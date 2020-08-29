Abbott 58, Avalon 37
Albany 47, Colorado City 0
Altair Rice 18, Goliad 15
Andrews 56, Levelland 47
Anson 34, Winters 22
Anton 50, Silverton 38
Argyle 56, Decatur 9
Athens 42, Brownsboro 28
Aubrey 55, Burkburnett 7
Ballinger 20, Tuscola Jim Ned 14
Bangs 28, Early 0
Bay City 21, Sweeny 15
Bells 20, Whitesboro 6
Bellville 34, Giddings 31
Benjamin 56, Moran 8
Big Spring 36, Vernon 14
Blanco 48, Yorktown 0
Blooming Grove 17, Eustace 14
Blum 56, Aquilla 6
Boerne 42, Beeville Jones 13
Bonham 57, Quitman 19
Bovina 36, Boys Ranch 13
Bowie 35, Nocona 6
Boyd 64, Mineral Wells 40
Brady 81, San Angelo Texas Leadership 8
Brock 55, Bushland 7
Buffalo 41, Elkhart 0
Bullard 17, Mabank 12
Burnet 46, Jarrell 6
CC Miller 62, CC Tuloso-Midway 20
Caddo Mills 42, Gainesville 20
Caldwell 28, Snook 26
Callisburg 48, Howe 8
Cameron Yoe 21, Mexia 16
Canadian 77, Stinnett West Texas 26
Carthage 27, Kilgore 7
Cayuga 38, Mount Enterprise 12
Cherokee 58, Buckholts 12
Childress 68, Panhandle 45
Chilton 14, Rice 8
China Spring 42, FW Benbrook 21
Cisco 39, Clyde 14
Clarksville 17, Whitewright 14
Coleman 32, Miles 0
Collinsville 30, Blue Ridge 29
Comanche 14, Mason 0
Comfort 42, Brackett 0
Commerce 42, Edgewood 12
Como-Pickton 17, Simms Bowie 0
Cooper 54, Grand Saline 0
Crane 27, Pecos 21
Crawford 14, Goldthwaite 0
Cross Plains 54, Menard 6
Crowell 58, Baird 12
DASCHE 41, Malakoff Cross Roads 12
Daingerfield 16, Atlanta 6
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 48, Van Alstyne 7
De Kalb 32, Bogata Rivercrest 31
Dublin 33, De Leon 7
Dumas 48, Seminole 8
East Bernard 55, Edna 20
Eden 62, Blackwell 60
El Campo 35, Gonzales 0
Elysian Fields 34, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 20
Emory Rains 70, Farmersville 20
Evant 62, Cranfills Gap 14
Falls City 41, Three Rivers 20
Farwell 7, Ralls 0
Flatonia 27, Runge 6
Forestburg 59, Mount Calm 14
Fort Stockton 19, Alpine 15
Frederick, Okla. 16, WF City View 3
Friona 26, Brownfield 13
George West 38, CC West Oso 3
Gilmer 55, Gladewater 41
Gilmer Union Hill 57, Stephenville FAITH 12
Gladewater Sabine 17, Longview Spring Hill 14
Glen Rose 27, Springtown 13
Godley 50, Waxahachie Life 27
Gorman 30, Blanket 22
Graham 50, Alvarado 14
Grandfalls-Royalty 20, Marfa 12
Grandview 31, Malakoff 24, OT
Granger 32, Axtell 0
Grapeland 32, Shelbyville 19
Greenville Christian 52, Campbell 6
Groesbeck 53, Corsicana Mildred 6
Groveton 36, Lovelady 16
Gustine 62, Rising Star 44
Hale Center 32, Seagraves 14
Hamilton 54, Moody 0
Hamlin 34, Stamford 0
Happy 68, Groom 20
Hawkins 57, Maud 34
Hawley 61, Roscoe 7
Hearne 27, Trinity 14
Hedley 47, Chillicothe 44
Henderson 21, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 12
Hereford 20, Borger 13
Hermleigh 52, Wellman-Union 8
Hico 33, Waco Texas Wind 6
Hillsboro 21, Anna 14
Hitchcock 28, Van Vleck 18
Holland 27, Burton 12
Hondo 31, Pleasanton 0
Honey Grove 42, Tenaha 29
Hubbard 54, Bartlett 6
Hughes Springs 42, Arp 0
Idalou 41, Denver City 7
Imperial Buena Vista 44, Loop 24
Ingleside 18, Odem 14
Ingram Moore 38, Junction 12
Iowa Park 28, Holliday 0
Jacksboro 13, Breckenridge 0
Jefferson 28, Pittsburg 22
Jewett Leon 49, Rosebud-Lott 34
Joaquin 8, Beckville 6
Johnson City 34, Florence 20
Jonesboro 48, Coolidge 0
Jourdanton 49, Natalia 24
Kerens 19, Meridian 7
Knox City 54, Morton 6
Kress 62, Lefors 19
Krum 49, Paris North Lamar 20
La Vernia 55, Cuero 21
Ladonia Fannindel 45, Fruitvale 0
Lake Worth 47, McGregor 43
Lamesa Klondike 52, McLean 6
Lampasas 55, Brownwood 23
Leakey 57, SA FEAST 8
Leonard 14, Wolfe City 0
Lexington 25, West 14
Lindale 32, Kaufman 27
Lindsay 71, Era 0
Little River Academy 20, Rogers 15
Littlefield 56, Dimmitt 0
Llano 45, Gatesville 16
Lockney 39, Ropesville Ropes 14
Lometa 56, Lingleville 6
Lone Oak 2, Winona 0
Loraine 52, TLC Midland 7
Lorena 21, Franklin 20
Lubbock Roosevelt 25, Amarillo River Road 2
Mart 34, Teague 7
May 70, Bryson 14
Maypearl 20, Ferris 6
Melissa 32, Celina 20
Memphis 30, Electra 14
Merkel 46, Big Lake Reagan County 14
Mertzon Irion County 54, Valera Panther Creek 0
Midland Greenwood 28, Lubbock Estacado 12
Midlothian Heritage 42, WF Hirschi 14
Milano 32, Valley Mills 13
Millsap 54, Bruceville-Eddy 14
Mineola 30, Canton 14
Mount Vernon 53, Hooks 14
Muenster 24, Alvord 22
Mullin 64, Olfen 0
Munday 31, Ranger 20
Navasota 35, Wharton 14
Nazareth 58, Claude 6
New Boston 42, New Diana 7
New Deal 55, Smyer 8
New Home 51, Odessa Compass 0
New Waverly 34, Centerville 12
Newcastle 66, Meadow 38
Nixon-Smiley 43, Bloomington 7
Normangee 29, Bremond 14
O'Donnell 60, Gordon 36
Olney 48, Chico 0
Orange Grove 56, Sinton 44
Ore City 21, Redwater 18
Ozona 15, Sonora 8
Paducah 54, Miami 34
Paint Rock 62, Lohn 12
Palmer 35, Kemp 7
Pampa 49, Elk City, Okla. 21
Paradise 35, Bridgeport 13
Paris 34, Metro Christian, Okla. 14
Pattonville Prairiland 27, Alba-Golden 26
Peaster 34, Venus 0
Perrin-Whitt 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 64
Petersburg 63, Lueders-Avoca 18
Petrolia 38, Tioga 0
Pilot Point 30, Plainview, Okla. 20
Ponder 43, Valley View 34
Post 70, Tolar 14
Poteet 36, Bandera 0
Poth 60, Lytle 7
Pottsboro 42, Nevada Community 13
Quanah 35, Haskell 13
Queen City 14, Linden-Kildare 0
Quinlan Ford 45, Whitney 34
Rankin 38, Balmorhea 36
Refugio 36, Devine 7
Riesel 38, Marlin 13
Rio Vista 14, Santo 7
Robinson 26, Taylor 21
Roby 46, Ackerly Sands 45
Rockport-Fulton 26, Aransas Pass 0
Rocksprings 44, Center Point 3
Roscoe Highland 54, Lenorah Grady 6
Rule 42, Wilson 41
Rusk 42, Fairfield 14
SA Cornerstone 24, CC Calallen 20
Sabinal 24, Dilley 6
Sadler S&S Consolidated 56, Tom Bean 0
Salado 46, Troy 27
San Angelo Lake View 35, Lamesa 8
San Saba 56, Eldorado 14
Sanger 25, Clifton 14
Schulenburg 40, Stockdale 0
Shallowater 26, Abernathy 6
Shamrock 28, Crosbyton 14
Shiner 44, Hallettsville 34
Sidney 48, Zephyr 0
Sierra Blanca 20, Marfa 12
Slaton 20, Snyder 14
Smithville 28, West Columbia Charter 7
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 65, Grayson Christian 19
Spearman 42, Stratford 6
Springlake-Earth 58, Whitharral 42
Stanton 8, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
Stephenville 58, Sweetwater 32
Sterling City 74, Garden City 28
Sudan 37, Olton 27
Sundown 6, Muleshoe 0
Sunray 42, Sanford-Fritch 14
Taft 54, Woodsboro 0
Tahoka 32, Plains 14
Terrell 59, Wills Point 0
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Nashville, Ark. 14
Texhoma, Okla. 40, Gruver 6
Thorndale 24, Dawson 14
Throckmorton 66, Bluff Dale 14
Timpson 68, Frankston 24
Trenton 20, Detroit 12
Tribe Consolidated 46, Brazos Valley 0
Troup 27, Alto 0
Tulia 28, Floydada 26
Tyler Chapel Hill 65, Splendora 33
Tyler Heat 58, Trinidad 14
Universal City Randolph 28, Harper 8
Uvalde 52, Carrizo Springs 14
Van 33, Palestine 7
Vanderbilt Industrial 40, Ganado 7
Vega 32, Amarillo Highland Park 0
Waco Connally 46, Sunnyvale 25
Waco La Vega 20, Port Lavaca Calhoun 7
Wall 38, Eastland 3
Walnut Springs 39, Three Way 30
Westbrook 58, Matador Motley County 36
Wheeler 64, Booker 0
White Deer 48, Strawn 36
Wildorado 67, Darrouzett 0
Wimberley 24, Fischer Canyon Lake 22
Windthorst 27, Henrietta 6
Wink 36, Christoval 21
Wortham 34, Itasca 6
Yoakum 41, Palacios 17
