TEMPLE — Gatesville’s improbable playoff run is over.
After sneaking into the playoffs as a fourth seed, the Hornets won four of their first five postseason games by a combined score of 33-12, but District 23-4A rival China Spring put an end to the Cinderella story.
The undefeated district champion Cougars, who swept the season series against Gatesville, used a three-run outburst in the sixth inning on Thursday to claim a lead they would not relinquish, advancing to the Region III semifinals with a 6-3 victory.
The Hornets could not have asked for a much better start to the game despite facing a bases-loaded situation with one out in the top of the first inning.
Gatesville turned a double play to get out of the jam unscathed and immediately followed with a four-hit showing.
Lawson Mooney, a catcher, opened with a leadoff double before teammate Banner Allman had a single in the ensuing at-bat. Moments later, Mooney scored from third on an error and Allman increased the advantage to 2-0 thanks to designated hitter Bralen Veazey’s centerfield single.
The score held until the top of the third inning, when China Spring chopped the deficit in half, but the Hornets responded in the bottom of the inning as Ayden Necessary’s single sent Veazey, who reached on a single, across home plate.
Gatesville, however, would only produce one more hit during the duration of the contest.
After tallying eight hits through the first three innings, the Hornets would not record another hit until third baseman Bradey James had a single to left field in the fifth inning, but he would not advance and Gatesville would not get another runner on base.
By the time of James’ hit, though, the Cougars had already tied the game after a two-run top of the fifth inning, and they took complete control in the sixth inning.
The Hornets used three different pitchers in the inning, but nobody could contain China Spring, which finished the inning with two runs on three hits, giving it seven for the game.
Mooney, James and Veazey led Gatesville’s offensive attack, posting two hits apiece.
With the victory, the Cougars advance to play either Carthage or Bullard next week.
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 5A REG. QUARTERFINALS
(Best-of-3)
Thursday
- Magnolia West 10, Lake Belton 0, 5 innings, West leads series 1-0
CLASS 4A REG. QUARTERFINALS
(Best-of-3, except where noted)
Thursday
- Taylor 5, Salado 0, Taylor leads series 1-0
- China Spring 6, Gatesville 3, China Spring advances
