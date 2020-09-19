FRIDAY

Abbott 56, Fort Worth THESA 8

Abbott 56, Waco Parkview Christian 8

Albany 43, Haskell 0

Alpine 7, Sonora 0

Alvarado 20, Kaufman 17

Amherst 56, Wellman-Union 8

Anahuac 28, Bridge City 21

Andrews 54, Seminole 13

Anton 49, Lorenzo 0

Aransas Pass 49, Falfurrias 34

Archer City 56, Henrietta 28

Argyle 35, Waco La Vega 7

Arlington Newman 30, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 14

Aspermont 62, Lueders-Avoca 12

Athens 62, Wills Point 21

Aubrey 49, Terrell 20

Azle Christian School 60, Arlington St. Paul 12

Ballinger 21, Clyde 14

Balmorhea 52, Marfa 0

Beckville 59, Pineland West Sabine 21

Beeville Jones 34, Somerset 13

Bellville 42, Rockdale 14

Benjamin 76, Vernon Northside 27

Big Lake Reagan County 57, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Big Spring 20, Brownfield 17

Blackwell 64, Moran 16

Blanco 61, Bandera 6

Blanket 59, Zephyr 14

Bogata Rivercrest 28, Como-Pickton 12

Boling 33, Danbury 13

Bosqueville 52, Riesel 26

Bowie Gold-Burg 64, TLCA Arlington 0

Brady 38, Dublin 24

Brazos Valley 43, Waco Texas Christian 22

Bremond 24, Dawson 13

Brock 42, Iowa Park 35

Brookesmith 54, Santa Anna 8

Brownsboro 55, DASCHE 16

Brownwood 36, Burnet 22

Bryant, Ark. 44, Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 40

Bryson 52, Forestburg 6

Buffalo 45, Teague 9

Bullard 22, Rusk 14

Burkeville 28, Mount Enterprise 27

Bushland 28, Stratford 14

Bynum 74, Trinidad 38

CC London 36, CC West Oso 7

CC Tuloso-Midway 42, Robstown 0

Callisburg 15, Honey Grove 14

Celina 55, Omaha Pewitt 0

Center 55, Tyler Chapel Hill 14

Centerville 36, Palestine Westwood 10

Cherokee 77, Gustine 30

Chilton 58, Axtell 14

Christoval 64, Roscoe 6

Clarendon 28, Hale Center 20

Cleveland Tarkington 21, Coldspring-Oakhurst 14

Clifton 43, Tenaha 26

Coahoma 34, Colorado City 0

Coleman 24, San Angelo Grape Creek 8

Collinsville 28, Sadler S&S Consolidated 3

Colmesneil 48, High Island 8

Columbus 42, Edna 3

Comanche 36, Tolar 6

Comfort 34, Uvalde 21

Cooper 32, Celeste 9

Corrigan-Camden 30, Elkhart 0

Crane 40, Kermit 30

Crawford 13, Holland 8

Crockett 28, Garrison 20

Cross Plains 14, De Leon 7

Cuero 42, Geronimo Navarro 21

Cushing 44, Evadale 0

Daingerfield 26, Elysian Fields 14

Dalhart 49, Friona 21

De Kalb 22, Gladewater Sabine 14

Devine 30, Pleasanton 7

Dumas 62, Levelland 26

Early 31, Merkel 20

East Chambers 50, Lumberton 24

Edgewood 41, Lone Oak 6

El Campo 55, Wharton 35

FW Benbrook 54, FW Castleberry 14

FW Dunbar 61, FW Eastern Hills 14

Ferris 17, Farmersville 10

Flatonia 34, Falls City 7

Floydada 32, New Home 13

Follett 54, Wildorado 8

Forsan 31, McCamey 30

Franklin 42, Troy 27

Freer 41, Three Rivers 7

Frost 28, Waco Texas Wind 10

Gainesville 34, Van Alstyne 7

Ganado 44, Weimar 8

Garden City 77, Eden 54

Gatesville 22, Hillsboro 16

George West 45, Nixon-Smiley 0

Giddings 50, Caldwell 14

Gilmer 56, Lindale 49

Gilmer Union Hill 62, Tyler Kings Academy 13

Gladewater 35, Kilgore 28

Goldthwaite 34, Florence 3

Gordon 64, Sidney 40

Graham 31, Decatur 14

Groom 54, Claude 8

Gunter 30, Pilot Point 14

Guthrie 67, Cotton Center 18

Hallettsville 59, Altair Rice 7

Hamlin 48, Anson 6

Hamshire-Fannett 34, Splendora 30

Happy 58, Kress 8

Harleton 20, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 6

Hart 36, Hedley 20

Hawkins 50, Quitman 7

Hawley 36, Winters 13

Hearne 14, Hardin 13

Hemphill 36, Huntington 34

Hermleigh 55, Robert Lee 8

Hitchcock 34, Kountze 27

Holliday 34, Bells 21

Hondo 49, Marion 17

Hooker, Okla. 27, Booker 9

Hooks 49, Jefferson 14

Houston St. Thomas 27, Houston Christian 21

Hubbard 34, Meridian 9

Huffman Hargrave 12, Navasota 0

Hull-Daisetta 46, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Idalou 35, Littlefield 6

Imperial Buena Vista 46, Sierra Blanca 42

Ingleside 28, Carrizo Springs 20

Ingram Moore 50, Center Point 14

Iredell 55, Buckholts 46

Italy 42, Corsicana Mildred 6

Itasca 39, Ranger 6

Jacksboro 28, WF City View 22

Jasper 46, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 20

Jewett Leon 26, Hamilton 6

Joaquin 37, Ore City 0

Jonesboro 53, Blum 18

Joshua Johnson County 63, Bluff Dale 0

Jourdanton 38, Fischer Canyon Lake 24

Junction 39, Hico 10

Kemp 20, Blooming Grove 12

Kenedy 33, Taft 13

Kirbyville 61, Grapeland 18

Knox City 55, Ira 16

La Vernia 47, Gonzales 16

Ladonia Fannindel 74, Grayson Christian 24

Lake Worth 53, Venus 6

Lamesa 32, Amarillo River Road 29, 2OT

Lamesa Klondike 46, Meadow 0

Lazbuddie 62, Silverton 35

Lenorah Grady 50, Bronte 19

Leonard 62, Detroit 20

Liberty 37, Shepherd 0

Lindsay 40, Valley View 18

Little River Academy 13, Lago Vista 0

Livingston 35, Diboll 20

Lockney 41, Plains 26

Lorena 56, Madisonville 25

Louise 56, Woodsboro 13

Lubbock Estacado 41, Hereford 6

Lubbock Roosevelt 33, Dimmitt 0

Lytle 39, Luling 28

Mabank 34, Van Alstyne 7

Malakoff 49, New London West Rusk 7

Mart 32, Whitney 7

Matador Motley County 52, Crowell 37

Maypearl 35, Trenton 0

McLean 59, Lefors 57

Medina 53, Rochelle 12

Melissa 65, Stephenville 58

Melissa CHANT 52, Tyler Willowbend 0

Memphis 8, Sanford-Fritch 6

Mertzon Irion County 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 6

Miami 61, Lubbock Home School Titans 48

Miles 20, Munday 6

Monahans 39, Fort Stockton 21

Morgan 59, Lingleville 12

Morton 60, Trent 12

Muenster 63, Electra 0

Muleshoe 21, Tulia 14

Mullin 62, Valera Panther Creek 6

Nazareth 66, Paducah 64

New Deal 44, Bovina 0

Nocona 35, Chico 18

Normangee 50, Lovelady 12

O'Donnell 54, Jayton 52

Oakwood 38, Coolidge 36

Odem 31, Karnes City 20

Oglesby 46, Temple Central Texas 38

Orangefield 34, Buna 0

Ozona 46, Menard 0

Palmer 42, Groesbeck 20

Pampa 73, Denver City 28

Paradise 22, Millsap 21

Paris 28, Midlothian Heritage 14

Pattonville Prairiland 51, Clarksville 21

Penelope 52, Mount Calm 6

Perrin-Whitt 53, Covington 50

Petersburg 59, Whiteface 12

Petrolia 41, Alvord 38

Port Lavaca Calhoun 34, Bellaire Episcopal 14

Post 26, Abernathy 7

Poth 62, Dilley 0

Premont 27, Harlingen Marine Military 8

Ralls 30, Quanah 28

Rankin 98, Leakey 97

Refugio 54, Bloomington 7

Rice 14, Kerens 12

Rio Vista 62, Tioga 0

Rising Star 55, Three Way 46

Robinson 35, Fairfield 21

Roby 64, Rule 14

Rockport-Fulton 44, CC Miller 41

Rocksprings 32, Harper 26

Roscoe Highland 104, Loraine 60

Runge 40, Agua Dulce 33

Sabinal 50, Brackett 0

Saint Jo 54, Campbell 6

Salado 40, Mexia 21

San Saba 35, Llano 31

Santa Gertrudis Academy 7, Skidmore-Tynan 6

Santo 62, Era 0

Scurry-Rosser 43, Eustace 13

Sealy 12, Stafford 10

Shelbyville 54, Groveton 27

Shiner 13, East Bernard 7

Sinton 41, Poteet 7

Smithville 63, Jarrell 6

Smyer 20, Seagraves 0

Snook 22, Milano 7

Snyder 36, San Angelo Lake View 12

Spearman 49, Vega 7

Springtown 52, Godley 20

Stamford 38, Sudan 0

Sterling City 62, Borden County 58

Stinnett West Texas 42, Sunray 27

Stockdale 21, Natalia 20

Strawn 45, Gorman 0

Sundown 34, Stanton 26

Sunnyvale 47, Carrollton Ranchview 14

Sweeny 56, Hempstead 38

Sweetwater 40, Boerne 35

Tahoka 21, Crosbyton 8

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 24, Atlanta 7

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 46, Silsbee 14

Thrall 21, Johnson City 16

Throckmorton 64, Newcastle 16

Timpson 54, Price Carlisle 19

Tribe Consolidated 56, Seguin Lifegate 6

Trinity 14, Anderson-Shiro 12

Tuscola Jim Ned 39, Cisco 20

Universal City Randolph 62, Wallis Brazos 14

Valley Mills 21, Moody 12

Van 35, Pittsburg 2

Van Horn 40, Sanderson 20

Vanderbilt Industrial 49, El Maton Tidehaven 21

Vidor 28, Bay City 21

WF Hirschi 36, Vernon 7

Waco Connally 14, Palestine 7

Wall 42, Mason 7

Walnut Springs 65, Avalon 54

Warren 36, Deweyville 18

Wellington 50, Gruver 6

West 35, Rogers 29

West Columbia 21, La Marque 20

West Columbia Charter 21, La Marque 20

West Orange-Stark 70, Newton 0

Westbrook 56, Water Valley 8

Wheeler 65, Amarillo Highland Park 0

White Deer 64, Spur 40

White Oak 35, New Diana 10

Whitewright 35, Redwater 14

Whitharral 56, Ackerly Sands 6

Williamson County Home School 58, Austin Royals 56

Wilson 72, Southland 50

Wimberley 21, Fredericksburg 20

Windthorst 42, Seymour 0

Wink 61, Eldorado 46

Winnsboro 37, San Augustine 6

Woodville 14, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6

Wortham 28, Cayuga 24

Yoakum 43, Needville 42, OT

THURSDAY

FW Western Hills 57, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 12

Kennedale 69, FW Carter-Riverside 0

Princeton 38, Sherman 36

Richland Springs 56, Darrouzett 7

Waskom 62, Arp 14

