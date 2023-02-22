TEMPLE — As intended, Gatesville’s success begins at the defensive end.
As is often the case, it ends with Tyler Shea at the offensive end.
Shea poured in 26 points and the Hornets pulled away with a 62-47 Class 4A bi-district victory over Georgetown Gateway on Tuesday night at Wildcat Gym.
Gatesville (28-7) advances to play Houston Washington later this week.
Gateway’s season ends at 16-19.
“We had to keep the energy and keep playing our game,” said the 6-5 Shea. “I think we can still keep getting better.”
They got better every time Gateway made a push at them and the Hornets had an answer.
The biggest came early in the second half as the Hornets carried 31-24 lead into the break.
Shea opened the half by converting and alley-oop dunk to spark the crowd.
However, Gateway ran off seven straight points to pull within a basket by getting a pair of buckets from Gavin Ndubisi and a trey from Asher Eddins.
That would be the closest the Gators would get following a timeout.
“It was just a refocus,” said Gatesville coach Brit Campbell. “We had the momentum and we gave it back to them. It starts on the defensive end.”
Gatesville went on a 12-1 tear with baskets on five straight possessions highlighted by a traditional three-point play and a long-range 3-pointer by Banner Allman, plus buckets from Shea, Kase Cox and Carter Williams to push the lead to 45-32 in short order. The Gators wouldn’t make another serious run at the Hornets’ lead.
“We just got after it on defense,” Campbell said. “We knew Gateway could shoot well, but we didn’t give them a lot of open looks.”
It was a homecoming for Gateway coach Quincy Granderson, who was a star lineman for the Temple Wildcats in the mid-1990’s and his presence drew many added supporters to the game.
Before the Hornets found their offensive footing, the Gators held the lead most of the first quarter. Gateway led 6-2 and 8-5 before the Hornets ran off nine straight paced by Rayshon Smith and carried a 14-10 margin at the quarter’s end.
The Gators never led or tied again.
Shea’s 26 points were well ahead of the rest of the other players.
“He is a dynamic player,” said Campbell. “Explosive. We got him in positions to score.”
Allman was good for 14 points as well for the Hornets. Ndubisi led the Gators with 21 followed by Lucas Alexander with 10.
TUESDAY'S AREA HIGH SCHOOL BOYS PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district
At West HS
- No. 7 Harker Heights 59, Waxahachie 47
Class 5A bi-district
At Giddings HS
- No. 23 Belton 57, Magnolia West 50, OT
At Caldwell HS
- No. 2 Ellison 66, Montgomery Lake Creek 36
At Rockdale HS
- Bryan Rudder 68, Shoemaker 53
Class 4A bi-district
At Temple HS
- Gatesville 62, Georgetown Gateway 47
At Belton HS
- Waco La Vega 45, Lampasas 44
