On its next possession, Johnson City finally made good and Boyer connected with Shipley for 10 yards to put the Eagles up 6-0.
Both sides traded stops on defense. Finally, on Florence’s third possession, Bonilla found Zach Webber over the middle for a 50-yard catch and run into the end zone and the Buffaloes led 7-6.
As the game entered the final minutes, Johnson City put together the drive it had been trying for all night. Despite excellent play from Buffaloes’ defensive back Abraham Hernandez, Johnson City made an effective aerial attack that landed them on the 10-yard line with 1:23 left. Boyer and Shipley traded places and it was Boyer who caught a short pass and then danced up the sidelines to put Johnson City up 12-7. A successful two-point conversion put the Eagles in front 14-7 with only 1:15 left.
But the Buffaloes weren’t done.
After connecting with Webber, Bonilla handed off to Galvan, who dragged four defenders 10 yards down to the Eagles 35. Bonilla kept the ball on the next play and found the sidelines for a pickup of 12 yards.
Jared Jimenez once again showed his ability to plow ahead after contact and with only four seconds left gave Florence first-and-10 in the red zone.
Florence takes on the Bangs Dragons next Friday in Bangs.
