Gatesville distance runner Carlo Martinez produced a strong showing at last week’s District 23-4A meet, where he won three medals — two gold and a silver — and helped the Hornets finish second overall.
Martinez claimed the 1,600-meter and 3,200 championship with times of 4 minutes, 21.46 seconds and 9:20.36, respectively, to go with a second-place time of 1:58.32 in the 800, which was less than half a second after Salado’s Luke Anderson (1:58.03) completed the race.
Mason Brizendine earned Gatesville’s only other gold medal, beating out teammate Kason Herbelin (2nd, 51.93) to win the 400 in 53.58.
The performances helped the Hornets accumulate 115 points, situating them between champion and meet host Waco Connally (190) and China Spring (106) and Waco La Vego (104), which finished within two points of each other for third and fourth place, respectively.
Rayshon Smith had a 22 feet, 0¼ inches long jump to place second for Gatesville, while teammate Brayden Minton was second (135-6) in the discus and third (45-1) in the shot put.
Cory Burns (2nd, 23.05) and Lawson Mooney (3rd, 22.88) finished within half a second of each other in the 200 and teamed up with Ricardo Villagrana and Daniel Gonzales to place third (1:31.14) in the 800 relay.
Additionally, Ashtyn Culley was third in the high jump, clearing 6-4, Jastin Muegge was fourth in the 800 (2:02.68) and 3,200 (10:20.98), matching the finishes from teammate Cameron Harley in the 110 hurdles (16.18) and 300 hurdles (42.82), and the Hornets foursome of Brizendine, Gonzales, Tyler Shea and Herbelin was fourth in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:35.17.
With 65 points, Salado finished fifth in the final standings — 25 points ahead of Robinson — as Anderson complemented his gold medal with a pair of second-place showings in the 1,600 (4:28.76) and 3,200 (10:04.13), while teammate Coulson Boyd was third in each event. His time in the 1,600 was 4:44.10, and he finished the 3,200 in 10:12.10.
Kye Hayes (3rd, pole vault, 13-0) and Owen Crisp (4th, discus, 117-10½) completed the list of the Eagles’ area qualifiers, who will travel to Gatesville on Wednesday to compete against top-four finishers from the District 24 meet, including a number of Lampasas athletes.
The Badgers will be competing in eight events at the area meet, where the top four finishers qualify for the Region III meet.
Asa White, a junior, had Lampasas’ top individual outing in Marble Falls, winning the long jump (20-9½), placing second in the 300 hurdles (41.01) and third in both the 110 hurdles (16.23) and triple jump (40-8¼).
Badgers senior Aden Rascoe also won a gold medal with a 143-2 discus throw, while Jayden Phillips was third (23.50) in the 200 and Ayden Shaw was fourth (52.84) in the 400 for Lampasas, which also saw its 1,600 relay team place fourth with a time of 3:32.42.
Lago Vista emerged with the district championship, scoring 169 points to beat out Burnet (132), Jarrell (115) and Marble Falls (82). The Badgers scored 76 points to place fifth, and Georgetown Gateway (44) was sixth.
By placing fifth in their respective events, Lampasas junior Landon Baker (100, 11.68), senior A.J. Luna (discus, 110-7; shot put, 37-5½) and the Badgers’ 400 (45.25) and 800 relay teams (1:35.93), Gatesville’s Culley (long jump, 21-0½), Trent Ray (shot put, 43-11) and the Hornets’ 400 relay team (44.09) and Salado’s Alex Hauck (800, 2:09.53), Jackson Bragg (pole vault, 11-6) and the Eagles’ 1,600 relay team (3:38.56) will all serve as alternates at the area meet.
