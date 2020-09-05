Abbott 34, Milford 14
Abernathy 21, Slaton 13
Alba-Golden 34, Big Sandy 0
Albany 64, Dublin 27
Alpine 20, Fort Stockton 14
Amarillo River Road 22, Wheeler 13
Anderson-Shiro 34, Somerville 7
Andrews 42, Monahans 21
Anson 38, Coleman 14
Aquilla 31, Bynum 29
Aransas Pass 14, Carrizo Springs 7
Archer City 60, Haskell 7
Argyle 52, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 41
Arp def. Tenaha, forfeit
Athens 48, Waxahachie Life 20
Aubrey 26, Whitesboro 3
Azle Christian School 50, Bluff Dale 0
Ballinger 13, Breckenridge 0
Balmorhea 62, Fort Davis 14
Bangs 55, Florence 0
Bay City 41, Edna 11
Beeville Jones 35, Sinton 28
Bells 47, Howe 24
Bellville 54, Cameron Yoe 41
Big Lake Reagan County 62, Iraan 0
Blackwell 62, Meadow 14
Blanket 51, Gustine 8
Blooming Grove 20, Kerens 0
Boerne 37, Splendora 9
Bogata Rivercrest 40, Detroit 6
Boling 35, Van Vleck 20
Boyd 21, Jacksboro 16
Brackett 22, La Pryor 20
Bremond 58, Axtell 20
Bridgeport 22, Bowie 15
Brock 67, Nevada Community 7
Bronte 53, Valera Panther Creek 6
Brownwood 35, Midland Greenwood 15
Bryson 69, Throckmorton 54
Buffalo 29, Palestine Westwood 22
Burnet 29, Gonzales 21
Bushland 56, Hereford 10
CC Calallen 56, Jourdanton 35
CC London 35, Robstown 8
CC Tuloso-Midway 35, Ingleside 22
Caddo Mills 61, Bullard 7
Caldwell 30, Hempstead 22
Calvert 46, Waco Parkview Christian 0
Canton 65, Paris North Lamar 19
Canyon 71, Burkburnett 28
Celeste 35, Quanah 22
Center 48, Jefferson 0
Centerville 42, Corrigan-Camden 0
Childress 35, Perryton 17
China Spring 42, Lorena 13
Christoval 23, San Angelo Grape Creek 18
Clarendon 18, Ralls 12
Clarksville 9, Linden-Kildare 8
Claude 72, Lefors 50
Coahoma 49, Miles 0
Coldspring-Oakhurst 27, Lumberton 25
Collinsville 40, Cooper 33
Comanche 28, Brady 7
Comfort 30, Mason 6
Coolidge 54, Fort Worth THESA 18
Corsicana Mildred 18, Cayuga 16
Crane 37, Colorado City 0
Cranfills Gap 41, Mount Calm 20
Cross Plains 28, Goldthwaite 14
Cushing 22, Deweyville 0
Dallas A+ Academy 34, Farmersville 21
Dallas Gateway 40, Era 6
Davenport 42, Lake Belton 35
Dawson 55, Jewett Leon 34
De Kalb 15, New Boston 8
Decatur 47, Alvarado 0
Denver City 28, Littlefield 14
Devine 49, Uvalde 48
Dumas 38, Lubbock Estacado 13
Early 41, Tolar 25
East Bernard 29, Hitchcock 12
East Chambers 34, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7
El Maton Tidehaven 28, Ganado 21
Eldorado 51, Winters 19
Electra 49, Tioga 18
Emory Rains 58, Edgewood 21
Eustace 32, Lone Oak 7
Fairfield def. Brownsboro, forfeit
Farwell 42, Bovina 7
Ferris 20, FW Benbrook 17
Fischer Canyon Lake 61, La Grange 23
Flatonia 25, Stockdale 6
Floydada 22, Kermit 6
Founders Classical Academy 16, Atlas Rattlers 14
Frankston 19, Winona 14
Fredericksburg 54, Jarrell 14
Freeport Brazosport 50, Sweeny 7
Friona 27, Borger 21
Gainesville 14, Vernon 0
Giddings 36, Columbus 28, OT
Gilmer 22, Henderson 20
Gladewater 66, Longview Spring Hill 20
Gladewater Sabine 29, New London West Rusk 7
Glen Rose 48, Gatesville 29
Godley 61, Mineral Wells 20
Gordon 64, Newcastle 28
Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Permian Basin CO-OP 6
Grandview 21, Salado 7
Grapeland 40, Elkhart 29
Groesbeck 45, Rice 14
Groom 62, Paducah 16
Hale Center 24, Amarillo Highland Park 0
Hallettsville 44, Vanderbilt Industrial 0
Hamlin 35, Hawley 6
Hamshire-Fannett 22, Anahuac 12
Happy 58, Nazareth 44
Hardin 25, Hull-Daisetta 8
Harleton 23, Beckville 20
Hawkins 46, Simms Bowie 0
Hedley 34, Silverton 28
Hermleigh 58, Baird 20
Hillsboro 27, Krum 0
Holland 62, Bosqueville 33
Holliday 29, Eastland 28
Hondo, N.M. 41, Luling 12
Houston Northside Home 35, Houston Texas Christian 32
Huffman Hargrave 20, Needville 14
Huntington 14, Shelbyville 7
Idalou 40, Clyde 13
Ingram Moore 34, Johnson City 12
Iowa Park 28, Canadian 21
Ira 52, Lueders-Avoca 6
Italy 46, Chilton 0
Jasper 20, Silsbee 14
Jayton 54, Aspermont 6
Jonesboro 65, Perrin-Whitt 20
Joshua Johnson County 45, Covington 0
Junction 40, San Angelo Texas Leadership 13
Kilgore 26, Terrell 7
Kirbyville 28, Shepherd 8
Kountze 40, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Kress 63, Loop 6
La Vernia 28, Geronimo Navarro 19
Lago Vista 22, Teague 7
Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 37, Tyler Heat 24
Lamesa Klondike 52, TLC Midland 0
Lampasas 41, Stephenville 0
Lazbuddie 68, Lubbock All Saints 32
Leakey 64, Eden 14
Levelland 26, Snyder 10
Lexington 35, Thrall 6
Liberty 23, Madisonville 16
Lindsay 34, Muenster 14
Little River Academy 17, Clifton 10
Llano 41, Sonora 8
Loraine 38, Lenorah Grady 28
Louise 20, Bloomington 13
Lubbock Home School Titans 58, Cotton Center 28
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 68, Lorenzo 32
Lubbock Roosevelt 46, New Home 0
Mabank 36, Kemp 6
Malakoff 43, Van 13
Marion 24, Goliad 23
Marlin 21, Milano 0
Mart 43, McGregor 33
Matador Motley County 68, Knox City 67
Maypearl 49, Venus 20
McCamey 56, Menard 6
Melissa 58, Sunnyvale 28
Memphis 30, Crosbyton 16
Meridian 27, Frost 0
Merkel 24, Stanton 22
Mertzon Irion County 67, Robert Lee 8
Miami 40, McLean 24
Midlothian Heritage 28, Lindale 21
Millsap 38, Henrietta 0
Mineola 41, Wills Point 10
Morgan 27, Oglesby 6
Mount Vernon 36, Pittsburg 7
Muleshoe 42, Lamesa 6
Mullin 46, Trent 0
Natalia 26, Lytle 14
Navasota 33, Sealy 28
New Waverly 33, Lovelady 0
Northside Christian Home 35, Houston Texas Christian 32
O'Donnell 88, Garden City 50
Oakwood 34, Fruitvale 12
Olton 33, Dimmitt 6
Omaha Pewitt 40, Atlanta 21
Orange Grove 62, Odem 21
Palacios 31, Altair Rice 7
Palmer 46, Grand Saline 20
Pampa 28, Dalhart 6
Panhandle 69, Gruver 6
Paradise 57, Nocona 6
Paris 10, Celina 7, OT
Pattonville Prairiland 56, Tom Bean 19
Peaster 43, Alvord 23
Petrolia 33, Olney 14
Pineland West Sabine 53, High Island 0
Port Lavaca Calhoun 40, Stafford 14
Post 37, Forsan 7
Poteet 16, Pleasanton 3
Poth 58, Falls City 0
Pottsboro 34, Gunter 21
Price Carlisle 33, Troup 14
Queen City 18, Gladewater Union Grove 14
Quinlan Ford 48, Blue Ridge 7
Rankin 73, White Deer 34
Redwater 28, New Diana 0
Refugio 41, George West 12
Richland Springs 55, Austin Royals 8
Riesel 39, Hamilton 14
Rio Vista 35, Granger 14
Rochelle 67, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Rockdale 55, Taylor 21
Rocksprings 30, Dilley 20
Roscoe Highland 56, Roby 6
Rosebud-Lott 32, Wortham 13
Rotan 54, Woodson 6
Runge 14, Burton 0
Rusk 27, Crockett 15
Sabinal 21, Harper 0
Sadler S&S Consolidated 14, Callisburg 0
Saint Jo 51, Bowie Gold-Burg 6
San Angelo Lake View 44, Pecos 41
San Saba 24, Rogers 21
Sanderson 52, Imperial Buena Vista 48
Sanger 49, Lake Worth 35
Santa Anna 74, Moran 35
Santo 21, Valley Mills 7
Scurry-Rosser 28, Quitman 21
Seymour 42, Chico 6
Shallowater 34, Seminole 14
Shamrock 36, Munday 12
Shiner 69, Blanco 20
Skidmore-Tynan 20, Kenedy 18
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 62, SA Town East Christian 6
Smyer 40, Plains 12
Spearman 48, Sanford-Fritch 6
Springlake-Earth 48, Hart 0
Springtown 19, Graham 14
Stamford 27, Roscoe 0
Stephenville FAITH 56, Community Christian 6
Sterling City 44, May 40
Stratford 38, Stinnett West Texas 16
Strawn 64, Brookesmith 37
Sundown 59, Sudan 15
Sunray 41, Hooker, Okla. 6
Taft 28, CC West Oso 6
Tahoka 26, Seagraves 14
Tatum 17, Daingerfield 8
Texhoma, Okla. 52, Booker 8
Thorndale 6, Snook 0
Three Rivers 27, Nixon-Smiley 21
Three Way 57, Lingleville 32
Timpson 40, Alto 6
Trenton 35, Maud 16
Troy 55, Mexia 37
Tulia 10, Brownfield 7
Turkey Valley 56, Petersburg 6
Tyler Chapel Hill 38, Kaufman 33
Van Alstyne 54, Bonham 24
Vega 49, Boys Ranch 0
Veribest 42, Zephyr 32
Vernon Northside 64, Rule 40
Victoria Home School 61, Bryan Christian Homeschool 36
WF City View 36, Ponder 34, OT
Waco La Vega 13, Waco Connally 10
Wall 35, Cisco 14
Warren 41, Evadale 6
Wellington 22, New Deal 14
West Columbia Charter 52, Wharton 7
Westbrook 44, Borden County 30
Whiteface 64, Wilson 19
Whitewright 36, Honey Grove 14
Whitharral 54, Wellman-Union 8
Whitney 41, Robinson 0
Williamson County Home School 54, CenTex Homeschool 8
Wimberley 33, Cuero 14
Windthorst 55, De Leon 7
Wink 35, Ozona 19
Winnsboro 42, Hooks 0
Wolfe City 13, Paris Chisum 7
Yoakum 21, Smithville 7
Yorktown 40, Weimar 21
THURSDAY
Bartlett 48, Ranger 12
Benjamin 54, Guthrie 6
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 38, Hughes Springs 34
Chillicothe 52, Darrouzett 6
Follett 58, Amherst 8
Ladonia Fannindel 52, Campbell 6
Lometa 45, Cherokee 6
Morton 35, Medina 32
Rising Star 58, Forestburg 31
Ropesville Ropes 61, Odessa Compass 0
Sidney 30, Gorman 28
Vidor 14, Hemphill 0
WF Hirschi 28, Anna 13
Wildorado 45, Afton Patton Springs 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.