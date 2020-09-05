Abbott 34, Milford 14

Abernathy 21, Slaton 13

Alba-Golden 34, Big Sandy 0

Albany 64, Dublin 27

Alpine 20, Fort Stockton 14

Amarillo River Road 22, Wheeler 13

Anderson-Shiro 34, Somerville 7

Andrews 42, Monahans 21

Anson 38, Coleman 14

Aquilla 31, Bynum 29

Aransas Pass 14, Carrizo Springs 7

Archer City 60, Haskell 7

Argyle 52, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 41

Arp def. Tenaha, forfeit

Athens 48, Waxahachie Life 20

Aubrey 26, Whitesboro 3

Azle Christian School 50, Bluff Dale 0

Ballinger 13, Breckenridge 0

Balmorhea 62, Fort Davis 14

Bangs 55, Florence 0

Bay City 41, Edna 11

Beeville Jones 35, Sinton 28

Bells 47, Howe 24

Bellville 54, Cameron Yoe 41

Big Lake Reagan County 62, Iraan 0

Blackwell 62, Meadow 14

Blanket 51, Gustine 8

Blooming Grove 20, Kerens 0

Boerne 37, Splendora 9

Bogata Rivercrest 40, Detroit 6

Boling 35, Van Vleck 20

Boyd 21, Jacksboro 16

Brackett 22, La Pryor 20

Bremond 58, Axtell 20

Bridgeport 22, Bowie 15

Brock 67, Nevada Community 7

Bronte 53, Valera Panther Creek 6

Brownwood 35, Midland Greenwood 15

Bryson 69, Throckmorton 54

Buffalo 29, Palestine Westwood 22

Burnet 29, Gonzales 21

Bushland 56, Hereford 10

CC Calallen 56, Jourdanton 35

CC London 35, Robstown 8

CC Tuloso-Midway 35, Ingleside 22

Caddo Mills 61, Bullard 7

Caldwell 30, Hempstead 22

Calvert 46, Waco Parkview Christian 0

Canton 65, Paris North Lamar 19

Canyon 71, Burkburnett 28

Celeste 35, Quanah 22

Center 48, Jefferson 0

Centerville 42, Corrigan-Camden 0

Childress 35, Perryton 17

China Spring 42, Lorena 13

Christoval 23, San Angelo Grape Creek 18

Clarendon 18, Ralls 12

Clarksville 9, Linden-Kildare 8

Claude 72, Lefors 50

Coahoma 49, Miles 0

Coldspring-Oakhurst 27, Lumberton 25

Collinsville 40, Cooper 33

Comanche 28, Brady 7

Comfort 30, Mason 6

Coolidge 54, Fort Worth THESA 18

Corsicana Mildred 18, Cayuga 16

Crane 37, Colorado City 0

Cranfills Gap 41, Mount Calm 20

Cross Plains 28, Goldthwaite 14

Cushing 22, Deweyville 0

Dallas A+ Academy 34, Farmersville 21

Dallas Gateway 40, Era 6

Davenport 42, Lake Belton 35

Dawson 55, Jewett Leon 34

De Kalb 15, New Boston 8

Decatur 47, Alvarado 0

Denver City 28, Littlefield 14

Devine 49, Uvalde 48

Dumas 38, Lubbock Estacado 13

Early 41, Tolar 25

East Bernard 29, Hitchcock 12

East Chambers 34, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7

El Maton Tidehaven 28, Ganado 21

Eldorado 51, Winters 19

Electra 49, Tioga 18

Emory Rains 58, Edgewood 21

Eustace 32, Lone Oak 7

Fairfield def. Brownsboro, forfeit

Farwell 42, Bovina 7

Ferris 20, FW Benbrook 17

Fischer Canyon Lake 61, La Grange 23

Flatonia 25, Stockdale 6

Floydada 22, Kermit 6

Founders Classical Academy 16, Atlas Rattlers 14

Frankston 19, Winona 14

Fredericksburg 54, Jarrell 14

Freeport Brazosport 50, Sweeny 7

Friona 27, Borger 21

Gainesville 14, Vernon 0

Giddings 36, Columbus 28, OT

Gilmer 22, Henderson 20

Gladewater 66, Longview Spring Hill 20

Gladewater Sabine 29, New London West Rusk 7

Glen Rose 48, Gatesville 29

Godley 61, Mineral Wells 20

Gordon 64, Newcastle 28

Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Permian Basin CO-OP 6

Grandview 21, Salado 7

Grapeland 40, Elkhart 29

Groesbeck 45, Rice 14

Groom 62, Paducah 16

Hale Center 24, Amarillo Highland Park 0

Hallettsville 44, Vanderbilt Industrial 0

Hamlin 35, Hawley 6

Hamshire-Fannett 22, Anahuac 12

Happy 58, Nazareth 44

Hardin 25, Hull-Daisetta 8

Harleton 23, Beckville 20

Hawkins 46, Simms Bowie 0

Hedley 34, Silverton 28

Hermleigh 58, Baird 20

Hillsboro 27, Krum 0

Holland 62, Bosqueville 33

Holliday 29, Eastland 28

Hondo, N.M. 41, Luling 12

Houston Northside Home 35, Houston Texas Christian 32

Huffman Hargrave 20, Needville 14

Huntington 14, Shelbyville 7

Idalou 40, Clyde 13

Ingram Moore 34, Johnson City 12

Iowa Park 28, Canadian 21

Ira 52, Lueders-Avoca 6

Italy 46, Chilton 0

Jasper 20, Silsbee 14

Jayton 54, Aspermont 6

Jonesboro 65, Perrin-Whitt 20

Joshua Johnson County 45, Covington 0

Junction 40, San Angelo Texas Leadership 13

Kilgore 26, Terrell 7

Kirbyville 28, Shepherd 8

Kountze 40, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Kress 63, Loop 6

La Vernia 28, Geronimo Navarro 19

Lago Vista 22, Teague 7

Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 37, Tyler Heat 24

Lamesa Klondike 52, TLC Midland 0

Lampasas 41, Stephenville 0

Lazbuddie 68, Lubbock All Saints 32

Leakey 64, Eden 14

Levelland 26, Snyder 10

Lexington 35, Thrall 6

Liberty 23, Madisonville 16

Lindsay 34, Muenster 14

Little River Academy 17, Clifton 10

Llano 41, Sonora 8

Loraine 38, Lenorah Grady 28

Louise 20, Bloomington 13

Lubbock Home School Titans 58, Cotton Center 28

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 68, Lorenzo 32

Lubbock Roosevelt 46, New Home 0

Mabank 36, Kemp 6

Malakoff 43, Van 13

Marion 24, Goliad 23

Marlin 21, Milano 0

Mart 43, McGregor 33

Matador Motley County 68, Knox City 67

Maypearl 49, Venus 20

McCamey 56, Menard 6

Melissa 58, Sunnyvale 28

Memphis 30, Crosbyton 16

Meridian 27, Frost 0

Merkel 24, Stanton 22

Mertzon Irion County 67, Robert Lee 8

Miami 40, McLean 24

Midlothian Heritage 28, Lindale 21

Millsap 38, Henrietta 0

Mineola 41, Wills Point 10

Morgan 27, Oglesby 6

Mount Vernon 36, Pittsburg 7

Muleshoe 42, Lamesa 6

Mullin 46, Trent 0

Natalia 26, Lytle 14

Navasota 33, Sealy 28

New Waverly 33, Lovelady 0

Northside Christian Home 35, Houston Texas Christian 32

O'Donnell 88, Garden City 50

Oakwood 34, Fruitvale 12

Olton 33, Dimmitt 6

Omaha Pewitt 40, Atlanta 21

Orange Grove 62, Odem 21

Palacios 31, Altair Rice 7

Palmer 46, Grand Saline 20

Pampa 28, Dalhart 6

Panhandle 69, Gruver 6

Paradise 57, Nocona 6

Paris 10, Celina 7, OT

Pattonville Prairiland 56, Tom Bean 19

Peaster 43, Alvord 23

Petrolia 33, Olney 14

Pineland West Sabine 53, High Island 0

Port Lavaca Calhoun 40, Stafford 14

Post 37, Forsan 7

Poteet 16, Pleasanton 3

Poth 58, Falls City 0

Pottsboro 34, Gunter 21

Price Carlisle 33, Troup 14

Queen City 18, Gladewater Union Grove 14

Quinlan Ford 48, Blue Ridge 7

Rankin 73, White Deer 34

Redwater 28, New Diana 0

Refugio 41, George West 12

Richland Springs 55, Austin Royals 8

Riesel 39, Hamilton 14

Rio Vista 35, Granger 14

Rochelle 67, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Rockdale 55, Taylor 21

Rocksprings 30, Dilley 20

Roscoe Highland 56, Roby 6

Rosebud-Lott 32, Wortham 13

Rotan 54, Woodson 6

Runge 14, Burton 0

Rusk 27, Crockett 15

Sabinal 21, Harper 0

Sadler S&S Consolidated 14, Callisburg 0

Saint Jo 51, Bowie Gold-Burg 6

San Angelo Lake View 44, Pecos 41

San Saba 24, Rogers 21

Sanderson 52, Imperial Buena Vista 48

Sanger 49, Lake Worth 35

Santa Anna 74, Moran 35

Santo 21, Valley Mills 7

Scurry-Rosser 28, Quitman 21

Seymour 42, Chico 6

Shallowater 34, Seminole 14

Shamrock 36, Munday 12

Shiner 69, Blanco 20

Skidmore-Tynan 20, Kenedy 18

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 62, SA Town East Christian 6

Smyer 40, Plains 12

Spearman 48, Sanford-Fritch 6

Springlake-Earth 48, Hart 0

Springtown 19, Graham 14

Stamford 27, Roscoe 0

Stephenville FAITH 56, Community Christian 6

Sterling City 44, May 40

Stratford 38, Stinnett West Texas 16

Strawn 64, Brookesmith 37

Sundown 59, Sudan 15

Sunray 41, Hooker, Okla. 6

Taft 28, CC West Oso 6

Tahoka 26, Seagraves 14

Tatum 17, Daingerfield 8

Texhoma, Okla. 52, Booker 8

Thorndale 6, Snook 0

Three Rivers 27, Nixon-Smiley 21

Three Way 57, Lingleville 32

Timpson 40, Alto 6

Trenton 35, Maud 16

Troy 55, Mexia 37

Tulia 10, Brownfield 7

Turkey Valley 56, Petersburg 6

Tyler Chapel Hill 38, Kaufman 33

Van Alstyne 54, Bonham 24

Vega 49, Boys Ranch 0

Veribest 42, Zephyr 32

Vernon Northside 64, Rule 40

Victoria Home School 61, Bryan Christian Homeschool 36

WF City View 36, Ponder 34, OT

Waco La Vega 13, Waco Connally 10

Wall 35, Cisco 14

Warren 41, Evadale 6

Wellington 22, New Deal 14

West Columbia Charter 52, Wharton 7

Westbrook 44, Borden County 30

Whiteface 64, Wilson 19

Whitewright 36, Honey Grove 14

Whitharral 54, Wellman-Union 8

Whitney 41, Robinson 0

Williamson County Home School 54, CenTex Homeschool 8

Wimberley 33, Cuero 14

Windthorst 55, De Leon 7

Wink 35, Ozona 19

Winnsboro 42, Hooks 0

Wolfe City 13, Paris Chisum 7

Yoakum 21, Smithville 7

Yorktown 40, Weimar 21

THURSDAY

Anton 49, Southland 0

Bartlett 48, Ranger 12

Benjamin 54, Guthrie 6

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 38, Hughes Springs 34

Chillicothe 52, Darrouzett 6

Follett 58, Amherst 8

Ladonia Fannindel 52, Campbell 6

Lometa 45, Cherokee 6

Morton 35, Medina 32

Rising Star 58, Forestburg 31

Ropesville Ropes 61, Odessa Compass 0

Sidney 30, Gorman 28

Vidor 14, Hemphill 0

WF Hirschi 28, Anna 13

Wildorado 45, Afton Patton Springs 0

