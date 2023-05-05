Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.