FLORENCE — A first half full of dropped passes and quick three-and-outs was too much for Florence to overcome on Friday night as the Buffaloes ended district play and the season falling 40-20 to the Rogers Eagles.
Rogers scored 23 points in first quarter and led 23-0 at halftime.
Florence’s first possession of the third quarter burned five minutes off the clock. But despite strong play from running back Zack Webb and lineman John Galvan, the Buffaloes stalled on the Eagles’ 30-yard line and a turnover on downs put Rogers in business with good field position. Less than a minute later, Eagles quarterback Riley Dolgener handed off to junior running back Garrett Wolfe for a 5-yard trot to extend their lead to 30-0.
With the fourth quarter underway, the Buffaloes’ offense finally came to life. Quarterback Victor Bonilla connected first with Sam Whitson, then Zack Webb for a 21-yard catch-and-carry to put Florence on the board 30-6.
Bonilla added another touchdown with a 20-yard run of his own, followed by Galvan, who bulldozed for 5 yards to trim the lead to 40-20.
But it was too little too late.
With less than a minute left to play, Rogers let the clock run out on its final possession to notch a fifth win in six games and advance to the playoffs with a 7-3 overall record and 5-1 mark in District 13-3A-D2.
The Eagles wasted little time on their first possession of the night and marched 75 yards in less than three minutes thanks to strong play from senior running back Christian Riley and wide receiver Jordan Werner.
For the Buffaloes, juniors Ryland Carlile and Galvan struggled to find running lanes while the Rogers pass coverage made it all but impossible for Bonilla to connect with Webb or anyone who might have sneaked past the Eagles’ secondary.
Defensive lineman Angel Maldonado and defensive back Matthew Harris contributed with big tackles and were able to stop the Eagles’ run game at times. But the Rogers trio of quarterback Dolgener and wide receivers Werner and Carson Gomez proved too potent. By the end of the first quarter, the Eagles had already built up a 23-0 lead and it was one they would not relinquish for the remainder of the night.
Despite finishing the season on a four-game losing streak, it was a year of tremendous progress for third-year coach Drew Bridges and the Buffaloes (4-6, 1-5), who won four games after going winless in 2020. They won three total games from 2018-20.
ROGERS 40, FLORENCE 20
Rogers 23 0 7 10 — 40
Florence 0 0 0 20 — 20
Rog — Jordan Werner 26 pass from Riley Dolgener (2-point conversion)
Rog — Garrett Wolfe 5 run (2-point conversion)
Rog — Dolgener 8 run (Baldemar Arzola kick)
Rog — Wolfe 2 run (Arzola kick)
Flo — Zak Webb 21 pass from Victor Bonilla (kick failed)
Rog — Christian Riley 16 run (Arzola kick)
Flo — Bonilla 20 run (kick good)
Rog — Arzola 28 field goal
Flo — 1 run (kick good)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Flo
First downs 17 18
Rushes-yards 30-251 28-116
Passing yards 151 170
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-11-0 15-20-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers, Riley 5-74, Zach Davis 4-62, Dolgener 6-51, Wolfe 4-20, Cooper Sisneroz 5-16, Alex Vargas 1-10, Karsen Gomez 3-9, Ivan Lopez 2-9. Florence, Bonilla 13-76, John Galvan 10-25, Ryland Carlile 5-15.
PASSING — Rogers, Dolgener 7-8-0-151, Cooper Sisneroz 0-3-0-0. Florence, Bonilla 15-20-0-170.
RECEIVING — Rogers, Karsen Gomez 2-80, Vargas 2-24, Blayne Hoelscher 2-21, Jordan Werner 1-26. Florence, Zak Webb 8-83, Carlile 3-13, Zhane Shepard 1-45, Sam Whitson 1-26, Galvan 1-6, Matthew Harris 1-(minus 3).
Statistics courtesy FME News Service
