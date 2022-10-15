ROGERS — Given the dominance of the Rogers defense Friday night, it was only fitting that one of its members was part of the barrage of touchdowns the Eagles put on the board.
Senior linebacker Gavin Bennett provided a scoop-and-score early in the second half as part of the Eagles’ 44-0 romp of Florence in a District 13-3A-D2 contest at Merk Field.
Bennett’s score came on the second play of the second half when he picked up a fumble and took it back 27 yards for the score.
The Eagles (5-2, 2-0) had already carried a 28-0 lead into halftime and Bennett’s TD made it 35-0. The defense didn’t let its foot off the accelerator in its first shutout of the season after narrowly missing one last week against Clifton.
“Our defense is really clicking together,” Bennett said. “We’re all just doing what we’re supposed to do.”
The Buffaloes (1-5, 0-2) netted just 13 total yards, including minus-3 yards rushing.
“I’m proud of our defense getting their first shutout,” Rogers coach Charlie Roten said. “We almost had one last week, but they scored on us right at the end.”
Meanwhile, the Eagles offense amassed 409 yards rushing by utilizing nine ballcarriers. Bryce Watson led the bevy of rushers with 93 yards on eight carries, with two touchdowns.
“That’s what we try to do here is get a lot of guys the ball,” Roten said.
The Eagles made sure from the outset that it would be an easy homecoming evening.
Karsen Gomez took the opening kickoff 57 yards to the Florence 30, and a personal foul by the Buffaloes put the Eagles at the 15. Three plays later, Gomez slipped into the end zone from the 5 for a 7-0 lead just 1:24 into the game. It was the first seven of a 20-point first quarter.
Rogers scored a again a short time later when Watson raced 43 yards for a touchdown and a 13-0 advantage for the Eagles.
Rogers went 90 yards in just five plays before the end of the first quarter. Most of that real estate was covered by a 48-yard jaunt by Cole Stephens that put the Eagles on the Buffaloes 20. Gomez went 15 yards to the 5 and, two plays later, Garrett Wolfe scored from the 2 to make it 20-0.
The Eagles added eight points early in the second quarter by traveling 59 yards in six plays.
Jackson Landeros covered 40 yards in two carries, and Abraham Hernandez picked up 10 to get the Eagles to the 5. Two plays later, quarterback Cooper Sisneroz stepped in from the 1. He also carried it in for the 2-point conversion for a 28-0 margin with 9:10 left in the half and that was the score at halftime.
Bennett’s fumble return came just 48 seconds into the second half to continue to marginalize the Buffaloes. The Eagles added two points later in the third after turning over the ball on downs at the Florence 1. The Buffaloes failed to move, and the fourth-down snap went through the punter’s hands and out of the end zone for a safety.
Rogers tacked on one more TD on the second play of the fourth quarter when Watson went in untouched from the 5 to cap a 70-yard march in eight plays for the 44-0 outcome.
Rogers will travel to Buffalo next Friday. Florence hosts Elkhart.
ROGERS 44, FLORENCE 0
Florence 0 0 0 0 — 0
Rog — Karsen Gomez 5 run (Baldemar Arzola kick)
Rog — Bryce Watson 43 run (run failed)
Rog — Garrett Wolfe 2 run (Arzola kick)
Rog — Cooper Sisneroz 1 run (Sisneroz run)
Rog — Gavin Bennett 27 fumble return (Arzola kick)
Rog — Snap out of end zone for safety
Rog — Watson 5 run (Arzola kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Flo Rog
First downs 4 17
Rushes-yards 27-(-3) 44-409
Passing yards 16 29
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-10-1 2-5-0
Punts-average 6-37.2 0-0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 2-2
Penalties-yards 3-35 8-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Florence, Danny Castelan 13-21, Abraham Hernandez 5-15, Zak Webb 7-(minus 23). Rogers, Watson 8-93, Abraham Hernandez 4-70, Kole Stephens 2-69, Zach Davis 3-46, Gomez 2-45, Jackson Landeros 2-30, Bryan Thuy 7-29, Wolfe 6-21, Sisneroz 9-6.
PASSING — Florence, Webb 3-9-1-16, Hernandez 0-1-0-0. Rogers, Sisneroz 2-5-0-29.
RECEIVING — Florence, Webb 1-6, Adrean Acuna 1-5, Hernandez 1-5. Rogers, Davis 2-29.
13-3A-D2 SCORES
- Buffalo 21, Clifton 13, OT
- Lexington 36, Elkhart 6
- Rogers 44, Florence 0
STANDINGS
Buffalo 2-0
Lexington 2-0
Rogers 2-0
Clifton 0-2
Elkhart 0-2
Florence 0-2
