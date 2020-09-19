FRIDAY
Abbott 56, Fort Worth THESA 8
Abbott 56, Waco Parkview Christian 8
Albany 43, Haskell 0
Alpine 7, Sonora 0
Alvarado 20, Kaufman 17
Amherst 56, Wellman-Union 8
Anahuac 28, Bridge City 21
Andrews 54, Seminole 13
Anton 49, Lorenzo 0
Aransas Pass 49, Falfurrias 34
Archer City 56, Henrietta 28
Argyle 35, Waco La Vega 7
Arlington Newman 30, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 14
Aspermont 62, Lueders-Avoca 12
Athens 62, Wills Point 21
Aubrey 49, Terrell 20
Azle Christian School 60, Arlington St. Paul 12
Ballinger 21, Clyde 14
Balmorhea 52, Marfa 0
Beckville 59, Pineland West Sabine 21
Beeville Jones 34, Somerset 13
Bellville 42, Rockdale 14
Benjamin 76, Vernon Northside 27
Big Lake Reagan County 57, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Big Spring 20, Brownfield 17
Blackwell 64, Moran 16
Blanco 61, Bandera 6
Blanket 59, Zephyr 14
Bogata Rivercrest 28, Como-Pickton 12
Boling 33, Danbury 13
Bosqueville 52, Riesel 26
Bowie Gold-Burg 64, TLCA Arlington 0
Brady 38, Dublin 24
Brazos Valley 43, Waco Texas Christian 22
Bremond 24, Dawson 13
Brock 42, Iowa Park 35
Brookesmith 54, Santa Anna 8
Brownsboro 55, DASCHE 16
Brownwood 36, Burnet 22
Bryant, Ark. 44, Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 40
Bryson 52, Forestburg 6
Buffalo 45, Teague 9
Bullard 22, Rusk 14
Burkeville 28, Mount Enterprise 27
Bushland 28, Stratford 14
Bynum 74, Trinidad 38
CC London 36, CC West Oso 7
CC Tuloso-Midway 42, Robstown 0
Callisburg 15, Honey Grove 14
Celina 55, Omaha Pewitt 0
Center 55, Tyler Chapel Hill 14
Centerville 36, Palestine Westwood 10
Cherokee 77, Gustine 30
Chilton 58, Axtell 14
Christoval 64, Roscoe 6
Clarendon 28, Hale Center 20
Cleveland Tarkington 21, Coldspring-Oakhurst 14
Clifton 43, Tenaha 26
Coahoma 34, Colorado City 0
Coleman 24, San Angelo Grape Creek 8
Collinsville 28, Sadler S&S Consolidated 3
Colmesneil 48, High Island 8
Columbus 42, Edna 3
Comanche 36, Tolar 6
Comfort 34, Uvalde 21
Cooper 32, Celeste 9
Corrigan-Camden 30, Elkhart 0
Crane 40, Kermit 30
Crawford 13, Holland 8
Crockett 28, Garrison 20
Cross Plains 14, De Leon 7
Cuero 42, Geronimo Navarro 21
Cushing 44, Evadale 0
Daingerfield 26, Elysian Fields 14
Dalhart 49, Friona 21
De Kalb 22, Gladewater Sabine 14
Devine 30, Pleasanton 7
Dumas 62, Levelland 26
Early 31, Merkel 20
East Chambers 50, Lumberton 24
Edgewood 41, Lone Oak 6
El Campo 55, Wharton 35
FW Benbrook 54, FW Castleberry 14
FW Dunbar 61, FW Eastern Hills 14
Ferris 17, Farmersville 10
Flatonia 34, Falls City 7
Floydada 32, New Home 13
Follett 54, Wildorado 8
Forsan 31, McCamey 30
Franklin 42, Troy 27
Freer 41, Three Rivers 7
Frost 28, Waco Texas Wind 10
Gainesville 34, Van Alstyne 7
Ganado 44, Weimar 8
Garden City 77, Eden 54
Gatesville 22, Hillsboro 16
George West 45, Nixon-Smiley 0
Giddings 50, Caldwell 14
Gilmer 56, Lindale 49
Gilmer Union Hill 62, Tyler Kings Academy 13
Gladewater 35, Kilgore 28
Goldthwaite 34, Florence 3
Gordon 64, Sidney 40
Graham 31, Decatur 14
Groom 54, Claude 8
Gunter 30, Pilot Point 14
Guthrie 67, Cotton Center 18
Hallettsville 59, Altair Rice 7
Hamlin 48, Anson 6
Hamshire-Fannett 34, Splendora 30
Happy 58, Kress 8
Harleton 20, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 6
Hart 36, Hedley 20
Hawkins 50, Quitman 7
Hawley 36, Winters 13
Hearne 14, Hardin 13
Hemphill 36, Huntington 34
Hermleigh 55, Robert Lee 8
Hitchcock 34, Kountze 27
Holliday 34, Bells 21
Hondo 49, Marion 17
Hooker, Okla. 27, Booker 9
Hooks 49, Jefferson 14
Houston St. Thomas 27, Houston Christian 21
Hubbard 34, Meridian 9
Huffman Hargrave 12, Navasota 0
Hull-Daisetta 46, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Idalou 35, Littlefield 6
Imperial Buena Vista 46, Sierra Blanca 42
Ingleside 28, Carrizo Springs 20
Ingram Moore 50, Center Point 14
Iredell 55, Buckholts 46
Italy 42, Corsicana Mildred 6
Itasca 39, Ranger 6
Jacksboro 28, WF City View 22
Jasper 46, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 20
Jewett Leon 26, Hamilton 6
Joaquin 37, Ore City 0
Jonesboro 53, Blum 18
Joshua Johnson County 63, Bluff Dale 0
Jourdanton 38, Fischer Canyon Lake 24
Junction 39, Hico 10
Kemp 20, Blooming Grove 12
Kenedy 33, Taft 13
Kirbyville 61, Grapeland 18
Knox City 55, Ira 16
La Vernia 47, Gonzales 16
Ladonia Fannindel 74, Grayson Christian 24
Lake Worth 53, Venus 6
Lamesa 32, Amarillo River Road 29, 2OT
Lamesa Klondike 46, Meadow 0
Lazbuddie 62, Silverton 35
Lenorah Grady 50, Bronte 19
Leonard 62, Detroit 20
Liberty 37, Shepherd 0
Lindsay 40, Valley View 18
Little River Academy 13, Lago Vista 0
Livingston 35, Diboll 20
Lockney 41, Plains 26
Lorena 56, Madisonville 25
Louise 56, Woodsboro 13
Lubbock Estacado 41, Hereford 6
Lubbock Roosevelt 33, Dimmitt 0
Lytle 39, Luling 28
Mabank 34, Van Alstyne 7
Malakoff 49, New London West Rusk 7
Mart 32, Whitney 7
Matador Motley County 52, Crowell 37
Maypearl 35, Trenton 0
McLean 59, Lefors 57
Medina 53, Rochelle 12
Melissa 65, Stephenville 58
Melissa CHANT 52, Tyler Willowbend 0
Memphis 8, Sanford-Fritch 6
Mertzon Irion County 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 6
Miami 61, Lubbock Home School Titans 48
Miles 20, Munday 6
Monahans 39, Fort Stockton 21
Morgan 59, Lingleville 12
Morton 60, Trent 12
Muenster 63, Electra 0
Muleshoe 21, Tulia 14
Mullin 62, Valera Panther Creek 6
Nazareth 66, Paducah 64
New Deal 44, Bovina 0
Nocona 35, Chico 18
Normangee 50, Lovelady 12
O'Donnell 54, Jayton 52
Oakwood 38, Coolidge 36
Odem 31, Karnes City 20
Oglesby 46, Temple Central Texas 38
Orangefield 34, Buna 0
Ozona 46, Menard 0
Palmer 42, Groesbeck 20
Pampa 73, Denver City 28
Paradise 22, Millsap 21
Paris 28, Midlothian Heritage 14
Pattonville Prairiland 51, Clarksville 21
Penelope 52, Mount Calm 6
Perrin-Whitt 53, Covington 50
Petersburg 59, Whiteface 12
Petrolia 41, Alvord 38
Port Lavaca Calhoun 34, Bellaire Episcopal 14
Post 26, Abernathy 7
Poth 62, Dilley 0
Premont 27, Harlingen Marine Military 8
Ralls 30, Quanah 28
Rankin 98, Leakey 97
Refugio 54, Bloomington 7
Rice 14, Kerens 12
Rio Vista 62, Tioga 0
Rising Star 55, Three Way 46
Robinson 35, Fairfield 21
Roby 64, Rule 14
Rockport-Fulton 44, CC Miller 41
Rocksprings 32, Harper 26
Roscoe Highland 104, Loraine 60
Runge 40, Agua Dulce 33
Sabinal 50, Brackett 0
Saint Jo 54, Campbell 6
Salado 40, Mexia 21
San Saba 35, Llano 31
Santa Gertrudis Academy 7, Skidmore-Tynan 6
Santo 62, Era 0
Scurry-Rosser 43, Eustace 13
Sealy 12, Stafford 10
Shelbyville 54, Groveton 27
Shiner 13, East Bernard 7
Sinton 41, Poteet 7
Smithville 63, Jarrell 6
Smyer 20, Seagraves 0
Snook 22, Milano 7
Snyder 36, San Angelo Lake View 12
Spearman 49, Vega 7
Springtown 52, Godley 20
Stamford 38, Sudan 0
Sterling City 62, Borden County 58
Stinnett West Texas 42, Sunray 27
Stockdale 21, Natalia 20
Strawn 45, Gorman 0
Sundown 34, Stanton 26
Sunnyvale 47, Carrollton Ranchview 14
Sweeny 56, Hempstead 38
Sweetwater 40, Boerne 35
Tahoka 21, Crosbyton 8
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 24, Atlanta 7
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 46, Silsbee 14
Thrall 21, Johnson City 16
Throckmorton 64, Newcastle 16
Timpson 54, Price Carlisle 19
Tribe Consolidated 56, Seguin Lifegate 6
Trinity 14, Anderson-Shiro 12
Tuscola Jim Ned 39, Cisco 20
Universal City Randolph 62, Wallis Brazos 14
Valley Mills 21, Moody 12
Van 35, Pittsburg 2
Van Horn 40, Sanderson 20
Vanderbilt Industrial 49, El Maton Tidehaven 21
Vidor 28, Bay City 21
WF Hirschi 36, Vernon 7
Waco Connally 14, Palestine 7
Wall 42, Mason 7
Walnut Springs 65, Avalon 54
Warren 36, Deweyville 18
Wellington 50, Gruver 6
West 35, Rogers 29
West Columbia 21, La Marque 20
West Columbia Charter 21, La Marque 20
West Orange-Stark 70, Newton 0
Westbrook 56, Water Valley 8
Wheeler 65, Amarillo Highland Park 0
White Deer 64, Spur 40
White Oak 35, New Diana 10
Whitewright 35, Redwater 14
Whitharral 56, Ackerly Sands 6
Williamson County Home School 58, Austin Royals 56
Wilson 72, Southland 50
Wimberley 21, Fredericksburg 20
Windthorst 42, Seymour 0
Wink 61, Eldorado 46
Winnsboro 37, San Augustine 6
Woodville 14, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6
Wortham 28, Cayuga 24
Yoakum 43, Needville 42, OT
THURSDAY
FW Western Hills 57, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 12
Kennedale 69, FW Carter-Riverside 0
Princeton 38, Sherman 36
Richland Springs 56, Darrouzett 7
Waskom 62, Arp 14
