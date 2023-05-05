GATESVILLE – Everything was going Gatesville’s way – except for the weather.
Hosting District 24-4A champion Marble Falls in the opener of a three-game Class 4A bi-district series, the Hornets were poised to take a lead into tonight’s second game.
Mother Nature, however, had other ideas.
Gatesville was able to capitalize on multiple Mustangs’ errors while also delivering eight hits, but inclement weather descended on the area late in the contest, forcing the game to be halted with the Hornets leading 9-3 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
A post by the Twitter account for Gatesville Athletics stated the game would resume on Friday. Game 2 was scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Marble Falls with Game 3, if necessary, being played Saturday.
After missing out on the playoffs last season, the Hornets, who finished fourth in District 23-4A, could not have asked for a better start to their postseason debut, needing just five at-bats to score four runs.
After starting pitcher Bralen Veazey struck out three of the first four batters he faced to start the contest, Gatesville’s leadoff hitter Lawson Mooney was hit by a pitch, and moments later, he scored on an error.
Then, second baseman John Ibarra followed with a double while teammates Bradey James and Veazey connected for singles with Veazey’s shot sending Ibarra home.
The Hornets completed the early outburst with RBIs from Mason Mooney and Justin Johnson.
Marble Falls responded with a run in the top of the second inning, but the Mustangs would not get any closer.
James knocked Allman, who reached base on one of the Mustang’s three errors in the inning, across home plate to inflate Gatesville’s cushion to four runs, 5-1, once again, and following a three-up, three-down showing from Marble Falls to start the third inning, the Hornets scored two more runs after hitting into a pair of outs.
The surge began with Johnson being walked, and after stealing second, he rounded the bases on Kason Herbelin’s RBI double. Then, Lawson Mooney’s single allowed Herbelin to score, stretching Gatesville’s advantage to 7-1.
In the fourth inning, the Hornets experienced their first scoreless stretch, and it was followed by a two-run top of the fifth inning for Marble Falls.
Gatesville (14-14) scored with two outs again in the bottom of the inning thanks to Allman’s RBI double off the wall that sent Lawson Mooney home.
Designated hitter Aydan Necessary recorded the Hornets’ final run before the initial lightning delay on an RBI shot from Johnson, pushing Gatesville’s lead to 9-3 with two outs remaining in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Led by Ibarra, who was 2 for 2, seven Hornets had a hit, while Veazey had eight strikeouts.
Marble Falls (20-6) had nine errors when play was stopped.
The winner of the series will advance to face either Giddings or Houston Furr in the area round next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.