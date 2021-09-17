District 12-6A teams concluded their nondistrict schedules last week, and four programs collected victories before the break.
Harker Heights improved to 3-0 thanks to another blowout victory, defeating Round Rock McNeil 64-28 behind its second consecutive 60-point outburst, and while it was an easy win for the Knights, the game came with challenges.
Originally scheduled for Thursday, Harker Heights was forced to postpone its home opener by a day and relocate the contest to Waco Midway after a water main broke at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Shoemaker was also affected by the incident, needing to travel to Kerrville Tivy on Friday instead of playing at home, but like the Knights, the Grey Wolves were undeterred by the venue change, emerging with their first win of the season – a 52-21 victory – to even its record at 1-1.
Killeen opened the week with a 42-6 victory at Waco to win two of its first three games for the first time since 2012, and Temple avoided its first 0-3 start since 2010 by defeating Hutto 60-53.
Belton, Ellison and Copperas Cove were not as fortunate as the Tigers, who lost 17-14 at home to Pflugerville Hendrickson, and Eagles, who lost 21-7 to No. 17 Cibolo Steele on the road, fell for the second consecutive week, and the Bulldawgs remained winless following a 42-28 loss at Austin Bowie.
But with the district’s collective bye underway, the attention in Week 4 turns toward the area’s five smaller schools, which will host three games tonight.
Cameron Yoe (0-3) at Lake Belton (3-0)
The Broncos join Harker Heights as the area’s only undefeated program after traveling to Poteet and beating the Aggies 28-20 behind a 21-point outburst in the first quarter. Lake Belton’s defense is second to only Florence in the area for points allowed, giving up just 55 through three games, and the trend could continue. Outside of a 62-point outing in the season opener, the Yoemen have only scored 47 points, suffering through four scoreless quarters and a three-point quarter during the two-game span.
4A-D2 No. 5 China Spring (3-0) at Lampasas (1-2)
The Badgers are coming off their worst loss since 2018 after then-Class 4A, Division II No. 9 Wimberley was never challenged en route to a 45-21 victory last week, and rebounding will not be easy. Lampasas faces a top-10 opponent for the second consecutive week, and the Cougars proved they can put the score out of reach quickly after posting 43 first-half points before beating Brownwood 57-21 last week. The Lions upset the Badgers 58-55 on a last-second field goal in the season opener.
Mexia (1-2) at Salado (1-2)
After opening the season in impressive fashion with a 62-0 victory at Troy, the Eagles have lost consecutive games to state-ranked opponents, including last week, when Class 4A, Division I No. 8
Stephenville posted 31 unanswered points en route to a 48-21 win at home. Salado and the Blackcats have played every year since 2015 with the Eagles winning all but one game – a 21-6 affair in 2019 – and Mexia limps into this season’s encounter after being beat 63-21 by Navasota last week.
Florence (2-1) at Goldthwaite (2-1)
On the heels of a 15-game losing skid, the Buffaloes have quickly transformed into one of the area’s hottest teams, becoming one of only four teams with at least a pair of wins to start the season after beating Bruceville-Eddy 48-18. Florence fell by a single point, 14-13, in the season opener against Johnson City but won the ensuing games by a combined 61 points, limiting each opponent to less than 20 points. A victory tonight would give the Buffaloes their first three-game win streak since 2015.
Gatesville (1-2) at Hillsboro (2-1)
Since upsetting Class 3A, Division I No. 14 Llano 27-7 in the season opener, the Hornets have not been competitive, producing just 10 points in two games punctuated by last week’s 54-0 defeat to then-winless Lorena. It was Gatesville’s first shutout loss since experiencing three during 2019’s winless campaign.
Three players recorded at least 129 rushing yards for the Eagles in last week’s 33-10 win against Bridgeport, and opponents are averaging 188 rushing yards versus Gatesville, which beat Hillsboro 22-16 last season.
