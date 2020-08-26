Since an eye-opening five-win season in 2016 that saw Florence playing for a district championship in the final week of the regular season, the Buffaloes have been in steady decline.
The Buffs followed that season by going 4-7, then dropped to 2-8 in 2018. They finished 1-9 last season and were outscored by nearly 40 points per game.
A dearth of experience and a difficult schedule make it unlikely the Buffs will make a big jump this season, but the number of underclassmen expected to start or play other key roles is encouraging for the future.
Florence allowed almost 54 points a game and was held to a single score in six games last season. Aside from a 42-34 nondistrict win at Chilton, it was a rough debut for coach Drew Bridges.
“The results didn’t show it but I liked how kids came out every day,” he said. “Our numbers were good. The kids played hard and did the best they could. And even as the offseason went on, we continued to keep kids out.”
OFFENSE
Junior Victor Bonilla takes over at quarterback in the Buffs’ option-based system. He ran for about 200 yards late last season as an injury replacement in a couple of games. Bonilla’s leadership has already pleased Bridges, and he’s rapidly developing as a passer.
“He’s also shown pretty good ability to get rid of the ball quickly and accurately,” Bridges said. “We weren’t sure coming in where that would be for him, but he worked hard this summer to improve in those areas.”
Bridges will utilize a committee approach for the other offensive backfield duties with senior and two-year letterman Brenden Woljevach and sophomores Abraham Hernandez and Levi Martin. Sophomore Zhane Shepard, coming off a stellar JV season, will play fullback.
“We’ll be young, but I really like that group of guys back there,” Bridges said.
Experienced seniors Jose Palacios and Cooper Ellis will man the receiver positions.
The offensive line lost both tackles, but returns senior Gilberto Mora, an all-district second-team selection in 2019.
DEFENSE
The front of the Buffs’ 4-2-5 defense could be a real strength. Junior defensive end Said Reyes earned a spot on the all-district first team last season. Junior interior linemen Rowdy Lilley and Angel Maldonado were selected to the second team. Another junior, Jared Jimenez, rounds out the group.
The linebacking corps includes Shephard and seniors Tyler Edgar and Blayne Smith.
Ellis and Palacios will see double duty as leaders in the defensive backfield.
“We ask a lot from our secondary,” Bridges said, “so to have those two guys to help our young kids and lead them, that’s going to be a big deal for us.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Martin, Woljevach, Hernandez and Charles Meredith will handle kick-return duties. Sophomore Angel Perez will do the kicking. Bridges said Perez made all his PATs last season and Florence won’t be shy about using him in field-goal situations.
DISTRICT 13-3A-D2
Whether the Buffaloes have improved or not, their road to the playoffs will be more difficult this time. Florence played in a five-team district the last two seasons, virtually assuring it remained in the playoff chase right to the final weekend. That won’t be the case in the Buffs’ new seven-team league.
Florence remains tethered with perennial powers Lexington, Rogers and Clifton. The new District 13-3A, Div. II also features another traditional power in Franklin along with Riesel and Buffalo.
“All those teams are real solid,” Bridges said, “just good football teams and good football towns.”
CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS
A largely uneventful offseason and fall camp session in the state have bolstered hopes of completing a season.
“I feel very good about what the UIL has put in place and I think it’s well thought out,” Bridges said. “Of course, it’s on us to make sure that we execute it, but I think it’s a good plan.”
SEASON OPENER
The Buffaloes kick off the season at 7:30 Friday night at Johnson City.
FLORENCE BUFFALOES
Coach: Drew Bridges
2019 record: 1-9
District: 13-3A-II
Venue: Stampede Stadium
Players to watch: QB Jacob Bonilla, OL Gilberto Mora, DE Said Reyes, DL Rowdy Lilley, DL Angel Maldonado
Schedule
Friday Aug. 28 at Johnson City
Friday Sept. 4 Bangs
Friday Sept. 11 at Bruceville-Eddy
Friday Sept. 18 Goldthwaite
Friday Sept. 25 idle
Friday Oct. 2 *Buffalo
Friday Oct. 9 *at Clifton
Friday Oct. 16 *Franklin
Friday Oct. 23 *at Lexington
Friday Oct. 30 *Riesel
Friday Nov. 6 *at Rogers
*District 13-3A-II game
